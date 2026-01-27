From baking to grilling: Best OTG ovens in India in 2026

Cooking at home has never been easier, thanks to OTG ovens that combine baking, grilling, and toasting in a single appliance. Whether you love whipping up homemade cakes, roasting chicken, or making quick snacks, the right OTG oven can transform your kitchen experience. But finding a quality oven that doesn’t break the bank can be challenging.
That’s why we’ve curated the best OTG ovens under ₹5000 in India for 2026. These ovens are compact, energy-efficient, and packed with essential features to handle all your everyday cooking needs. From even heat distribution for perfect bakes to multiple cooking modes for roasting and grilling, these OTGs make home cooking effortless and enjoyable. Whether you’re a beginner experimenting in the kitchen or a busy home chef, our list will help you find the perfect oven to elevate your cooking game.
The Bajaj 1603 16L OTG is a versatile kitchen appliance ideal for baking, grilling, and toasting. With a 16-litre capacity, it’s perfect for small families of 2–3 people. It comes with essential accessories like a baking tray, grill rack, skewer rods, tong, and crumb tray. The 1200W power ensures fast and even cooking, while the convection feature and thermostat provide precise temperature control. Its cool-touch door handle and easy-clean design make cooking safe and convenient.
Can bake, grill, toast, and use rotisserie function.
Cool-touch handle and slide-out crumb tray for easy cleaning.
16 litres may not suit large families.
Lacks digital controls or preset cooking modes.
Buyers have mixed experiences with this OTG. One praised its good performance and condition on delivery, while others reported early product failures, poor service, and costly replacements, advising caution when buying Bajaj electrical products.
Choose the Bajaj 1603 OTG for its versatility, reliable performance, and safety features, making it ideal for small families who want an affordable, easy-to-use oven for baking, grilling, and toasting.
The AGARO Marvel 25L OTG is a powerful and versatile oven ideal for baking, grilling, roasting, and toasting. With a 25-litre capacity, it is suitable for medium-sized families. It features a motorised rotisserie for spit-roasting meat or vegetables, adjustable temperature from 100°C–250°C, and 5 heating modes including top, bottom, and combined heating. The illuminated tempered glass chamber lets you monitor cooking easily, while the timer with ready bell ensures precise control.
Multiple heating modes and motorized rotisserie for baking, roasting, and grilling.
25 litres ideal for medium families and larger dishes.
1600 W uses more electricity than smaller OTGs.
Only 1-year manufacturer warranty.
Buyers say that the Agaro Marvel OTG is compact, heats up quickly, and works well for baking, grilling, and toasting. One praised its sleek design and value for money, while another faced heating issues and disappointing service.
Choose the AGARO Marvel OTG for its large capacity, versatile 5-mode cooking, and rotisserie function, perfect for families who want efficient baking, grilling, roasting, and toasting in one oven.
The INALSA 10L OTG is a compact and energy-efficient oven ideal for baking, grilling, toasting, and reheating. With 800W power, it heats up in just 2–3 minutes, saving time and electricity. Its double heating elements ensure even cooking, while the wide temperature range (100–250°C) allows precise control. The see-through door and pull-out baking rack make it easy to monitor and access food. Despite its small size, it can accommodate up to 4 slices of bread or a 9” pizza.
Heats quickly and saves on electricity bills.
Perfect for small kitchens while handling baking, grilling, and toasting tasks.
Not ideal for larger families or bulk cooking.
Lacks convection or rotisserie functionality
Buyers say the Agaro OTG works well and is perfect for small households. One buyer noted missing hand gloves, while another felt disappointed over no discount despite advertised offers.
Choose the INALSA 10L OTG for its fast heating, energy efficiency, and compact design, making it perfect for small kitchens or individuals looking to bake, toast, and grill conveniently.
The Glen 35L Multi-Function OTG is a high-capacity, versatile oven perfect for baking, grilling, roasting, and warming meals. Its 35-litre capacity suits small families or multiple dishes at once. With 6 heating modes, motorized rotisserie, convection fan, and adjustable temperature (90°C–230°C), it ensures even cooking and precise results. The ergonomic knobs, oven light, and removable crumb tray make operation and cleanup easy, while included accessories cover all basic cooking needs.
Multiple heating modes, motorized rotisserie, and convection fan for varied cooking.
2100 W ensures quick heating and evenly cooked meals.
Requires ample countertop or kitchen space.
Buyers say the Glen food chopper is very handy and efficient, especially the Plus model with an extra jar for multitasking. One noted the top button can be unreliable, but overall, it’s easy to handle, clean, and a great alternative to a full food processor.
Choose the Glen 35L OTG for large-capacity, multifunction cooking with precise temperature control, motorized rotisserie, and convection fan—ideal for families wanting professional-quality baking, roasting, and grilling at home.
The Longway Royal 25L OTG is a versatile kitchen appliance designed for baking, grilling, roasting, and toasting. Its 25-litre capacity is ideal for small to medium families. With 1500W power, it heats quickly, while 6 heating modes and a temperature range of 50–250°C ensure precise cooking. The heat-resistant handle, inner light, and 60-minute timer provide safety and convenience. Included accessories like a grill stand and baking tray make it ready for versatile cooking tasks.
Handles baking, grilling, toasting, pizza, and more.
Heat-resistant handle and inner light for safe, convenient cooking.
Only 1-year limited domestic warranty.
Comes with only a grill stand and baking tray.
Buyers say the Longway OTG is compact, smart-looking, and perfect for small families. One praised its affordability and cooking results for cakes and tandoori, while another felt the build quality was cheap and suggested trying other brands.
Choose the Longway Royal OTG for its versatility, optimised 25L capacity, multiple heating modes, and safety features, making it perfect for baking, grilling, and roasting with ease at home.
The IBELL EO40LGDLX 40L OTG is a powerful, high-capacity oven designed for baking, grilling, toasting, and roasting large meals. With 1800W power, convection heating, and a motorised rotisserie, it ensures fast, even cooking every time. The 40-litre capacity is ideal for families and hosting guests. Its illuminated chamber allows easy monitoring, while the non-stick interior and removable crumb tray simplify cleaning, making it a practical choice for heavy-duty home cooking.
Ideal for families, parties, and cooking whole meals at once.
Convection and rotisserie ensure uniform heat distribution.
Requires ample counter space in the kitchen.
1800W may increase electricity consumption.
Buyers are happy with the 40L iBell OTG, especially first-time bakers. It’s easy to use, clean, and maintain, with consistent baking results. Many feel it offers excellent performance, good temperature control, and strong value for money, making it a reliable choice in its price range.
Choose the IBELL EO40LGDLX OTG for its large 40L capacity, powerful convection cooking, and motorised rotisserie, making it perfect for families who bake, grill, and roast frequently at home.
The Morphy Richards 20R 20L OTG is a reliable and versatile oven designed for baking, grilling, toasting, tandoori cooking, and rotisserie roasting. With 1400W power, adjustable temperature up to 250°C, and six heating modes, it delivers consistent cooking results.
The rotisserie function ensures evenly cooked meats and vegetables, while the chamber light allows easy monitoring. Its intuitive knob controls and included accessories make it a convenient choice for everyday home cooking.
Supports baking, grilling, roasting, tandoori, and rotisserie cooking.
Simple knob operation with clear indicators and chamber light.
May not suit large families or bulk cooking.
Lacks digital presets or advanced automation features.
Buyers are highly satisfied with the Morphy Richards 52L OTG, praising its premium build quality, elegant design, and reliable performance. Users report that all functions—including convection, rotisserie, lighting, and heating—work smoothly.
Choose the Morphy Richards 20R OTG for its trusted brand reliability, versatile heating modes, and rotisserie function, making it ideal for small families who want consistent baking, grilling, and roasting at home.
The Wonderchef 60L OTG is a premium, large-capacity oven designed for serious home cooking. With 60 litres of space, it easily handles baking cakes, pizzas, breads, and roasting whole chickens. The rotisserie function, convection mode, and 6-stage heat selection ensure even cooking and perfect browning.
Its auto shut-off timer, heat-resistant tempered glass, and inside lamp add safety and convenience, while the stainless-steel heating elements deliver consistent, high-performance results for everyday and festive cooking.
Ideal for families, parties, and batch cooking
Rotisserie, convection, auto shut-off, and inside lamp enhance cooking control.
Higher price compared to smaller OTGs.
Requires a large countertop or dedicated space.
Users find this oven good value for money, especially for pizzas and flatbreads. It heats well, is easy to use, and simple to maintain with minimal cleaning required. However, thicker or high-rise breads may touch the coil and burn, so careful monitoring is needed. Pizzas can be cooked quickly and require rotation during baking.
Choose the Wonderchef 60L OTG for its large capacity, premium build, convection cooking, and rotisserie, making it perfect for families and home chefs who want professional-style baking and roasting at home.
The ideal size depends on your cooking needs and kitchen space. For small families or kitchens, a 20–25L oven is compact and sufficient for baking, grilling, or toasting. Larger families may benefit from 30–35L ovens to handle multiple dishes or bigger recipes. Always consider countertop space and storage before purchasing.
Look for essential features like temperature control, multiple cooking modes (bake, grill, toast), a timer, and a rotisserie or baking tray. Convection ovens distribute heat evenly, while compact designs save space. Energy efficiency and easy-to-clean interiors are also important for convenience and long-term use.
Yes, modern OTG ovens are versatile and perfect for Indian cooking. They can roast meats, grill vegetables, and bake snacks or breads. Convection ovens ensure even cooking for tandoori-style dishes, while multiple trays let you cook several items at once. High heat and rotisserie features enhance flavour and texture.
1. Capacity (Litres): Choose an OTG oven with capacity that matches your family size and cooking frequency. Smaller capacities (~20–25 L) are great for singles/couples and snacks, while larger ones (~30 L+) suit families and frequent baking or roasting.
2. Cooking Functions: Look for essential modes like bake, grill, toast, and preferably convection (for even heating). Some models also include rotisserie or multi-rack cooking — useful for versatile meals.
3. Power Consumption: Check the wattage — higher power can mean faster heating, but more electricity use. Energy‑efficient OTGs help reduce bills while still performing well for everyday cooking.
4. Build Quality & Accessories: Sturdy materials, removable trays, glass door strength, and quality handles matter for safety and long life. Also check included accessories like baking trays, mesh racks, and crumb trays.
5. Ease of Use & Cleaning: Simple temperature and timer knobs/dials, clear markings, and easy‑to‑remove trays make everyday use better. Easy‑clean interiors and crumb catchers save effort after cooking.
|Product Name
|Capacity
|Power
|Heating Type
|Bajaj 1603 OTG
|16 L
|1200 W
|Convection, Bake, Grill, Toast, Rotisserie
|AGARO Marvel OTG
|25 L
|1600 W
|Top & Bottom Heating, Convection, Rotisserie
|INALSA OTG
|10 L
|800 W
|Top & Bottom Heating (Bake, Grill, Toast)
|Glen Multi-Function OTG
|35 L
|2100 W
|Convection Fan, Multi-Heating Modes, Rotisserie
|Longway Royal OTG
|25 L
|1500 W
|Multi-Heating Modes (Bake, Grill, Toast)
|IBELL EO40LGDLX OTG
|40 L
|1800 W
|Convection, Bake, Grill, Toast, Rotisserie
|Morphy Richards 20R OTG
|20 L
|1400 W
|Multi-Heating Modes, Rotisserie
|Wonderchef OTG
|60 L
|2000 W
|Grill + Convection, Rotisserie
Can OTG ovens bake cakes and cookies?
Yes! OTG ovens are perfect for baking cakes, cookies, bread, and pastries. Convection models ensure even heat distribution for consistent results.
Are OTG ovens suitable for Indian cooking?
Absolutely. OTGs can roast meats, grill vegetables, and make snacks like tandoori or grilled sandwiches. Multi-rack cooking helps prepare multiple dishes at once.
How do I choose the right size OTG?
Small kitchens or singles can go for 20–25L models, while families or frequent cooks should choose 30–35L ovens for larger quantities and multiple trays.
Do OTG ovens consume a lot of electricity?
Power consumption depends on wattage. Smaller OTGs use less electricity, while larger or convection ovens may consume more. Energy-efficient models reduce bills without affecting performance.
Can I cook multiple items at once in an OTG?
Yes, multi-rack OTG ovens let you bake or grill multiple dishes simultaneously, saving time and ensuring even cooking.