Flipkart unveils “Flipkart Black”: Higher-tier subscription with YouTube Premium and more

Flipkart just upgraded its loyalty game with Flipkart Black, a paid membership designed to do more than just offer fast deliveries. At ₹1,499/year, or ₹990 during launch, Flipkart raises the ante, blending shopping perks, entertainment tie-ins, and travel benefits into one bundle, aimed squarely at digitally savvy customers. This replaces the older Flipkart VIP program with a more polished suite of rewards.

The real score: What you get with Flipkart Black YouTube Premium for a year: No ads, offline downloads, background play, along with full access to YouTube Music for the entire duration of the membership.

Flipkart Black deals: Exclusive discounts on premium gadgets and appliances before they go mainstream.

Early access and bank offers: Jump the queue in Flash Sales and enjoy up to 15% instant bank discounts during early access events.

SuperCoins cashback: Earn 5% SuperCoins on every purchase, capped at ₹100 per transaction.

Travel perks: Flipkart and Cleartrip bookings let you cancel or reschedule for just ₹1.

Priority support: Get help fast, without waiting. Flipkart promises personal attention over automated responses.

How it differs from the old VIP or Flipkart Plus Flipkart Black shifts from a reward-based model to a value-first, premium subscription. Unlike Flipkart Plus, which is free and built on loyalty, Flipkart Black adds lifestyle services, entertainment access, and upfront benefits to justify the fee. Amazon Prime comparison? Flipkart Black mirrors Prime’s strategy, but adds YouTube as a media shortcut, since Flipkart lacks its own streaming platform.