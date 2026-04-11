Frequent power cuts this summer? These 10 top-selling inverter batteries offer long backup and reliable performance

Summers are here and it’s time for frequent power cuts. While a lot of housing societies do offer battery backups to the home owners, this facility is not available across the country. This is where inverters and inverter batteries come in. Inverter batteries not only let users run essential appliances like fans and lights but they also enable them to work or study without the worry of their laptops, tablets and smartphones running out of charge.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery - Gtt200 Hallabol Tall Tubular With 72-Month Warranty - Best Choice For Big Home, Office & Shops - RecyclableView Details
₹13,999
Luminous Red Charge RC 18000ST Short Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 150Ah/12V High-Performance, Durable & Low Maintenance Battery | Easy Installation | 36 Months WarrantyView Details
₹12,249
EASTMAN ENERGY EMSS200060TT | Tall Tubular | 200 AH Inverter Battery |Warranty 60 (36+24) Months for Home & OfficeView Details
₹14,999
OKAYA PowerON OPSJT17048 140Ah Super Jumbo Tubular Advanced Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Robust & Compact Design | Extra Backup (XBD Technology) | 48 Months Total WarrantyView Details
₹9,839
Microtek Lithium-Ion Battery MLB1280060 (12.8V/100Ah, 1280Wh) – LiFePO4 with SCT SyncCharge Technology, BMS Protection, Back Up More Than 100AH Lead Acid Battery, 5-Year WarrantyView Details
₹16,999
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
That said, the decision to pick the right battery for your home isn’t an easy one. The market right now is brimming with inverter battery options that offer reliable performance across price points and picking the one that can fulfill all your requirements can be challenging. So, we have curated a list of top 10 selling batteries for you here. These batteries are currently popular among buyers and have received good reviews from the users. They offer a stable performance and reliable battery backup and can be used at both homes and offices.
If you are planning to upgrade your home’s power backup or buying a new one, this list will help you find the right inverter battery easily.
This inverter battery has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available at a discount of 49% on the platform. Buyers can save more on credit card payments and no-cost EMI option. It has an industrial-grade design that is built for long-term performance and consistent power backup. It has a tall tubular body, which ensures efficient heat dissipation and enhanced durability. This design makes it ideal for homes, offices, and shops. It is powered by lead-acid technology, which is engineered for strong backup and longevity. It has a capacity of 165 Amp Hours with a voltage of 12V.
Long backup
Durable build
Value for money buy
Customer service
Heavy and bulky design
Buyers generally praise the battery for its reliable backup and consistent performance. However, its after sales service has received mixed reviews.
Buyers should consider this battery for its dependable performance.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
This inverter battery has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available at a discount of 35% on the platform. Buyers can save more on credit card payments and no-cost EMI option. They can also avail an exchange bonus of up to ₹3,500 to maximise their savings. Coming to the features, this inverter battery features a tall tower-like design that focuses on durability and efficiency. It comes with an advanced tubular plate technology, which ensures better heat dissipation, longer life cycles, and consistent backup during long durations of power cuts. It has a capacity of 150 Amp Hours and voltage of 12V. It weighs around 40 Kgs, making it ideal for both homes and offices.
Excellent backup
Durable build
Decent charging time
Requires periodic maintenance
Buyers appreciate its strong backup performance and reliability, especially in areas with frequent power outages.
Buyers should pick this battery for its long backup and performance during extended durations of power cut.
This inverter battery has received 4.0 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available at a discount of 35% on the platform. Buyers can save more on credit card payments and no-cost EMI option. This inverter battery by Eastman comes with a tubular design that is built for durability and efficient power delivery. It comes with advanced tubular plate technology, which ensures low water loss, faster recharge and improved heat resistance. It is compatible across sine and square wave inverters and it offers versatile usage for homes and offices. However, it weighs a whopping 60Kgs.
Strong backup
Good value for money buy
Low water loss
Heavy and difficult to move
Buyers appreciate its backup performance. They also consider it a value for money buy.
Buyers should pick this battery for its budget-friendly design and reliable backup.
This inverter battery has received 4.1 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. This inverter by Okaya features a jumbo tubular design that is built for durability and efficiency, especially in the Indian conditions. It comes with advanced XBD (Xtra Backup Design) technology and certified backup hours (CBH), which ensures reliable performance and longer runtime, especially during outages. Its rugged body, optimised electrolyte distribution, and efficient tubular plates are designed to enhance lifespan and charging efficiency. It weighs 46.5Kgs and it is suitable for both homes and small offices. Additionally, it offers up to 15% faster recharge compared to regular batteries.
Reliable backup performance
Value for money buy
Faster charging
Heavy and slightly bulky
Buyers like its consistent backup and dependable performance.
Buyers should pick this battery for its long backup and fast charging technology.
This inverter battery has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available with a discount of 43% on Amazon. Buyers can save more using no-cost EMI option and credit card payments. This battery by Microtek has Lithium-ion in its core. It features a compact and lightweight design that makes it a modern upgrade over bulky tubular batteries. It also blends in the aesthetics of modern homes seamlessly. It is built with advanced LiFePO4 chemistry, which delivers better safety, faster charging, and longer life cycles. In addition to this, it comes equipped with an intelligent Battery Management System (BMS), which ensures protection against overcharge, short circuits, and temperature fluctuations. It weighs just 12Kgs, which makes it ideal for shops and small homes.
Lightweight design
Fast charging
Good battery backup
Higher upfront cost than lead-acid batteries
Buyers like its fast charging capability, compact size, and strong backup.
Buyers should choose this battery for its compact design and strong backup.
This inverter battery has received 4.1 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available with a discount of 31% on Amazon. Buyers can save more using no-cost EMI option and credit card payments. They can maximise their savings using an exchange bonus of up to ₹3,500. Coming to the features, this inverter battery by Luminous comes with a high-ribbed tall tubular design that is built for durability and thermal management. It is made using 99.99% pure lead alloy and a leak-proof spill-proof container, which ensures long service life and safety. This battery is a Part of the company's premium Ultra Charge range that delivers faster charging, deep discharge recovery, and consistent backup even in extreme conditions. It has a 250Ah capacity and it weighs 71Kgs, which makes it ideal for large homes and offices.
Long battery backup
Durable build
Heavy and bulky design
Buyers appreciate powerful backup performance and consistent output during long outages. However, its after sales service has received mixed feedback.
Buyers should choose this battery for its long backup.
This inverter battery has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available with a discount of 32% on Amazon. Buyers can save more using no-cost EMI option, credit card payments and an exchange bonus of up to ₹3,500. Coming to features and specifications, this inverter battery by Exide comes with a tall tubular design that is coupled with advanced tubular plate technology, which ensures that this battery lasts longer, dissipates head efficiently and provides swift deep discharge recovery. It comes with a 150Ah capacity and it measures 58Kgs, which makes it a dependable backup option for homes and small offices.
Reliable backup performance
Durable build
Handles deep discharge well
Heavy and bulky design
Buyers appreciate its excellent backup and fast charging capability. They also like its consistent performance.
Buyers should pick this battery for its performance and fast charging capability.
This inverter battery has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available with a discount of 29% on Amazon. Buyers can save more using no-cost EMI option and credit card payments. On the feature front, this inverter battery comes with a rugged and tall tubular design that is designed for consistent power delivery. It is built using HI-COERCE spine casting and PANOPTIC SPINE technologies, which enhance its corrosion resistance and extend its battery life. It uses Lead in its core, which ensures efficient power output and faster recharge cycles. It weighs a whopping 70Kgs, which makes it suitable for large homes and offices.
Excellent backup
Low maintenance compared to traditional batteries
Durable build
Heavy and bulky
Buyers like its backup performance, durability, and low maintenance design. They also consider it a good buy as far as long term usage is concerned.
Buyers should pick this battery for its long-lasting design and reliable backup.
This inverter battery by Tata Green has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available with a discount of 29% on Amazon. Buyers can save more using no-cost EMI option and credit card payments. They can also earn cashbacks on using their Amazon Pay Balance. Coming to features and specs front, this inverter battery by Tata Green comes with a tall tubular design. It uses advanced tubular plate technology to ensure better heat dissipation and reduced water loss, and deliver an improved lifespan. It weighs 55.5Kgs and it comes with a high 180Ah capacity battery, which delivers reliable backup for homes and small offices during periods of power outages.
Reliable backup
Durable build
Bulky build
Buyers like its consistent backup performance and affordability. They also say that this battery delivers consistent performance in the longer run.
Buyers should choose this battery budget-friendly design and dependable performance.
This inverter battery by Tata Green has received 3.9 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available with a discount of 29% on Amazon. Buyers can save more using no-cost EMI option and credit card payments. They can also earn cashbacks on using their Amazon Pay Balance. Coming to features and specs front, this inverter battery by Exide comes with a compact tubular design that makes it easier to install in tight spaces. It sports advanced tubular technology, which ensures efficient heat dissipation, minimal fume emission, and enhanced durability. It weighs 50.5Kgs and has a 150Ah capacity, which is ideal for homes and offices.
Reliable backup
Durable build
Bulky design
Buyers like its consistent performance and and compact design.
Buyers should choose this battery for its space-efficient design and reliable performance.
|NAME
|BATTERY CAPACITY
|REUSABILITY
|BATTERY CELL TYPE
|Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery
|200Ah
|Rechargeable
|Lead Acid
|Luminous Red Charge RC 18000ST Short Tubular Inverter Battery
|150Ah
|Rechargeable
|Lead Acid
|EASTMAN ENERGY EMSS200060TT 200 AH Inverter Battery
|200Ah
|Rechargeable
|Lead Acid
|OKAYA PowerON OPSJT17048 140Ah Super Jumbo Tubular Advanced Battery
|200Ah
|Rechargeable with long cycles
|Lead Acid
|Microtek Lithium-Ion Battery
|200Ah
|Rechargeable, 3500–4000+ cycles
|Lithium Iron Phosphate
|Luminous Ultra Charge UCTT-28066 Tall Tubular Inverter Battery
|250Ah
|Rechargeable, deep discharge recovery
|Lead Acid
|EXIDE INVA Master IMTT1500 150Ah 12V Tall Tubular Inverter Battery
|150Ah
|Rechargeable with deep discharge recovery
|Lead Acid
|AMARON 200 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery
|200Ah
|Rechargeable with deep discharge recovery
|Lead Acid
|Tata Green Batteries Switch-On 150AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery
|180Ah
|Rechargeable with long cycle life and deep discharge recovery
|Lead Acid
|EXIDE INVAMASTER IMST1500, 12V 150Ah Short Tubular Inverter Battery
|150Ah
|Rechargeable with long cycle life and deep discharge recovery
|Lead Acid
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more