Flying soon? These 5 ANC earphones under ₹8,000 can help block out engine noise and keep your music clear

We know that flying can be tiring enough without having to listen to the constant hum of the aircraft engine for hours. A pair of true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation can make the journey quieter, whether you want to watch a movie, listen to music or simply catch some sleep. In this article, we've picked five TWS earbuds under ₹8,000 that combine ANC with features such as long battery life, multipoint connectivity and comfortable designs. Here are the options worth considering.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Sony WF-C710NSA | Dual Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds | AI Call Quality | 40Hrs Battery W/O ANC | 30Hrs Battery with ANC - Black View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers Skullcandy Rail ANC Wireless Earbuds with Mic - Active Noise Cancelling, 97 dB Multipoint Pairing, 27Hr Battery, Skull-iQ App, Tile Tracking – Bone View Details ₹6,999 Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black) View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers Oppo Enco Air5 Pro True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with 12mm Dynamic Driver and 55dB ANC with Hi-Res Audio with LHDC 5.0, 54Hrs Playtime,Low Latency,Fast Charging.(Matte Black) View Details ₹4,999 Buy on EMI Check Offers OnePlus Buds 4 TWS Earbuds with Upto 55dB Real-time ANC, Adaptive Mode, Dual Drivers and DACs, 3D Audio, Upto 45hrs Music Playback, Dual-Device connectivity, 47ms Low Latency, Storm Gray (E513A) View Details ₹6,099 Buy on EMI Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Sony's WF-C710N is a compact option for travellers who want active noise cancellation without moving into the company's more expensive flagship range. It offers up to 8.5 hours with NC on, multipoint connectivity, DSEE audio processing and an IPX4 rating. Its lightweight design also makes it suitable for longer listening sessions.

Specifications Driver 5mm Noise cancellation Digital noise cancelling Battery Up to 8.5 hours with NC on Bluetooth 5.3 Water resistance IPX4 Multipoint Yes Reasons to buy Sony's noise cancellation technology Lightweight 5.2g earbuds Multipoint connectivity Reason to avoid Battery life with ANC on is lower than some rivals

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers generally praise the WF-C710N for its sound quality and Sony's signature audio tuning. However, feedback on battery life, ANC, connectivity, comfort and reliability is mixed. Some users consider it worth the price, while others feel the earbuds do not quite live up to the hype.

Why should you choose this product? Sony's biggest advantage here is its compact design paired with established noise-cancellation technology and DSEE audio processing.

2. Skullcandy Rail ANC Wireless Earbuds with Mic - Active Noise Cancelling, 97 dB Multipoint Pairing, 27Hr Battery, Skull-iQ App, Tile Tracking – Bone Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Skullcandy Rail ANC offers active noise cancellation, multipoint pairing and app-based customisation. It gets up to 7 hours with ANC on, while Rapid Charge adds more than two hours of playback from a 10-minute charge. There is also Stay-Aware mode and a Clear Voice Smart Mic.

Specifications Battery Up to 7 hours with ANC on Total battery Up to 27 hours with ANC on Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity Multipoint pairing Charging USB-C App Skullcandy App Reasons to buy Multipoint pairing Customisable ANC and EQ Rapid Charge support Reason to avoid Customer feedback on reliability and build quality is mixed

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Amazon customers are divided on the Rail ANC's build and sound quality. Some praise its clear mids, highs and ability to block background chatter, while others find the construction below average.

Why should you choose this product? The Rail ANC stands out for its combination of customisable sound, ANC, multipoint pairing and app-based controls. It makes the most sense for travellers who want plenty of settings to play around with rather than a simple plug-and-play pair.

The JBL Tune Beam 2 combines the company's Pure Bass sound with Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Smart Ambient and TalkThru modes. It offers up to 10 hours with ANC on and 48 hours in total with the case. Six microphones, Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint connectivity and an IP54 rating round out the package.

Specifications Driver 10mm Dynamic Driver Battery Up to 10 hours with ANC on Total playback Up to 48 hours Bluetooth 5.3 Microphones 6 Water resistance IP54 Reasons to buy Adaptive Noise Cancelling Up to 48 hours total playback JBL Pure Bass Sound Reason to avoid Customer feedback on ANC and connectivity is inconsistent

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the JBL Tune Beam 2 for its Pure Bass sound, comfortable fit and quick charging. Noise cancellation gets mixed feedback, however, with some reporting excellent performance while others say ANC stops working randomly.

Why should you choose this product? Its biggest strength is the balance between ANC, battery life and JBL's bass-focused sound. The Tune Beam 2 is particularly suited to travellers who want earbuds that can last through long journeys without giving up on customisation.

The Oppo Enco Air5 Pro packs up to 55dB active noise cancellation and 12mm titanium-coated drivers into a lightweight design. It supports dual-device connectivity, Bluetooth 6.0 and LHDC 5.0, while battery life reaches up to 54 hours with ANC off. The IP55 rating also adds protection for everyday use.

Specifications Driver 12mm titanium-coated driver ANC Up to 55dB Bluetooth 6.0 Battery Up to 7 hours with ANC on Total playback Up to 29 hours with ANC on Water resistance IP55 Reasons to buy 55dB active noise cancellation 12mm titanium-coated drivers Dual-device connectivity Reason to avoid Customer feedback on comfort and connectivity is mixed

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers like the Enco Air5 Pro's sound, bass and noise cancellation, with one buyer saying it reduced around 80% of fan noise. The glossy finish also gets praise. However, comfort varies, with some reporting pain after extended use, while battery life, calls and Bluetooth reliability receive mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? The 55dB ANC and 12mm titanium-coated drivers give the Enco Air5 Pro a strong case for travel. Add dual-device connectivity and a lightweight 4.4g design and it becomes a feature-rich option for frequent flyers.

The OnePlus Buds 4 uses an 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter with dual DACs, along with real-time adaptive ANC of up to 55dB. It supports dual-device connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4 and LHDC 5.0. Battery life reaches up to 45 hours with ANC off, while fast charging adds convenience for travel.

Specifications Drivers 11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter ANC Up to 55dB Bluetooth 5.4 Battery Up to 6 hours with ANC on Total playback Up to 24 hours with ANC on Water resistance IP55 Reasons to buy Real-time adaptive ANC Dual drivers and dual DACs Fast charging and dual-device connectivity Reason to avoid ANC-on battery life is relatively limited

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Amazon customers are particularly positive about the Buds 4's sound quality and noise cancellation for the price. Dual-device connectivity is also appreciated. Battery life gets mixed feedback, while reliability and comfort are less consistent, with some users reporting ear pain or one earbud developing problems after a short period.

Why should you choose this product? The Buds 4's USP is its combination of dual-driver audio and real-time adaptive ANC. For travellers who care about both sound quality and effective noise control, it offers a more advanced feature set than many similarly priced TWS earbuds.

Factors to consider when buying ANC earphones for flights

-Noise cancellation: Look for ANC that can handle low-frequency sounds, as aircraft cabin noise tends to be continuous.

-Battery life: Check the playback figure with ANC switched on rather than relying only on the maximum claim with ANC off.

-Comfort and fit: A secure seal matters during long flights. Earbuds that become uncomfortable after an hour can be difficult to use for longer journeys.

-Connectivity: Multipoint or dual-device support is useful if you plan to switch between a phone, tablet or laptop during the trip.

Earphones Noise cancellation Battery Connectivity Sony WF-C710N Digital noise cancelling Up to 30 hours Bluetooth 5.3 Skullcandy Rail ANC Active Noise Cancellation Up to 38 hours Bluetooth 5.3 JBL Tune Beam 2 Adaptive Noise Cancelling Up to 48 hours Bluetooth 5.3 OPPO Enco Air5 Pro Up to 55dB ANC Up to 54 hours Bluetooth 6.0 OnePlus Buds 4 Up to 55dB ANC Up to 45 hours Bluetooth 5.4

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