Flipkart Freedom Sale: These 5 mid-range tablets should be on your shortlist

Flipkart’s Freedom Sale is here from August 13 to 17, bringing big discounts on some of the best tablets in the market. Want a powerful iPad for work? Samsung Galaxy Tab for entertainment? Or a value-packed option from Motorola or Redmi? This sale has something for every budget and need. With deals across performance, display quality, and battery life, these offers make it the right time to upgrade or buy your first tablet. Here are five tablets worth adding to your shortlist before the sale ends.
Apple’s 2025 iPad with the A16 chip delivers smooth performance for work, study, and entertainment. The 11-inch display is sharp and vibrant, ideal for streaming, note-taking, or light editing. With 128 GB storage, it handles most apps comfortably, though not suited for heavy offline media hoarders. Perfect for students, casual creatives, and those invested in the Apple ecosystem. While it lacks cellular connectivity, the Wi-Fi model ensures a more affordable entry into Apple’s premium tablet experience.
The Galaxy Tab A9+ blends portability, connectivity, and solid performance. With 8 GB RAM and 5G support, it’s built for multitasking on the move. Video calls, streaming, or quick work edits. The 11-inch display offers good brightness for outdoor use, and Samsung’s One UI optimizations make the experience smooth. Great for professionals who travel, students attending online classes, or anyone wanting a reliable all-rounder. Its combination of Wi-Fi and 5G makes it equally useful at home and on the go.
POCO’s Pad 5G is all about giving more for less. The massive 12.1-inch screen is immersive for gaming, binge-watching, or split-screen multitasking. 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage make it ideal for power users who store large files or run heavy apps. 5G ensures quick downloads and low-latency online gaming. Perfect for gamers, content consumers, and those who want big-screen productivity without spending on flagship tablets. Its strong battery life further makes it a dependable travel companion for both work and leisure.
The MOTOROLA Pad 60 Pro stands out with its 12.7-inch display and focus on gaming performance. With 8 GB RAM, it handles high-frame-rate games and intensive multitasking smoothly. The WI-Fi-only setup makes it more suited for home gaming, streaming, and creative work rather than travel-heavy use. Ideal for casual and mid-level gamers who also need a capable tablet for productivity tasks. The large screen enhances immersive gameplay, while Motorola’s clean software experience keeps everything running fluidly without unnecessary bloat.
The REDMI Pad Pro offers a balanced mix of performance, connectivity, and display size. With 5G, it’s great for users who need constant internet access outside the home. The 12.1-inch screen is spacious for split-screen work, note-taking, or entertainment. 8 GB RAM ensures smooth multitasking, and MIUI brings useful features for students and professionals alike. Best suited for budget-conscious buyers wanting premium specs without overspending. It’s versatile enough for gaming, work, and learning, making it a well-rounded choice in the mid-range 5G tablet market.