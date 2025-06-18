Subscribe

Fridge acting up in summer? Here are simple checks you can do at home - no expert needed

Bharat Sharma
Published18 Jun 2025, 03:56 PM IST
If your fridge is slacking off in this heat, you’re definitely not alone. There’s nothing more annoying than reaching for a cold bottle of water and finding it just as warm as the room. But before you get on the phone with a technician, give these simple checks a shot. You might be surprised at how often a quick fix does the trick - and you’ll save yourself some time and money.

  • Power check, always first
    Let’s not overthink it. Sometimes the issue is as basic as a loose plug or a tripped switch. Make sure the fridge is plugged in properly, and if the light inside isn’t coming on, check your circuit breaker. You’d be amazed how many “broken” fridges just need a quick reset.
  • Temperature dial - give it a look
    That little dial inside the fridge can get knocked out of place, especially if you’ve been hunting for snacks late at night. Set it between 2°C and 4°C for the fridge, and -18°C for the freezer. Then, give it a few hours to settle. Sometimes, that’s all it takes.
  • Is your door sealed?
    The rubber gasket around the fridge door is more important than it looks. If it’s dirty, cracked, or not sealing properly, cold air will leak out and your fridge will struggle. Wipe it down, check for any cracks or gaps, and make sure nothing inside the fridge is blocking the door from closing all the way.
  • Don’t block the vents
    We all like to stock up, especially in summer, but if you cram the fridge full and block the vents, the cold air can’t circulate. Move things around so that nothing is pressed up against the back wall or covering any vents. Your veggies and leftovers will thank you.
  • Dusty coils, hidden culprit
    Most people never check the coils, but if they’re covered in dust, your fridge has to work extra hard. Pull the fridge out, unplug it, and gently clean the coils with a brush or vacuum. Plug it back in and see if things start cooling down.
  • Location, location, location
    If your fridge is squeezed between the oven and a wall or getting blasted by afternoon sun, it’s going to sweat. Give it a little space to breathe and keep it away from heat sources.

If you’ve tried all this and your fridge is still struggling, then it’s probably time to call in the pros. But honestly, most of the time, these quick checks are all you need to get your fridge back to its cool, reliable self - no technician, no fuss, just a little DIY.

