Forgot to turn off your fan again? These 5 best selling smart fans solve everyday cooling problems instantly

Picture this: you rush out of the door on a busy Monday morning trying to beat the morning traffic to get to your office in time and hours later you realise that the ceiling fan in your room has been spinning for hours. Or you are comfortably tucked in bed but you have to force yourself to get off the bed and adjust the fan speed from the age old regulator on the wall. Sounds familiar? That because it is. Traditional fans may cool your room effectively, but they rarely solve these real world problems. Plus, they also consume more energy, which in turn increases your electricity bills. Enter: smart fans.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Crompton Energion Hyperjet Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & Remote | Alexa & Ok Google | BEE 5 Star Energy Rated | High Air Delivery | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Matte BlackView Details
Crompton SilentPro Blossom 1200 mm Smart iOT Enabled Ceiling Fan | ActivBLDC Technology | Design Award - reddot Winner 2022 | 2X Silent | Remote control | 5 Years Warranty, (Denim Blue)View Details
RR Signature 1200MM Audie Smart Ceiling Fan with Remote |Compatible with Alexa & Google Home | High Speed Ceiling Fan | Free installation I 2 Year Warranty (Mirage White)View Details
₹3,299
atomberg Renesa Halo Smart Alexa Enabled 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | BEE 5 star | High Air Delivery | Low noise | LED Speed Indicator | Sleek Design | | 3 Year Warranty |Misty TealView Details
₹4,249
Orient Electric 1200 mm Aeroslim BLDC Ceiling Fan with Underlight, IoT & Remote | Smart Ceiling Fan Compatible with Alexa & Google Home | BEE 5-star Rated Fan | 3-year warranty by Orient | WhiteView Details
₹12,999
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Smart fans connect to your home's Wi-Fi network to provide greater convenience in terms of usage. You can control them using voice commands or a smartphone app. You can turn them on or off remotely. In addition to this, they come with energy saving BLDC motors that can save up to 65% electricity compared to traditional ceiling fans.
So, if you want to upgrade ceiling fans in your home to something smarter, we have curated a list of the best selling smart fans for you. These fans have been purchased by more than 1000 buyers across India and they are available at a discount of up to 60 percent on Amazon right now.
The Crompton Energion Hyperjet smart ceiling fan comes with a aerodynamic 3-blade design that gives it a sleek and premium look. It is powered by a 35W ActivBLDC motor that delivers strong 220 CMM airflow while consuming up to 50 percent less energy than conventional fans. It comes with a bunch of smart controls include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, remote, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, which makes operation easy and effortless. Additionally, it gets special modes like Sleep Mode and Mop Mode along with timer settings and 5-speed control.
Good build quality
Value for money
Good airflow
Average noise levels
Average connectivity
Buyers find this ceiling fan's appearance appealing. They also like its strong air delivery throughout the room. The remote control feature is convenient, and customers consider it worth the price. However, its noise levels and connectivity have received mixed reviews.
Buyers should choose this ceiling fan for its premium design and good airflow.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Crompton Blossom smart ceiling fan features a premium finish that is paired with elegant blade design and an integrated RGB ambient light ring that can be customised as per your mood. It is powered by an energy-efficient BLDC motor that ensures lower electricity consumption while maintaining a strong airflow. Its smart features include Wi-Fi app control, voice assistant compatibility, and remote access. Additional features include adjustable lighting modes, multiple speed settings, and smart-home integration.
Good build and premium looks
Value for money
Good airflow
Excellent smart features
Average noise levels
Buyers find this ceiling fan's appearance appealing. They also like its air flow and smart features. However, its noise levels have received mixed reviews.
Buyers should choose this ceiling fan for its premium design and good airflow.
This smart ceiling fan features a sleek contemporary design with elegant finish, which makes it ideal for bedrooms and living rooms. It is powered by a BLDC motor that delivers strong airflow while reducing power consumption. Its standout features are its Wi-Fi connectivity, app control, remote access, and Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Additional features include timer settings, multiple speed modes, and silent performance.
Good quality
High air delivery
Good smart features
Easy to use
Average reliability
Buyers find this ceiling fan to offer good quality. They also like its air delivery and smart features. However, its reliability has received mixed reviews.
Buyers should choose this ceiling fan for its good air delivery and easy to use design.
This Atomberg smart fan combines premium design with smart cooling features. It comes with distinctive Halo LED ring light that adds a subtle premium visual element to the room. It is powered by a BLDC motor that consumes up to 65% less electricity than conventional fans. Its list of smart features include Wi-Fi app control, remote operation, Alexa, and Google Assistant support. Additional features include sleep timer, boost mode, and silent operation.
Good quality and premium design
High air delivery
Easy to use remote
Average smart home connectivity
Buyers find this ceiling fan to offer good quality and offer premium design. They also like its air delivery and easy to use remote. However, its smart home connectivity feature has received mixed reviews.
Buyers should choose this ceiling fan for its good air delivery and easy to use remote and premium design.
This Orient smart ceiling fan features a slim aerodynamic profile with an integrated LED underlight that doubles as ambient lighting. It is powered by an energy-saving BLDC motor that consumes significantly less electricity than traditional fans. Its smart features include controls via Wi-Fi app, remote, Alexa, and Google Assistant support, and its special features include dimmable lighting, timer functions, and multiple speed modes. Apart from these features, this ceiling fan offers two way rotation, which is good for circulating air during summers and winters.
Premium design
Strong air flow
Low power consumption
Premium pricing
Buyers find this ceiling fan to offer a premium design and strong airflow. They also like its low power consumption design. However, some users say that it offers premium pricing.
Buyers should choose this ceiling fan for its good air delivery and premium design.
|NAME
|WATTAGE
|AIRFLOW CAPACITY
|SMART FEATURES
|Crompton Energion Hyperjet Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan
|35W
|220 CMM
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth App Control, Remote Control, Alexa, Google Assistant
|Crompton SilentPro Blossom
|40W
|240 CMM
|Wi-Fi app control, Remote control, Alexa support, Google Assistant support
|RR Signature 1200MM Audie Smart Ceiling Fan
|35W
|230 CMM
|Wi-Fi app control, Remote control, Alexa compatibility, Google Assistant support
|atomberg Renesa Halo Smart Alexa Enabled 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan
|35W
|235 CMM
|Wi-Fi app control, Smart remote, Alexa support, Google Assistant compatibility
|Orient Electric 1200 mm Aeroslim Smart Ceiling Fan
|40W
|260 CMM
|Wi-Fi app control, Smart remote, Alexa support, Google Assistant compatibility
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I’ve used and tested hundreds of fans, which includes pedestal fans, ceiling fans, tower fans, traditional fans, BLDC fans and smart fans. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of smart ceiling fans across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooling features, design technology, their smart features and features that make them energy efficient. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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