Flipkart Freedom Sale: These 5 mid-range tablets should be on your shortlist

Flipkart’s Freedom Sale is here from August 13 to 17, bringing big discounts on some of the best tablets in the market. Want a powerful iPad for work? Samsung Galaxy Tab for entertainment? Or a value-packed option from Motorola or Redmi? This sale has something for every budget and need. With deals across performance, display quality, and battery life, these offers make it the right time to upgrade or buy your first tablet. Here are five tablets worth adding to your shortlist before the sale ends.

1. Apple 2025 iPad (A16) 128 GB ROM 11.0 inch with Wi-Fi Only Apple’s 2025 iPad with the A16 chip delivers smooth performance for work, study, and entertainment. The 11-inch display is sharp and vibrant, ideal for streaming, note-taking, or light editing. With 128 GB storage, it handles most apps comfortably, though not suited for heavy offline media hoarders. Perfect for students, casual creatives, and those invested in the Apple ecosystem. While it lacks cellular connectivity, the Wi-Fi model ensures a more affordable entry into Apple’s premium tablet experience.

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 8 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 11.0 inch with Wi-Fi+5G Tablet The Galaxy Tab A9+ blends portability, connectivity, and solid performance. With 8 GB RAM and 5G support, it’s built for multitasking on the move. Video calls, streaming, or quick work edits. The 11-inch display offers good brightness for outdoor use, and Samsung’s One UI optimizations make the experience smooth. Great for professionals who travel, students attending online classes, or anyone wanting a reliable all-rounder. Its combination of Wi-Fi and 5G makes it equally useful at home and on the go.

3. POCO Pad 5G 8 GB RAM 256 GB ROM 12.1 inch with Wi-Fi+5G Tablet POCO’s Pad 5G is all about giving more for less. The massive 12.1-inch screen is immersive for gaming, binge-watching, or split-screen multitasking. 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage make it ideal for power users who store large files or run heavy apps. 5G ensures quick downloads and low-latency online gaming. Perfect for gamers, content consumers, and those who want big-screen productivity without spending on flagship tablets. Its strong battery life further makes it a dependable travel companion for both work and leisure.

4. MOTOROLA Pad 60 Pro 8 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 12.7 inch with Wi-Fi Only Gaming Tablet The MOTOROLA Pad 60 Pro stands out with its 12.7-inch display and focus on gaming performance. With 8 GB RAM, it handles high-frame-rate games and intensive multitasking smoothly. The WI-Fi-only setup makes it more suited for home gaming, streaming, and creative work rather than travel-heavy use. Ideal for casual and mid-level gamers who also need a capable tablet for productivity tasks. The large screen enhances immersive gameplay, while Motorola’s clean software experience keeps everything running fluidly without unnecessary bloat.