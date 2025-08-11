From routers to doorbells, 7 smart home devices that hackers target the most

Smart devices make life easier, but if they’re connected to the internet, they can also be a doorway for hackers. Many people don’t realise how easy it is for cybercriminals to break into a poorly secured gadget and once they do, they can steal personal data, spy on your home, or take control of other devices on your network.

Advertisement

Here are seven of the most vulnerable devices and how you can secure them.

1. Wi-Fi routers

Your Wi-Fi router is the gateway to your entire home network. If it’s still using factory settings or outdated software, it becomes an easy target for hackers. Once compromised, attackers can monitor your online activity, steal personal data or even control other devices on your network.

How to secure your Wi-Fi router: Replace the default password with a strong, unique one, keep the firmware up to date and enable the built-in firewall for an extra layer of protection.

2. Security cameras

Unsecured security cameras can be exploited by hackers to gain live access to your home, compromising both privacy and safety. In some cases, hacked camera feeds have even been streamed online without the owner’s knowledge.

Advertisement

How to secure your security cameras: Set a strong, unique password, enable two-factor authentication, and keep the camera’s software updated. Opt for models that offer end-to-end encryption or include a physical privacy shutter for times when the camera isn’t in use.

3. Baby monitors

Often left running with default settings, baby monitors can be easy entry points for hackers. If compromised, they can allow strangers to listen in or watch the live feed which is a serious breach of privacy.

How to secure baby monitors: Create a strong, unique password, disable remote viewing when it’s not required, and regularly update the monitor’s firmware to close any security gaps.

4. Smart speakers

The latest models of smart speakers can do much more than play music, like controlling lights, locks and other connected devices. This makes them appealing targets for hackers looking to gain wider access to your smart home.

Advertisement

How to secure smart speakers: Set up voice PINs for sensitive actions, use strong and unique passwords, keep the device’s software updated and place speakers away from windows to reduce the risk of outside interference.

5. Video doorbells

Designed to enhance security, video doorbells can still be exploited if left unprotected. Hackers may access the live feed to monitor your home, disable the device, or even misuse it for fake emergency calls.

How to secure video doorbells: Use a unique, strong password, enable two-factor authentication, install software updates promptly, and choose models that offer encrypted video feeds to safeguard your footage.

6. Smart Thermostats

In some cases, attackers have changed temperature settings or even locked homeowners out of their systems by hacking their thermostats.

Advertisement

How to secure smart thermostats: Protect your thermostat with a strong, unique password, enable two-factor authentication, and keep its software updated. For added safety, consider placing it on a separate Wi-Fi network dedicated to smart devices.

7. Smart appliances

From refrigerators to ovens, modern appliances often connect to the internet for added features, but if left on default settings, they can become easy targets for hackers. Once compromised, they could be used to access other devices on your network.