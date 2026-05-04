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From house parties to travel: Top speakers under ₹15,000 to consider for all your party needs

Planning a gathering or trip soon? Here are speaker options under Rs. 15,000 that help you play music anywhere without hassle or extra setup.

Published4 May 2026, 05:46 PM IST
Check out these speakers under Rs. 15,000, you get loud and clear sound anywhere.
Check out these speakers under Rs. 15,000, you get loud and clear sound anywhere.(Pexels)

By MD Ijaj Khan

Ijaj Khan is a Senior Tech Journalist and Content Producer at Live Mint, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

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Long commutes and packed weekdays often end the same way, people turning to music to reset. That shift has changed what buyers expect from speakers. Instead of fixed setups, there is a growing demand for devices that can move from a desk to a small gathering without extra effort.

Our Picks

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

JBL Flip 7 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Bold Pro Sound with AI Sound Boost, 16Hrs of Playtime, IP68 Water & Dustproof, Multi-Speaker Connection by Auracast, Personalization App (Blue)View Details...

₹12,999

...
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ZEBRONICS AXON 200 Portable Party Bluetooth Speaker, 180W RMS, 5 Drivers + 2 Passive Radiators, Z-Sync Mode, IPX6, Upto 10 Hours Playback, Rapid Charging, BT | USB | AUX, Fabric Finish, RGB, Deep BassView Details...

₹8,499

...
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Boat 2026 Launch Nirvana Luxe,360- Surround, Spatial Audio, 100W, 15hrs Battery, Broadcast, App Support, NFC Pairing (Android), Bluetooth Speaker, Wireless Speaker, Portable Speaker (Charcoal Black)View Details...

₹8,999

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Marshall Emberton II Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 30+ Hours of Playtime, (360° Sound), Dust & Waterproof (IP67) – Black & Steel.View Details...

₹14,999

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Tribit StormBox 2 Bluetooth Speaker with 34W 360° Surround Sound, XBass Tech, 24H Playtime, IPX7 Waterproof, Bluetooth 5.3, TWS Pairing Portable Wireless Speaker for OutdoorView Details...

₹5,898

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Speakers in India now serve more than basic audio needs. Many models combine output, connectivity, and portability in one device. You will find options offering 40W to over 250W output, along with support for Bluetooth, USB, AUX, and memory cards. Several speakers include features such as wireless microphones, LED lighting, app control, and TWS pairing for linking multiple units. Battery life usually ranges between 6 and 30 hours, depending on size and usage.

Here is a closer look at speaker options from known brands that fall under Rs. 15,000 and cover different use cases.

The JBL Flip 7 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker focuses on portability. It is built for users who carry their speaker across locations, from daily use to short trips. It comes with an IP68 rating, which protects it from dust and water exposure. The speaker includes a 45 x 80mm woofer rated at 25W and a 16mm tweeter rated at 10W, delivering a combined 35W output. Despite its compact form, it produces balanced sound suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

The device uses AI Sound Boost to adjust output in real time and reduce distortion. It also supports Auracast pairing, allowing users to connect multiple compatible speakers. A PushLock system with a clip makes it easy to attach to bags or hooks. Battery life is rated at up to 14 hours, with an additional boost mode extending playback slightly depending on usage.

Specifications

Output Power
35W (25W woofer + 10W tweeter)
Driver Setup
45×80mm woofer + 1.75×3″/16mm tweeter
Signal-to-Noise Ratio
>80dB
Battery Life
14 hours (16 with Playtime Boost)
Bluetooth
5.4
Water/Dust/Drop Resistance
IP68

Reasons to buy

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AI Sound Boost for real-time audio optimisation

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Auracast multi-speaker connectivity

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Lossless audio playback via USB-C

...

PushLock carry system, genuinely versatile portability

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IP68 rated

Reason to avoid

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35W output won’t fill large outdoor spaces

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No RGB or visual effects

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No NFC pairing

What Buyers Say on Amazon

Users love the loud output and boosted bass that punches above its size. Many praise the long battery for all-day use. Some note it gets very loud even at half volume.

Why Choose This

Pick it for everyday portable listening with strong bass and reliability on the go.

2. ZEBRONICS AXON 200 Portable Party Bluetooth Speaker

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The ZEBRONICS AXON 200 Portable Party Bluetooth Speaker is designed for users who need higher output for gatherings or events. It delivers 180W RMS output through a five-driver setup, including a subwoofer, midrange drivers, and tweeters, along with passive radiators. This configuration supports wider sound coverage in larger spaces.

The speaker includes three equaliser modes, Balance, Sound Monster, and Vocal Enhance, to suit different listening needs. It also supports Z-Sync, which allows linking multiple Zebronics speakers for expanded output. Other features include LED lighting, a carry handle, and a calling function. Battery life is rated at up to 10 hours at moderate volume without lighting effects.

Specifications

Output Power
180W RMS
Drivers
13.3cm woofer x1, 6.98cm mid x2, 3.81cm tweeter x2
Bluetooth
v5.3
Battery Life
Up to 10 hours
Frequency Response
60Hz-20kHz
Water Resistance
IPX6

Reasons to buy

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Powerful 180W output

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IPX6 water resistance

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RGB lights for parties

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Multiple EQ mode

Reason to avoid

...

Battery capacity unspecified

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No built-in FM radio

What Buyers Say on Amazon

Buyers enjoy the booming bass and clear vocals in party mode. Lights and water resistance get thumbs up for outdoors. Controls are easy to use.

Why Choose This

Great for lively gatherings needing loud, splash-proof sound.

The boAt Nirvana Luxe Speaker targets users who want a mix of output, battery life, and modern features in one unit. It delivers 100W output with a quad-speaker setup that includes tweeters and subwoofers. The speaker supports 360-degree audio and spatial sound output, making it suitable for indoor gatherings and open areas.

It includes Broadcast Mode for connecting multiple units wirelessly. Additional features include NFC pairing, LDAC support for high-resolution streaming, and a built-in microphone for calls. The speaker carries an IPX6 rating for splash resistance and offers up to 15 hours of playback on a single charge.

Specifications

Output Power
100W&nbsp;&nbsp;
Drivers
1.25-inch tweeters x2, 3" subwoofers x2&nbsp;
Bluetooth
5.3 with LDAC&nbsp;
Battery Life
Up to 15 hours&nbsp;
Frequency Response
50Hz-20kHz
Water Resistance
IPX6

Reasons to buy

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100W with 360° audio

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15-hour playtime

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Dynamic LED lights

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Splash-resistant design ‘

Reason to avoid

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4-hour charge time

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Mid-bass focused&nbsp;

What Buyers Say on Amazon

Fans highlight immersive surround sound and synced lights. The battery lasts through parties. Good for vocals and bass.

Why Choose This

Ideal for room-filling parties with visual flair.

The Marshall Emberton II Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker is suited for smaller gatherings and personal listening sessions. It delivers 20W output and uses True Stereophonic technology to create a 360-degree sound field. While it does not focus on high output, it provides consistent sound across directions.

One of its key features is battery life, which extends beyond 30 hours under standard usage. Even at higher volume levels, it can last close to a full day. A quick 20-minute charge can provide up to four hours of playback. The speaker has an IP67 rating, allowing it to handle water exposure and dust, including short submersion.

Specifications

Output Power
20W (10W x2)
Drivers
2-inch full-range x2, passive radiators x2
Bluetooth
5.1
Battery Life
Up to 30 hours
Frequency Response
60Hz-20kHz
Water Resistance
IP67

Reasons to buy

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Balanced clear sound

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30-hour battery

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IP67 rugged and waterproof

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360° stereo sound

Reason to avoid

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Limited low-bass rumble

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Not super loud

What Buyers Say on Amazon

People rave about natural vocals and long battery for travel. Soundstage feels open. Durable build holds up outdoors.

Why Choose This

Best for balanced listening anywhere, all day.

The Tribit StormBox 2 Bluetooth Speaker offers a balance between cost and performance. It produces 34W output and includes a dedicated subwoofer along with a passive radiator. The speaker supports XBass mode, which enhances low-frequency output when required. It comes with an IPX7 rating, allowing it to handle water exposure, including submersion for short durations. This makes it suitable for outdoor use near water. Battery life is rated at up to 24 hours, placing it among the longer-lasting options in this segment.

Specifications

Output Power
34W (17W x2) 
Drivers
Not specified 
Bluetooth
5.3 
Battery Life
24 hours 
Frequency Response
70Hz-20kHz 
Water Resistance
IPX7

Reasons to buy

...

34W surround sound

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24-hour playtime

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IPX7 waterproof

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App for EQ tweaks 

Reason to avoid

...

Bass not ultra-deep

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Basic TWS pairing 

What Buyers Say on Amazon

Users like rich bass and clear voices for outdoors. Long battery impresses. Good volume without distortion.

Why Choose This

Perfect for adventures with reliable, waterproof audio.

The boAt PartyPal 600 Speaker is built for users who need high output for large gatherings. It delivers 220W output using a 10-inch woofer and dual tweeters. The speaker supports karaoke with a wireless microphone and allows additional wired microphones and a guitar input. It includes LED lighting, a digital display panel, and TWS pairing for connecting multiple units. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, USB, AUX, and TF card support.

Specifications

Output Power
220W RMS
Drivers
10-inch woofer x2, 2.5-inch mid x1, 2-inch tweeter x1 
Bluetooth
v5.3 
Battery Life
Up to 7 hours 
Frequency Response
45Hz–20kHz 
Weight
15 kg

Reasons to buy

...

220W thumping bass sound

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7-hour party playtime

...

Animated text display

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Wireless mic for karaoke 

Reason to avoid

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Heavy at 15kg

...

Needs power for a full charge

The Portronics Iron Beats IV 250W Party Speaker focuses on high output and party features. It delivers 250W output using dual 6-inch subwoofers. The speaker includes a wireless microphone and supports vocal controls with echo adjustment. It features LED lighting that syncs with music and includes multiple input options such as Bluetooth 5.3, USB, AUX, and TF card. A remote control is also included for easier operation. Battery life is limited to around 4 hours, making it more suitable for short-duration events where power access is available.

Specifications

Output Power
250W
Drivers
6-inch subwoofers x2, 3-inch mid x2
Bluetooth
5.3
Battery Life
Up to 4 hours
Connectivity
USB, TF, AUX, mic
Features
Remote, EQ, echo control

Reasons to buy

...

250W massive power

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Dual 6-inch subwoofers

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Karaoke mic included

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RGB party lights

Reason to avoid

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Short 4-hour battery

...

Heavy for portability

What Buyers Say on Amazon

Buyers love thumping bass and a fun karaoke mic for parties. Lights add vibe. Loud enough for crowds.

Why Choose This

Top pick for high-energy events with singing.

5 Things to Consider Before Buying a Speaker

1. Output and Use Case

Choose power based on where you’ll use it. Small speakers work for personal listening, while higher wattage models suit parties and outdoor spaces.

2. Battery Life

Check playback time on a full charge. Portable speakers usually last longer, while high-output party speakers may need frequent charging.

3. Portability and Build

If you plan to carry it, go for compact designs with straps or handles. Water and dust resistance help in outdoor use.

4. Connectivity Options

Look for support beyond Bluetooth, such as USB, AUX, or a TF card. TWS pairing is useful if you want to connect multiple speakers.

5. Sound Tuning

Some speakers focus on bass, others on balanced audio. Pick one that matches your listening preference - music, calls, or mixed use.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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