Forgot to turn off your fan again? These 5 best selling smart fans solve everyday cooling problems instantly

Picture this: you rush out of the door on a busy Monday morning trying to beat the morning traffic to get to your office in time and hours later you realise that the ceiling fan in your room has been spinning for hours. Or you are comfortably tucked in bed but you have to force yourself to get off the bed and adjust the fan speed from the age old regulator on the wall. Sounds familiar? That because it is. Traditional fans may cool your room effectively, but they rarely solve these real world problems. Plus, they also consume more energy, which in turn increases your electricity bills. Enter: smart fans.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Crompton Energion Hyperjet Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & Remote | Alexa & Ok Google | BEE 5 Star Energy Rated | High Air Delivery | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Matte Black View Details Get Price Crompton SilentPro Blossom 1200 mm Smart iOT Enabled Ceiling Fan | ActivBLDC Technology | Design Award - reddot Winner 2022 | 2X Silent | Remote control | 5 Years Warranty, (Denim Blue) View Details Get Price RR Signature 1200MM Audie Smart Ceiling Fan with Remote |Compatible with Alexa & Google Home | High Speed Ceiling Fan | Free installation I 2 Year Warranty (Mirage White) View Details ₹3,299 Check Offers atomberg Renesa Halo Smart Alexa Enabled 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | BEE 5 star | High Air Delivery | Low noise | LED Speed Indicator | Sleek Design | | 3 Year Warranty |Misty Teal View Details ₹4,249 Check Offers Orient Electric 1200 mm Aeroslim BLDC Ceiling Fan with Underlight, IoT & Remote | Smart Ceiling Fan Compatible with Alexa & Google Home | BEE 5-star Rated Fan | 3-year warranty by Orient | White View Details ₹12,999 Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Smart fans connect to your home's Wi-Fi network to provide greater convenience in terms of usage. You can control them using voice commands or a smartphone app. You can turn them on or off remotely. In addition to this, they come with energy saving BLDC motors that can save up to 65% electricity compared to traditional ceiling fans.

So, if you want to upgrade ceiling fans in your home to something smarter, we have curated a list of the best selling smart fans for you. These fans have been purchased by more than 1000 buyers across India and they are available at a discount of up to 60 percent on Amazon right now.

Best selling smart fans to buy in India right now

The Crompton Energion Hyperjet smart ceiling fan comes with a aerodynamic 3-blade design that gives it a sleek and premium look. It is powered by a 35W ActivBLDC motor that delivers strong 220 CMM airflow while consuming up to 50 percent less energy than conventional fans. It comes with a bunch of smart controls include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, remote, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, which makes operation easy and effortless. Additionally, it gets special modes like Sleep Mode and Mop Mode along with timer settings and 5-speed control.

Specifications Wattage 35W Energy Rating BEE 5-Star Noise Level Exact dB not specified Airflow Capacity 220 CMM Lights No integrated light Smart Features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth App Control, Remote Control, Alexa, Google Assistant Special Features 5-speed control, Timer, Sleep Mode, Mop Mode Reasons to buy Good build quality Value for money Good airflow Reason to avoid Average noise levels Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this ceiling fan's appearance appealing. They also like its strong air delivery throughout the room. The remote control feature is convenient, and customers consider it worth the price. However, its noise levels and connectivity have received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this ceiling fan for its premium design and good airflow.

2. Crompton SilentPro Blossom 1200 mm Smart iOT Enabled Ceiling Fan | ActivBLDC Technology | Design Award - reddot Winner 2022 | 2X Silent | Remote control | 5 Years Warranty, (Denim Blue) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Crompton Blossom smart ceiling fan features a premium finish that is paired with elegant blade design and an integrated RGB ambient light ring that can be customised as per your mood. It is powered by an energy-efficient BLDC motor that ensures lower electricity consumption while maintaining a strong airflow. Its smart features include Wi-Fi app control, voice assistant compatibility, and remote access. Additional features include adjustable lighting modes, multiple speed settings, and smart-home integration.

Specifications Wattage 40W Energy Rating BEE 5-Star Noise Level 52 dB Airflow Capacity 240 CMM Lights Integrated RGB ambient LED light Smart Features Wi-Fi app control, Remote control, Alexa support, Google Assistant support Special Features BLDC motor, Mood lighting modes, Timer function, Sleep mode, Smart scheduling Reasons to buy Good build and premium looks Value for money Good airflow Excellent smart features Reason to avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this ceiling fan's appearance appealing. They also like its air flow and smart features. However, its noise levels have received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this ceiling fan for its premium design and good airflow.

This smart ceiling fan features a sleek contemporary design with elegant finish, which makes it ideal for bedrooms and living rooms. It is powered by a BLDC motor that delivers strong airflow while reducing power consumption. Its standout features are its Wi-Fi connectivity, app control, remote access, and Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Additional features include timer settings, multiple speed modes, and silent performance.

Specifications Wattage 35W Energy Rating BEE 5-Star Noise Level Exact dB not specified Airflow Capacity 230 CMM Lights No integrated light Smart Features Wi-Fi app control, Remote control, Alexa compatibility, Google Assistant support Special Features BLDC motor, Timer mode, Sleep mode, Smart scheduling, Easy installation Reasons to buy Good quality High air delivery Good smart features Easy to use Reason to avoid Average reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this ceiling fan to offer good quality. They also like its air delivery and smart features. However, its reliability has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this ceiling fan for its good air delivery and easy to use design.

This Atomberg smart fan combines premium design with smart cooling features. It comes with distinctive Halo LED ring light that adds a subtle premium visual element to the room. It is powered by a BLDC motor that consumes up to 65% less electricity than conventional fans. Its list of smart features include Wi-Fi app control, remote operation, Alexa, and Google Assistant support. Additional features include sleep timer, boost mode, and silent operation.

Specifications Wattage 35W Energy Rating BEE 5-Star Noise Level 57 dB Airflow Capacity 235 CMM Lights Halo LED indicator light Smart Features Wi-Fi app control, Smart remote, Alexa support, Google Assistant compatibility Special Features BLDC motor, Boost mode, Sleep timer, LED speed indicator, Inverter compatible Reasons to buy Good quality and premium design High air delivery Easy to use remote Reason to avoid Average smart home connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this ceiling fan to offer good quality and offer premium design. They also like its air delivery and easy to use remote. However, its smart home connectivity feature has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this ceiling fan for its good air delivery and easy to use remote and premium design.

This Orient smart ceiling fan features a slim aerodynamic profile with an integrated LED underlight that doubles as ambient lighting. It is powered by an energy-saving BLDC motor that consumes significantly less electricity than traditional fans. Its smart features include controls via Wi-Fi app, remote, Alexa, and Google Assistant support, and its special features include dimmable lighting, timer functions, and multiple speed modes. Apart from these features, this ceiling fan offers two way rotation, which is good for circulating air during summers and winters.

Specifications Wattage 40W Energy Rating BEE 5-Star Noise Level Exact dB not specified Airflow Capacity 260 CMM Lights Integrated LED Under light Smart Features Wi-Fi app control, Smart remote, Alexa support, Google Assistant compatibility Special Features Ultra-slim design, BLDC motor, Timer mode, Sleep mode, Adjustable brightness under light, Inverter compatible Reasons to buy Premium design Strong air flow Low power consumption Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this ceiling fan to offer a premium design and strong airflow. They also like its low power consumption design. However, some users say that it offers premium pricing.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this ceiling fan for its good air delivery and premium design.

Top 3 features of the best selling smart ceiling fans in India

NAME WATTAGE AIRFLOW CAPACITY SMART FEATURES Crompton Energion Hyperjet Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan 35W 220 CMM Wi-Fi, Bluetooth App Control, Remote Control, Alexa, Google Assistant Crompton SilentPro Blossom 40W 240 CMM Wi-Fi app control, Remote control, Alexa support, Google Assistant support RR Signature 1200MM Audie Smart Ceiling Fan 35W 230 CMM Wi-Fi app control, Remote control, Alexa compatibility, Google Assistant support atomberg Renesa Halo Smart Alexa Enabled 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan 35W 235 CMM Wi-Fi app control, Smart remote, Alexa support, Google Assistant compatibility Orient Electric 1200 mm Aeroslim Smart Ceiling Fan 40W 260 CMM Wi-Fi app control, Smart remote, Alexa support, Google Assistant compatibility

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of fans, which includes pedestal fans, ceiling fans, tower fans, traditional fans, BLDC fans and smart fans. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of smart ceiling fans across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooling features, design technology, their smart features and features that make them energy efficient. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.