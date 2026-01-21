Flipkart Republic Day sale offers on printers and monitors: Selection of top picks across budgets

Republic Day sales tend to blur into a sea of percentages, but some categories quietly stand out for the kind of value they offer long after the banners come down. Monitors and printers fall firmly into that camp. A solid display changes how you work, watch and play every single day, whether it’s a colour-accurate LG Ultragear for late-night gaming or a dependable Dell or BenQ panel that keeps long work hours comfortable. The same goes for printers. Models from HP, Canon and Epson are no longer just occasional-use devices; high-yield ink tanks and compact laser printers now make everyday printing practical and affordable. This Flipkart Republic Day Sale brings that shift into focus. From budget-friendly Acer and Lenovo monitors that stretch small desks further, to Epson EcoTank and Brother printers designed for steady home or small office use, the selection reflects how people actually use tech today. The deals make the decision easier, but the real win is choosing gear that fits into daily routines without friction.

Top deals:

Monitors under ₹ 10,000 in Flipkart Republic Day sale Working within a tight budget no longer means settling for small screens or dated panels. The Flipkart Republic Day Sale brings a surprisingly broad mix of large, well-built monitors under ₹10,000, spanning everyday work, casual gaming and long viewing hours. Acer’s 27-inch IPS options stand out for screen real estate, while Dell and BenQ focus on eye comfort for desk-heavy routines. There are even ultrawide and gaming-friendly picks from LG and MSI, making this bracket far more versatile than expected.

Top deals:

Monitors under ₹ 20,000 in Flipkart Republic Day sale This price bracket is where monitors start feeling purpose-built rather than compromised. Under ₹20,000 in the Flipkart Republic Day Sale, you see clear intent across categories. Curved 32-inch displays from Zebronics and HP cater to immersive gaming and media. Acer, MSI and LG push into QHD territory for sharper work and play, while ViewSonic’s 4K option suits creators watching pixel density closely. Samsung’s smart monitor blurs the line between display and TV, making this segment unusually flexible.

Top deals:

Monitors over ₹ 20,000 in Flipkart Republic Day sale This is the tier where monitors stop trying to please everyone and start leaning into specific use cases. Over ₹20,000 in the Flipkart Republic Day Sale, Samsung’s Odyssey lineup dominates with deep 1000R curves and high refresh panels built squarely for gaming. LG’s UltraGear range balances speed with colour accuracy, while Gigabyte’s M27Q quietly stands out for creators who multitask across systems. Acer and Dahua round things out with ultrawide and QHD options that suit desk-heavy workdays. This bracket rewards buyers who know exactly how they use their screen.

Top deals:

Printers under ₹ 20,000 in Flipkart Republic Day sale Printers under ₹20,000 in the Flipkart Republic Day Sale cover a surprisingly wide range of needs. Epson’s EcoTank models appeal to high-volume home users who want low running costs without constant cartridge changes. HP’s Smart Tank and LaserJet options suit mixed households balancing documents with the occasional colour job, while Canon’s Pixma range focuses on compact, everyday printing. Brother stands out for duplex printing and long-term reliability. At this price point, the real difference is not features on paper, but how often you print and how little hassle you want over time.

Top deals:

Printers over ₹ 20,000 in Flipkart Republic Day sale Printers priced over ₹20,000 in the Flipkart Republic Day Sale are aimed squarely at heavy users and small offices where speed, consistency, and lower downtime matter. HP’s LaserJet Pro and colour laser MFPs are built for volume, handling daily document loads without slowing down. Canon’s mono laser models focus on sharp text and reliable duplex printing, while Epson’s higher-end EcoTank options make sense for colour-heavy workflows with controlled running costs. Brother continues to appeal to businesses that value long-term durability over frills.

Top deals:

