From long battery life to GPS, these 5 Amazon smartwatches get plenty of love from buyers

Smartwatches have moved well beyond basic step counting, but finding one that balances display quality, health tracking, battery life and everyday usability can still take some work. The five models here sit in the sub- ₹10,000 segment and take different approaches. The Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max focuses on a premium design and GPS, while Titan's Celestor brings a more traditional watch-like build with advanced outdoor features. Realme and Redmi emphasise battery life and everyday fitness tracking, while the Amazfit Bip 6 leans heavily into health and workout monitoring. We have also looked at Amazon's customer sentiment to highlight where buyers are happy and where feedback is more mixed.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor, for iOS & Android(Pure Titanium) View Details ₹7,999 Buy on EMI Check Offers Titan Celestor 1.43" AMOLED Smart Watch with Built-in GPS, Advanced Health Intelligence, AI Voice Assistant, Aluminium Case, 100+ Sports Modes, Water Resistance – Smartwatch for Men & Women (Black) View Details ₹9,995 Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹1,334 x 6 months ₹7,999 realme Watch 5,1.97" AMOLED,Upto 20 Days Battery,BT Calling,GPS,Compass,IP68 Smartwatch (Titanium Black Strap, One Size) View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers Xiaomi Redmi Watch 5 Active Matte Silver|Smartwatch| 2.0" LCD display, Long battery life, Bluetooth calling, Noise reduction, Health tracking, 5ATM waterproof, 18 days battery life View Details ₹4,599 Buy on EMI Check Offers Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch 46mm, 14 Day Battery, 1.97" AMOLED Display, GPS & Free Maps, AI, Bluetooth Call & Text, Health, Fitness & Sleep Tracker, 140+ Workout Modes, 5 ATM Water-Resistance, Black View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max has a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling and health tracking. Its metal case gives it a more premium feel than many budget smartwatches, while the 5 ATM rating makes it suitable for swimming and workouts. Battery life is rated at up to seven days, though actual endurance can vary with usage.

Specifications Display 1.96" HD AMOLED, 410*502 Battery Up to 7 days Connectivity BT v5.3 Water resistance 5 ATM Health tracking Heart rate, SpO2, sleep and stress Reasons to buy AMOLED display and metal construction give it a premium feel Built-in GPS is useful for outdoor workouts Bluetooth calling and health tracking cover everyday smartwatch needs Reason to avoid Battery and Bluetooth reliability have received mixed feedback from buyers

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers like the watch's premium appearance, feel and value, but feedback on performance and battery life is divided. Some report several days of use, while others mention rapid drainage or functional problems. Buyers also flag low speaker volume and Bluetooth disconnections as recurring concerns.

Why should you choose this product? The ColorFit Pro 6 Max stands out for combining a premium-looking metal design, AMOLED display and built-in GPS at this price. It suits buyers who want a stylish everyday watch with useful fitness features.

2. Titan Celestor 1.43" AMOLED Smart Watch with Built-in GPS, Advanced Health Intelligence, AI Voice Assistant, Aluminium Case, 100+ Sports Modes, Water Resistance – Smartwatch for Men & Women (Black) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Titan's Celestor takes a more conventional watch approach, pairing a round metal case with a 3.6 CM AMOLED display, Always-On Display and a functional crown. It also includes built-in GPS, an altimeter, barometer and compass, making it more interesting for outdoor activities. Bluetooth calling and everyday controls add to its smartwatch functionality. Titan lists a 12-month warranty for the model.

Specifications Display 3.6 CM AMOLED with AOD Resolution 466*466 Navigation Built-in Advanced GPS Sensors/features Altimeter, barometer and compass Warranty 12 Months Reasons to buy Round metal design feels closer to a traditional watch GPS, altimeter, barometer and compass add outdoor utility AMOLED display with AOD looks sharp and practical Reason to avoid Customer feedback on battery life, accuracy and long-term display reliability is mixed

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Amazon customers generally praise the Celestor's premium appearance and display. However, opinions vary on functionality, battery life, GPS accuracy, connectivity and value. Some buyers report good battery endurance and accurate GPS, while others mention display problems, faster battery drain and performance concerns after extended use.

Why should you choose this product? The Celestor is the pick for buyers who prefer a traditional round watch design but still want GPS and outdoor-focused tools such as an altimeter, barometer and compass in one device.

The Realme Watch 5 is built around a large 1.97-inch AMOLED display and a 460mAh battery rated for up to 16 days of standard use. It supports five-satellite GPS, 108 sports modes, Bluetooth calling and health monitoring. The aluminium alloy body and IP68 rating also make it suited to regular workouts and outdoor use.

Specifications Display 1.97" AMOLED Brightness Up to 600 nits Battery Up to 16 days GPS Five-satellite GNSS Water and dust resistance IP68 Reasons to buy Long battery life reduces frequent charging Five-satellite GPS is useful for outdoor activity tracking Large AMOLED display is easy to view during workouts Reason to avoid Amazon feedback on functionality is mixed

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers generally consider the realme Watch 5 worth its price, suggesting that its overall package is appealing for the money. However, Amazon's customer summary indicates mixed feedback on functionality, so buyers should keep expectations realistic rather than assuming every feature will perform consistently.

Why should you choose this product? Its combination of a large AMOLED screen, 16-day battery claim, five-satellite GPS and 108 sports modes gives the Watch 5 a broad feature set. It is particularly suited to active users who dislike frequent charging.

The Redmi Watch 5 Active puts battery life at the centre of its proposition, with Xiaomi rating it for up to 18 days under typical usage. It has a 2-inch LCD display, Bluetooth calling, 140+ sports modes and built-in Alexa. The watch also supports health tracking and IPX8 water resistance, making it a practical everyday fitness companion.

Specifications Display 2" LCD, 320 x 385 Battery 18 days under typical usage Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Sports modes 140+ Water resistance IPX8 Reasons to buy Strong battery life for a budget smartwatch Large display makes notifications and tracking easier to read Bluetooth calling and 140+ sports modes add everyday utility Reason to avoid Its larger case may not suit smaller wrists

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Amazon customers praise the Redmi Watch 5 Active for its value and battery life. Compatibility feedback is more divided, with some buyers reporting smooth phone connectivity while others experience connection problems. The watch's size also gets mixed reactions, with some finding it comfortable and others considering it too large.

Why should you choose this product? The Redmi Watch 5 Active is a sensible choice if battery life matters more than premium display technology. Its 18-day typical-use claim, large screen and broad sports support make it well suited to everyday fitness tracking.

The Amazfit Bip 6 focuses strongly on fitness tracking without giving up everyday smartwatch features. It has a 1.97-inch AMOLED display with up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, 140+ sports modes and five satellite positioning systems. Battery life is rated at up to 14 days, while the aluminium frame and 5 ATM resistance add durability for regular workouts.

Specifications Display 1.97" AMOLED, 390*450 Peak brightness Up to 2,000 nits Battery Up to 14 days Sports modes 140+ Water resistance 5 ATM Reasons to buy Bright AMOLED display remains easy to view outdoors Strong health and workout tracking features Long battery life reduces charging interruptions Reason to avoid Its fitness-focused feature set may be more than casual users need

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers are strongly positive about the Bip 6, particularly its battery life, bright display and health tracking. Buyers praise heart-rate measurement, workout and sleep tracking, as well as its overall appearance and value. Some also appreciate the ability to independently track routes, adding to its outdoor appeal.

Why should you choose this product? The Bip 6 is the strongest fit for fitness-focused buyers who want detailed health and workout tracking alongside a bright AMOLED display. Its long battery life and independent route tracking add practical value for active users.

Factors to consider when buying a smartwatch

Battery life: Check the claimed endurance against your usage pattern, especially if you use continuous health tracking or GPS frequently.

Display: AMOLED panels generally offer richer colours and deeper blacks, while a bright display is important for outdoor visibility.

Fitness tracking: If workouts are a priority, look for built-in GPS and enough sports modes for the activities you actually do.

Phone compatibility: Check Android and iOS support before buying, particularly if you expect calling, notifications and health data to sync reliably.

Top 3 features of best smartwatches

Smartwatch Display Battery Key feature Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max 1.96" AMOLED Up to 7 days Built-in GPS Titan Celestor 3.6 CM AMOLED Not specified GPS, altimeter, barometer realme Watch 5 1.97" AMOLED Up to 16 days Five-satellite GPS Redmi Watch 5 Active 2" LCD 18 days typical usage 140+ sports modes Amazfit Bip 6 1.97" AMOLED Up to 14 days 140+ sports modes

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