From Netflix nights to live matches: Top 65-inch TVs that fit real home viewing needs and offer consistent performance

Buying a 65-inch TV is not just about going bigger - it is about getting the right screen for how you actually watch. Whether it is late-night streaming, weekend sports, or gaming sessions, the difference comes from how well the TV handles motion, sound, and everyday usability. Many buyers end up paying for features they rarely use, while missing the ones that matter in daily viewing.

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Right now, the 65-inch segment offers a wide mix of options, from models built for gaming with higher refresh rates to those focused on strong in-built audio or simple smart interfaces. The key is to match the TV to your space, your content habits, and whether you want an all-in-one setup or plan to add external devices later.

Here is a closer look at some 65-inch TVs that stand out for regular use across different needs and budgets, based on what they actually deliver when you use them every day, not just what’s written on the spec sheet.

This Hisense model uses Mini LED technology with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160). It includes 608 local dimming zones, which help control light across the screen. This improves dark scenes and contrast while watching films or sports. It supports a 144 Hz refresh rate, which can go up to 165 Hz with VRR. This is useful for gaming on consoles like PlayStation or Xbox. The TV also includes HDMI 2.1 ports, ALLM, and a game mode for reduced lag.

For sound, it features a 2.1-channel 40W system tuned by Devialet, along with Dolby Atmos. This setup works well for most living rooms without needing extra speakers. It is a practical pick for users who want a balanced picture and gaming support.

2. Thomson Phoenix 2025 Edition 65-inch QLED Google TV Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This Thomson TV comes with a QLED panel and 4K resolution. It supports HDR10 and uses a Quantum Dot layer to improve colour output. The AIPQ chipset handles motion, which helps during sports and action scenes. The Google TV interface allows access to apps like Netflix and Prime Video. It also supports voice commands through Google Assistant.

A key part of this model is its 60W speaker system with four speakers and Dolby Atmos support. It delivers strong sound output compared to many TVs in this range. This model suits users who want both picture and sound in one setup.

Vu’s GloQLED TV uses a QLED panel with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. The 4K resolution ensures clear visuals for everyday viewing. It includes MEMC technology to handle motion, which reduces blur during fast scenes. The Google TV system offers access to streaming apps and voice control through Google Assistant. The TV has 24W speakers with Dolby Atmos and preset modes for different content types. It works well for users who want a simple smart TV with stable performance for daily use.

Toshiba’s 65-inch model offers 4K resolution with HDR10 support. It handles streaming, sports, and regular TV content with consistent clarity. It runs on Google TV, giving users access to apps and voice navigation. Setup and usage remain straightforward for most households. The TV includes a 30W sound system with Dolby Atmos. It is suitable for rooms where users want a clear picture and usable audio without adding external devices.

This Kodak TV uses a QLED display with 4K resolution and 550-nit brightness. It supports HDR10 and wide colour gamut for better output during movies and sports. It runs on a Google TV platform with built-in access to streaming apps and voice control. The AI PQ chipset helps manage picture quality and motion. One of its strong points is the 60W speaker system with Dolby Atmos and DTS TruSurround. It is useful for users who prefer louder sound without buying a soundbar.

Panasonic’s PX series TV comes with 4K resolution and HDR10+ support. It uses a 4K Colour Engine and Hexa Chroma Drive to manage colour output across different content. It runs on Google TV and includes Chromecast and voice control. Users can stream content directly without extra devices. The TV includes a 20W speaker system with Dolby Digital Plus. It is suited for users who prefer stable picture processing and a simple smart interface.

LG’s 65-inch TV uses its α5 AI Processor 4K to handle upscaling and HDR10 Pro content. It improves lower-resolution content for better viewing. The webOS platform offers access to major streaming apps and supports voice control through ThinQ AI. Navigation remains smooth for regular users.

The TV features a 20W sound system with AI Sound Pro and Clear Voice Pro. It adjusts sound based on content, making dialogue easier to follow. This model suits users who want a simple interface with consistent performance.

5 Things to Consider Before Buying a 65-inch TV 1. Screen Type and Panel Technology Choose between LED, QLED, or Mini LED based on your usage. QLED helps with colour output, while Mini LED improves contrast control. For mixed viewing, either works, but the content type should guide your choice.

2. Refresh Rate and Motion Handling If you watch sports or play games, go for at least a 120Hz panel. It reduces motion blur and keeps fast scenes clear. For casual streaming, 60Hz is still usable.

3. Sound Output and Audio Support Check speaker wattage and Dolby Atmos support. Some TVs offer 40W–60W output, which can reduce the need for a soundbar. Lower output models may require external audio.

4. Smart TV Platform Google TV, webOS, or VIDAA each offer different interfaces. Google TV suits users who rely on apps and voice control. webOS is simple to navigate, while VIDAA focuses on speed.

5. Connectivity and Ports Look for HDMI 2.1 if you plan to use gaming consoles. Also check for USB ports, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi support. More ports mean better flexibility for future devices.