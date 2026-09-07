Subscribe
Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

From long battery life to GPS, these 5 Amazon smartwatches get plenty of love from buyers

Are you looking for a reliable smartwatch without stretching your budget? These five Amazon picks combine useful health, fitness and smart features with encouraging buyer feedback.

Sparsh Sharma
Updated7 Sep 2026, 06:02 PM IST
Looking for a smartwatch under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000? These 5 options stand out for features and buyer feedback
Looking for a smartwatch under ₹10,000? These 5 options stand out for features and buyer feedback(Amit Rahi/ HT Tech)
AI Quick Read

Smartwatches have moved well beyond basic step counting, but finding one that balances display quality, health tracking, battery life and everyday usability can still take some work. The five models here sit in the sub- 10,000 segment and take different approaches. The Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max focuses on a premium design and GPS, while Titan's Celestor brings a more traditional watch-like build with advanced outdoor features. Realme and Redmi emphasise battery life and everyday fitness tracking, while the Amazfit Bip 6 leans heavily into health and workout monitoring. We have also looked at Amazon's customer sentiment to highlight where buyers are happy and where feedback is more mixed.

Our PicksFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max has a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with built-in GPS, Bluetooth calling and health tracking. Its metal case gives it a more premium feel than many budget smartwatches, while the 5 ATM rating makes it suitable for swimming and workouts. Battery life is rated at up to seven days, though actual endurance can vary with usage.

Specifications

Display
1.96" HD AMOLED, 410*502
Battery
Up to 7 days
Connectivity
BT v5.3
Water resistance
5 ATM
Health tracking
Heart rate, SpO2, sleep and stress

Reason to buy

AMOLED display and metal construction give it a premium feel

Built-in GPS is useful for outdoor workouts

Bluetooth calling and health tracking cover everyday smartwatch needs

Reason to avoid

Battery and Bluetooth reliability have received mixed feedback from buyers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like the watch's premium appearance, feel and value, but feedback on performance and battery life is divided. Some report several days of use, while others mention rapid drainage or functional problems. Buyers also flag low speaker volume and Bluetooth disconnections as recurring concerns.

Why should you choose this product?

The ColorFit Pro 6 Max stands out for combining a premium-looking metal design, AMOLED display and built-in GPS at this price. It suits buyers who want a stylish everyday watch with useful fitness features.

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Titan's Celestor takes a more conventional watch approach, pairing a round metal case with a 3.6 CM AMOLED display, Always-On Display and a functional crown. It also includes built-in GPS, an altimeter, barometer and compass, making it more interesting for outdoor activities. Bluetooth calling and everyday controls add to its smartwatch functionality. Titan lists a 12-month warranty for the model.

Specifications

Display
3.6 CM AMOLED with AOD
Resolution
466*466
Navigation
Built-in Advanced GPS
Sensors/features
Altimeter, barometer and compass
Warranty
12 Months

Reason to buy

Round metal design feels closer to a traditional watch

GPS, altimeter, barometer and compass add outdoor utility

AMOLED display with AOD looks sharp and practical

Reason to avoid

Customer feedback on battery life, accuracy and long-term display reliability is mixed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon customers generally praise the Celestor's premium appearance and display. However, opinions vary on functionality, battery life, GPS accuracy, connectivity and value. Some buyers report good battery endurance and accurate GPS, while others mention display problems, faster battery drain and performance concerns after extended use.

Why should you choose this product?

The Celestor is the pick for buyers who prefer a traditional round watch design but still want GPS and outdoor-focused tools such as an altimeter, barometer and compass in one device.

The Realme Watch 5 is built around a large 1.97-inch AMOLED display and a 460mAh battery rated for up to 16 days of standard use. It supports five-satellite GPS, 108 sports modes, Bluetooth calling and health monitoring. The aluminium alloy body and IP68 rating also make it suited to regular workouts and outdoor use.

Specifications

Display
1.97" AMOLED
Brightness
Up to 600 nits
Battery
Up to 16 days
GPS
Five-satellite GNSS
Water and dust resistance
IP68

Reason to buy

Long battery life reduces frequent charging

Five-satellite GPS is useful for outdoor activity tracking

Large AMOLED display is easy to view during workouts

Reason to avoid

Amazon feedback on functionality is mixed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers generally consider the realme Watch 5 worth its price, suggesting that its overall package is appealing for the money. However, Amazon's customer summary indicates mixed feedback on functionality, so buyers should keep expectations realistic rather than assuming every feature will perform consistently.

Why should you choose this product?

Its combination of a large AMOLED screen, 16-day battery claim, five-satellite GPS and 108 sports modes gives the Watch 5 a broad feature set. It is particularly suited to active users who dislike frequent charging.

The Redmi Watch 5 Active puts battery life at the centre of its proposition, with Xiaomi rating it for up to 18 days under typical usage. It has a 2-inch LCD display, Bluetooth calling, 140+ sports modes and built-in Alexa. The watch also supports health tracking and IPX8 water resistance, making it a practical everyday fitness companion.

Specifications

Display
2" LCD, 320 x 385
Battery
18 days under typical usage
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3
Sports modes
140+
Water resistance
IPX8

Reason to buy

Strong battery life for a budget smartwatch

Large display makes notifications and tracking easier to read

Bluetooth calling and 140+ sports modes add everyday utility

Reason to avoid

Its larger case may not suit smaller wrists

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon customers praise the Redmi Watch 5 Active for its value and battery life. Compatibility feedback is more divided, with some buyers reporting smooth phone connectivity while others experience connection problems. The watch's size also gets mixed reactions, with some finding it comfortable and others considering it too large.

Why should you choose this product?

The Redmi Watch 5 Active is a sensible choice if battery life matters more than premium display technology. Its 18-day typical-use claim, large screen and broad sports support make it well suited to everyday fitness tracking.

The Amazfit Bip 6 focuses strongly on fitness tracking without giving up everyday smartwatch features. It has a 1.97-inch AMOLED display with up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, 140+ sports modes and five satellite positioning systems. Battery life is rated at up to 14 days, while the aluminium frame and 5 ATM resistance add durability for regular workouts.

Specifications

Display
1.97" AMOLED, 390*450
Peak brightness
Up to 2,000 nits
Battery
Up to 14 days
Sports modes
140+
Water resistance
5 ATM

Reason to buy

Bright AMOLED display remains easy to view outdoors

Strong health and workout tracking features

Long battery life reduces charging interruptions

Reason to avoid

Its fitness-focused feature set may be more than casual users need

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers are strongly positive about the Bip 6, particularly its battery life, bright display and health tracking. Buyers praise heart-rate measurement, workout and sleep tracking, as well as its overall appearance and value. Some also appreciate the ability to independently track routes, adding to its outdoor appeal.

Why should you choose this product?

The Bip 6 is the strongest fit for fitness-focused buyers who want detailed health and workout tracking alongside a bright AMOLED display. Its long battery life and independent route tracking add practical value for active users.

Factors to consider when buying a smartwatch

  • Battery life: Check the claimed endurance against your usage pattern, especially if you use continuous health tracking or GPS frequently.
  • Display: AMOLED panels generally offer richer colours and deeper blacks, while a bright display is important for outdoor visibility.
  • Fitness tracking: If workouts are a priority, look for built-in GPS and enough sports modes for the activities you actually do.
  • Phone compatibility: Check Android and iOS support before buying, particularly if you expect calling, notifications and health data to sync reliably.

Top 3 features of best smartwatches

Smartwatch

Display

Battery

Key feature

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max1.96" AMOLEDUp to 7 daysBuilt-in GPS
Titan Celestor3.6 CM AMOLEDNot specifiedGPS, altimeter, barometer
realme Watch 51.97" AMOLEDUp to 16 daysFive-satellite GPS
Redmi Watch 5 Active2" LCD18 days typical usage140+ sports modes
Amazfit Bip 61.97" AMOLEDUp to 14 days140+ sports modes

Similar articles for you

I tested gaming soundbars to find out which ones make games sound better without taking over your desk

Looking for room-shaking bass or all-day battery? These are the 6 best wireless speakers in India right now

Flying soon? These 5 ANC earphones under 8,000 can help block out engine noise and keep your music clear

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGadgets And AppliancesFrom long battery life to GPS, these 5 Amazon smartwatches get plenty of love from buyers

FAQs

Do smartwatches work with both Android and iPhone?

Many do, but compatibility varies by model. Check the manufacturer's supported operating systems before buying.

How important is built-in GPS in a smartwatch?

Built-in GPS is useful for runners, cyclists and outdoor users who want to track routes without relying entirely on a connected phone.

How long should a smartwatch battery last?

Battery life varies significantly by model and usage. GPS, frequent health monitoring, calling and a bright display can reduce the actual runtime.

Are AMOLED smartwatches better than LCD models?

AMOLED displays generally offer stronger contrast and richer colours. LCD models can still provide a good viewing experience, particularly on budget-focused watches.

Can I make calls from a smartwatch?

Smartwatches with Bluetooth calling can let you answer or make calls through the watch when paired with a compatible smartphone.

Read Next Story