From better control to quieter comfort, these gaming accessories actually improve how you play

Gaming has become quieter about its upgrades. Not smaller, not cheaper, just more deliberate. You don’t see people obsessing over RGB strips the way they once did. Instead, conversations drift toward comfort, reliability, and whether a setup still feels good after the third hour. Heading into 2026, that shift matters more than ever.

Where control and comfort quietly change everything Start with what your hands touch the most. A mouse is rarely just a mouse anymore. Something like the Logitech G102 has earned its reputation because it disappears while you play. Tracking feels predictable, clicks are consistent, and you stop thinking about correction mid-aim. That predictability matters far more than extreme DPI numbers. For players who like tuning every input, the Bloody A70x leans into speed and responsiveness, especially in fast shooters where milliseconds stack up quickly.

Keyboards follow the same logic. Mechanical switches are no longer about noise or flair. They’re about feedback and reduced fatigue. A compact board like the Redragon K617 Fizz makes sense for gamers who want more desk space without giving up responsiveness. It feels intentional, not compromised. Larger boards still have their place, but many players are realising that less reach often means more control.

Controllers haven’t gone away either. Some genres simply feel better with them. The Redgear Pro Wireless gamepad continues to be a popular choice because it balances grip comfort and reliable wireless performance. It doesn’t try to reinvent the layout. It just works the way your hands expect it to.

The accessories that stop demanding attention Sound is where immersion either holds together or collapses. A good headset doesn’t shout. It separates. Models like the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core have found favour because they stay comfortable over long sessions and deliver positional audio that helps rather than overwhelms. You notice footsteps because they’re placed correctly, not because the bass is exaggerated.

Then there are accessories people underestimate. A proper mousepad changes how aiming feels more than most expect. A surface like the Ant Esports MP400 keeps movement consistent, which reduces micro-errors that creep in when friction varies. It’s subtle, but over time, it shows.