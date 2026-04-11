Frequent power cuts this summer? These 10 top-selling inverter batteries offer long backup and reliable performance

Summers are here and it’s time for frequent power cuts. While a lot of housing societies do offer battery backups to the home owners, this facility is not available across the country. This is where inverters and inverter batteries come in. Inverter batteries not only let users run essential appliances like fans and lights but they also enable them to work or study without the worry of their laptops, tablets and smartphones running out of charge.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery - Gtt200 Hallabol Tall Tubular With 72-Month Warranty - Best Choice For Big Home, Office & Shops - Recyclable View Details ₹13,999 CHECK DETAILS Luminous Red Charge RC 18000ST Short Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 150Ah/12V High-Performance, Durable & Low Maintenance Battery | Easy Installation | 36 Months Warranty View Details ₹12,249 CHECK DETAILS EASTMAN ENERGY EMSS200060TT | Tall Tubular | 200 AH Inverter Battery |Warranty 60 (36+24) Months for Home & Office View Details ₹14,999 CHECK DETAILS OKAYA PowerON OPSJT17048 140Ah Super Jumbo Tubular Advanced Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Robust & Compact Design | Extra Backup (XBD Technology) | 48 Months Total Warranty View Details ₹9,839 CHECK DETAILS Microtek Lithium-Ion Battery MLB1280060 (12.8V/100Ah, 1280Wh) – LiFePO4 with SCT SyncCharge Technology, BMS Protection, Back Up More Than 100AH Lead Acid Battery, 5-Year Warranty View Details ₹16,999 CHECK DETAILS View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

That said, the decision to pick the right battery for your home isn’t an easy one. The market right now is brimming with inverter battery options that offer reliable performance across price points and picking the one that can fulfill all your requirements can be challenging. So, we have curated a list of top 10 selling batteries for you here. These batteries are currently popular among buyers and have received good reviews from the users. They offer a stable performance and reliable battery backup and can be used at both homes and offices.

If you are planning to upgrade your home’s power backup or buying a new one, this list will help you find the right inverter battery easily.

10 top-selling inverter batteries on Amazon right now

This inverter battery has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available at a discount of 49% on the platform. Buyers can save more on credit card payments and no-cost EMI option. It has an industrial-grade design that is built for long-term performance and consistent power backup. It has a tall tubular body, which ensures efficient heat dissipation and enhanced durability. This design makes it ideal for homes, offices, and shops. It is powered by lead-acid technology, which is engineered for strong backup and longevity. It has a capacity of 165 Amp Hours with a voltage of 12V.

Specifications Battery Capacity 200Ah (C20 rating) Voltage 12V Reusability Rechargeable Battery Cell Type Lead Acid, Tall Tubular Reasons to buy Long backup Durable build Value for money buy Reason to avoid Customer service Heavy and bulky design

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers generally praise the battery for its reliable backup and consistent performance. However, its after sales service has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should consider this battery for its dependable performance.

2. Luminous Red Charge RC 18000ST Short Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 150Ah/12V High-Performance, Durable & Low Maintenance Battery | Easy Installation | 36 Months Warranty Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This inverter battery has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available at a discount of 35% on the platform. Buyers can save more on credit card payments and no-cost EMI option. They can also avail an exchange bonus of up to ₹3,500 to maximise their savings. Coming to the features, this inverter battery features a tall tower-like design that focuses on durability and efficiency. It comes with an advanced tubular plate technology, which ensures better heat dissipation, longer life cycles, and consistent backup during long durations of power cuts. It has a capacity of 150 Amp Hours and voltage of 12V. It weighs around 40 Kgs, making it ideal for both homes and offices.

Specifications Battery Capacity 150Ah Voltage 12V Reusability Rechargeable Battery Cell Type Lead Acid Reasons to buy Excellent backup Durable build Decent charging time Reason to avoid Requires periodic maintenance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its strong backup performance and reliability, especially in areas with frequent power outages.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this battery for its long backup and performance during extended durations of power cut.

This inverter battery has received 4.0 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available at a discount of 35% on the platform. Buyers can save more on credit card payments and no-cost EMI option. This inverter battery by Eastman comes with a tubular design that is built for durability and efficient power delivery. It comes with advanced tubular plate technology, which ensures low water loss, faster recharge and improved heat resistance. It is compatible across sine and square wave inverters and it offers versatile usage for homes and offices. However, it weighs a whopping 60Kgs.

Specifications Battery Capacity 200Ah Voltage 12V Reusability Rechargeable Battery Cell Type Lead Acid Reasons to buy Strong backup Good value for money buy Low water loss Reason to avoid Heavy and difficult to move

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its backup performance. They also consider it a value for money buy.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this battery for its budget-friendly design and reliable backup.

This inverter battery has received 4.1 out of 5 ratings on Amazon. This inverter by Okaya features a jumbo tubular design that is built for durability and efficiency, especially in the Indian conditions. It comes with advanced XBD (Xtra Backup Design) technology and certified backup hours (CBH), which ensures reliable performance and longer runtime, especially during outages. Its rugged body, optimised electrolyte distribution, and efficient tubular plates are designed to enhance lifespan and charging efficiency. It weighs 46.5Kgs and it is suitable for both homes and small offices. Additionally, it offers up to 15% faster recharge compared to regular batteries.

Specifications Battery Capacity 140Ah Voltage 12V Reusability Rechargeable with long cycle life Battery Cell Type Lead Acid Reasons to buy Reliable backup performance Value for money buy Faster charging Reason to avoid Heavy and slightly bulky

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its consistent backup and dependable performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this battery for its long backup and fast charging technology.

This inverter battery has received 4.3 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available with a discount of 43% on Amazon. Buyers can save more using no-cost EMI option and credit card payments. This battery by Microtek has Lithium-ion in its core. It features a compact and lightweight design that makes it a modern upgrade over bulky tubular batteries. It also blends in the aesthetics of modern homes seamlessly. It is built with advanced LiFePO4 chemistry, which delivers better safety, faster charging, and longer life cycles. In addition to this, it comes equipped with an intelligent Battery Management System (BMS), which ensures protection against overcharge, short circuits, and temperature fluctuations. It weighs just 12Kgs, which makes it ideal for shops and small homes.

Specifications Battery Capacity 100Ah Voltage 12.8V Reusability Rechargeable, 3500–4000+ cycles Battery Cell Type Lithium Iron Phosphate Reasons to buy Lightweight design Fast charging Good battery backup Reason to avoid Higher upfront cost than lead-acid batteries

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its fast charging capability, compact size, and strong backup.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this battery for its compact design and strong backup.

This inverter battery has received 4.1 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available with a discount of 31% on Amazon. Buyers can save more using no-cost EMI option and credit card payments. They can maximise their savings using an exchange bonus of up to ₹3,500. Coming to the features, this inverter battery by Luminous comes with a high-ribbed tall tubular design that is built for durability and thermal management. It is made using 99.99% pure lead alloy and a leak-proof spill-proof container, which ensures long service life and safety. This battery is a Part of the company's premium Ultra Charge range that delivers faster charging, deep discharge recovery, and consistent backup even in extreme conditions. It has a 250Ah capacity and it weighs 71Kgs, which makes it ideal for large homes and offices.

Specifications Battery Capacity 250Ah Voltage 12V Reusability Rechargeable, deep discharge recovery Battery Cell Type Lead Acid Reasons to buy Long battery backup Durable build Reason to avoid Heavy and bulky design

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate powerful backup performance and consistent output during long outages. However, its after sales service has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this battery for its long backup.

This inverter battery has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available with a discount of 32% on Amazon. Buyers can save more using no-cost EMI option, credit card payments and an exchange bonus of up to ₹3,500. Coming to features and specifications, this inverter battery by Exide comes with a tall tubular design that is coupled with advanced tubular plate technology, which ensures that this battery lasts longer, dissipates head efficiently and provides swift deep discharge recovery. It comes with a 150Ah capacity and it measures 58Kgs, which makes it a dependable backup option for homes and small offices.

Specifications Battery Capacity 150Ah Voltage 12V Reusability Rechargeable with deep discharge recovery Battery Cell Type Lead Acid Reasons to buy Reliable backup performance Durable build Handles deep discharge well Reason to avoid Heavy and bulky design

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its excellent backup and fast charging capability. They also like its consistent performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this battery for its performance and fast charging capability.

This inverter battery has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available with a discount of 29% on Amazon. Buyers can save more using no-cost EMI option and credit card payments. On the feature front, this inverter battery comes with a rugged and tall tubular design that is designed for consistent power delivery. It is built using HI-COERCE spine casting and PANOPTIC SPINE technologies, which enhance its corrosion resistance and extend its battery life. It uses Lead in its core, which ensures efficient power output and faster recharge cycles. It weighs a whopping 70Kgs, which makes it suitable for large homes and offices.

Specifications Battery Capacity 200Ah (C20 rating) Voltage 12V Reusability Rechargeable with deep discharge recovery Battery Cell Type Lead Acid Reasons to buy Excellent backup Low maintenance compared to traditional batteries Durable build Reason to avoid Heavy and bulky

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its backup performance, durability, and low maintenance design. They also consider it a good buy as far as long term usage is concerned.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should pick this battery for its long-lasting design and reliable backup.

This inverter battery by Tata Green has received 4.2 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available with a discount of 29% on Amazon. Buyers can save more using no-cost EMI option and credit card payments. They can also earn cashbacks on using their Amazon Pay Balance. Coming to features and specs front, this inverter battery by Tata Green comes with a tall tubular design. It uses advanced tubular plate technology to ensure better heat dissipation and reduced water loss, and deliver an improved lifespan. It weighs 55.5Kgs and it comes with a high 180Ah capacity battery, which delivers reliable backup for homes and small offices during periods of power outages.

Specifications Battery Capacity 180Ah Voltage 12V Reusability Rechargeable with long cycle life and deep discharge recovery Battery Cell Type Lead Acid Reasons to buy Reliable backup Durable build Reason to avoid Bulky build

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its consistent backup performance and affordability. They also say that this battery delivers consistent performance in the longer run.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this battery budget-friendly design and dependable performance.

This inverter battery by Tata Green has received 3.9 out of 5 ratings on Amazon and it is available with a discount of 29% on Amazon. Buyers can save more using no-cost EMI option and credit card payments. They can also earn cashbacks on using their Amazon Pay Balance. Coming to features and specs front, this inverter battery by Exide comes with a compact tubular design that makes it easier to install in tight spaces. It sports advanced tubular technology, which ensures efficient heat dissipation, minimal fume emission, and enhanced durability. It weighs 50.5Kgs and has a 150Ah capacity, which is ideal for homes and offices.

Specifications Battery Capacity 150Ah Voltage 12V Reusability Rechargeable with long cycle life and deep discharge recovery Battery Cell Type Lead Acid Reasons to buy Reliable backup Durable build Reason to avoid Bulky design

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its consistent performance and and compact design.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this battery for its space-efficient design and reliable performance.

Top 3 features of the 10 top-selling inverter batteries in India

NAME BATTERY CAPACITY REUSABILITY BATTERY CELL TYPE Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery 200Ah Rechargeable Lead Acid Luminous Red Charge RC 18000ST Short Tubular Inverter Battery 150Ah Rechargeable Lead Acid EASTMAN ENERGY EMSS200060TT 200 AH Inverter Battery 200Ah Rechargeable Lead Acid OKAYA PowerON OPSJT17048 140Ah Super Jumbo Tubular Advanced Battery 200Ah Rechargeable with long cycles Lead Acid Microtek Lithium-Ion Battery 200Ah Rechargeable, 3500–4000+ cycles Lithium Iron Phosphate Luminous Ultra Charge UCTT-28066 Tall Tubular Inverter Battery 250Ah Rechargeable, deep discharge recovery Lead Acid EXIDE INVA Master IMTT1500 150Ah 12V Tall Tubular Inverter Battery 150Ah Rechargeable with deep discharge recovery Lead Acid AMARON 200 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery 200Ah Rechargeable with deep discharge recovery Lead Acid Tata Green Batteries Switch-On 150AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery 180Ah Rechargeable with long cycle life and deep discharge recovery Lead Acid EXIDE INVAMASTER IMST1500, 12V 150Ah Short Tubular Inverter Battery 150Ah Rechargeable with long cycle life and deep discharge recovery Lead Acid

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