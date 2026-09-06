Flying soon? These 5 ANC earphones under ₹8,000 can help block out engine noise and keep your music clear

We know that flying can be tiring enough without having to listen to the constant hum of the aircraft engine for hours. A pair of true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation can make the journey quieter, whether you want to watch a movie, listen to music or simply catch some sleep. In this article, we've picked five TWS earbuds under ₹8,000 that combine ANC with features such as long battery life, multipoint connectivity and comfortable designs. Here are the options worth considering.
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Sony's WF-C710N is a compact option for travellers who want active noise cancellation without moving into the company's more expensive flagship range. It offers up to 8.5 hours with NC on, multipoint connectivity, DSEE audio processing and an IPX4 rating. Its lightweight design also makes it suitable for longer listening sessions.
Sony's noise cancellation technology
Lightweight 5.2g earbuds
Multipoint connectivity
Battery life with ANC on is lower than some rivals
Customers generally praise the WF-C710N for its sound quality and Sony's signature audio tuning. However, feedback on battery life, ANC, connectivity, comfort and reliability is mixed. Some users consider it worth the price, while others feel the earbuds do not quite live up to the hype.
Sony's biggest advantage here is its compact design paired with established noise-cancellation technology and DSEE audio processing.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Skullcandy Rail ANC offers active noise cancellation, multipoint pairing and app-based customisation. It gets up to 7 hours with ANC on, while Rapid Charge adds more than two hours of playback from a 10-minute charge. There is also Stay-Aware mode and a Clear Voice Smart Mic.
Multipoint pairing
Customisable ANC and EQ
Rapid Charge support
Customer feedback on reliability and build quality is mixed
Amazon customers are divided on the Rail ANC's build and sound quality. Some praise its clear mids, highs and ability to block background chatter, while others find the construction below average.
The Rail ANC stands out for its combination of customisable sound, ANC, multipoint pairing and app-based controls. It makes the most sense for travellers who want plenty of settings to play around with rather than a simple plug-and-play pair.
The JBL Tune Beam 2 combines the company's Pure Bass sound with Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Smart Ambient and TalkThru modes. It offers up to 10 hours with ANC on and 48 hours in total with the case. Six microphones, Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint connectivity and an IP54 rating round out the package.
Adaptive Noise Cancelling
Up to 48 hours total playback
JBL Pure Bass Sound
Customer feedback on ANC and connectivity is inconsistent
Buyers praise the JBL Tune Beam 2 for its Pure Bass sound, comfortable fit and quick charging. Noise cancellation gets mixed feedback, however, with some reporting excellent performance while others say ANC stops working randomly.
Its biggest strength is the balance between ANC, battery life and JBL's bass-focused sound. The Tune Beam 2 is particularly suited to travellers who want earbuds that can last through long journeys without giving up on customisation.
The Oppo Enco Air5 Pro packs up to 55dB active noise cancellation and 12mm titanium-coated drivers into a lightweight design. It supports dual-device connectivity, Bluetooth 6.0 and LHDC 5.0, while battery life reaches up to 54 hours with ANC off. The IP55 rating also adds protection for everyday use.
55dB active noise cancellation
12mm titanium-coated drivers
Dual-device connectivity
Customer feedback on comfort and connectivity is mixed
Customers like the Enco Air5 Pro's sound, bass and noise cancellation, with one buyer saying it reduced around 80% of fan noise. The glossy finish also gets praise. However, comfort varies, with some reporting pain after extended use, while battery life, calls and Bluetooth reliability receive mixed feedback.
The 55dB ANC and 12mm titanium-coated drivers give the Enco Air5 Pro a strong case for travel. Add dual-device connectivity and a lightweight 4.4g design and it becomes a feature-rich option for frequent flyers.
The OnePlus Buds 4 uses an 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter with dual DACs, along with real-time adaptive ANC of up to 55dB. It supports dual-device connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4 and LHDC 5.0. Battery life reaches up to 45 hours with ANC off, while fast charging adds convenience for travel.
Real-time adaptive ANC
Dual drivers and dual DACs
Fast charging and dual-device connectivity
ANC-on battery life is relatively limited
Amazon customers are particularly positive about the Buds 4's sound quality and noise cancellation for the price. Dual-device connectivity is also appreciated. Battery life gets mixed feedback, while reliability and comfort are less consistent, with some users reporting ear pain or one earbud developing problems after a short period.
The Buds 4's USP is its combination of dual-driver audio and real-time adaptive ANC. For travellers who care about both sound quality and effective noise control, it offers a more advanced feature set than many similarly priced TWS earbuds.
-Noise cancellation: Look for ANC that can handle low-frequency sounds, as aircraft cabin noise tends to be continuous.
-Battery life: Check the playback figure with ANC switched on rather than relying only on the maximum claim with ANC off.
-Comfort and fit: A secure seal matters during long flights. Earbuds that become uncomfortable after an hour can be difficult to use for longer journeys.
-Connectivity: Multipoint or dual-device support is useful if you plan to switch between a phone, tablet or laptop during the trip.
Earphones
Noise cancellation
Battery
Connectivity
|Sony WF-C710N
|Digital noise cancelling
|Up to 30 hours
|Bluetooth 5.3
|Skullcandy Rail ANC
|Active Noise Cancellation
|Up to 38 hours
|Bluetooth 5.3
|JBL Tune Beam 2
|Adaptive Noise Cancelling
|Up to 48 hours
|Bluetooth 5.3
|OPPO Enco Air5 Pro
|Up to 55dB ANC
|Up to 54 hours
|Bluetooth 6.0
|OnePlus Buds 4
|Up to 55dB ANC
|Up to 45 hours
|Bluetooth 5.4
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FAQs
What should I look for when buying ANC earphones?
Look for effective noise cancellation, good battery life, a comfortable fit and reliable connectivity, especially if you plan to use them during long journeys.
Is active noise cancellation useful during flights?
Yes. ANC can help reduce continuous background sounds such as aircraft engine noise, making it easier to listen to music, watch videos or relax.
Do ANC earphones use more battery?
Yes. Using active noise cancellation generally consumes more power than listening with ANC switched off, so check the battery rating for both modes.
Are wireless earphones comfortable for long flights?
Comfort depends on the earbud design and your ear shape. A secure fit with the right-sized ear tips can make a significant difference during long listening sessions.
Do I need multipoint connectivity in earphones?
It is not essential, but multipoint connectivity can be useful if you regularly switch between devices such as a smartphone, tablet and laptop