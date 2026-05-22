Frustrated with disconnecting Smart ACs? These 5 models perfectly sync with Apple, Google, and Alexa

There are few things more frustrating than your smart AC acting dumb. Picture this: You're on your way back home from a long day at work, you try to turn on your smart AC remotely to cool your bedroom before you get home and you get the dreaded loading wheel of death: Device Disconnected. Seems familiar? That's because it is for a lot of people. Smart ACs were introduced with the idea of making homes smarter and using appliances in an hassle-free manner. But in some cases, their connectivity woes have added little comfort to users' daily routines.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New Star Rated, Wifi Inverter Split AC with 6-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Turbo Mode, Heavy Duty Cooling at 52℃, Auto Clean&HD+PM 2.5 Filter(Copper, AC 1.5Ton MAI18SD3R36W0, White)View Details
₹31,990
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC, 2026 New Star Rated (6 in 1 Convertible, Cools Up To 54°C, Voice & Wi-Fi, Turbo Cool, Installation Check, Clean Filter Indication, White, GLS18V3AGGSC)View Details
Panasonic 2.0 Ton 4 Star New Star rated Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC (DustBuster Tech,Matter Enabled,AI,Higher Airflow, Copper Cond., 8in1 Convertible,4-Way,PM0.1 Filter,CS/CU-NU24BKY4W,White)View Details
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New Star Rated, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper,4-Way Swing, DigiQ Hepta Sensor, Blue Fins,Turbo Cool, Self Clean Technology (IA518ZXUS, White))View Details
₹47,490
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New Star rated, Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC (DustBuster Tech, Matter Enabled, AI, Higher Airflow, Copper Cond., 8in1 Convertible, 2-Way,PM0.1 Filter,CS/CU-SU18BKY3W,White)View Details
₹38,989
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
That’s why choosing the right smart AC with dependable connectivity matters now more than ever. The best smart AC models don’t just cool efficiently, they integrate efficiently with your existing smart home ecosystem, whether you are using Apple, Google or Amazon Alexa. So, if you are planning to upgrade your existing smart AC or add a smart AC to your home, here are our top picks for you. But before we take you to our list, let's take a quick look at the benefits of using smart ACs.
Now that you understand how smart ACs can be a value addition to your home, here are our top picks for smart ACs for your home.
This smart AC is designed for medium rooms with a size of up to 150 sq ft. It uses a variable-speed inverter compressor for faster cooling and better energy efficiency. Its 6-in-1 convertible cooling adapts output based on room needs, while Turbo Mode delivers instant relief in peak summers. For healthier air, it combines HD + PM 2.5 dual filtration, auto-clean, and anti-mold functions. Coming to smart features, this AC gets features like Wi-Fi app control and voice commands that lets users control it remotely.
Good quality
Good cooling performance
Reliable performance
Average installation experience
Buyers find this AC to be of good quality and offer fast cooling performance. They also consider its features and functionality quite reliable. However, installation experience has received mixed reviews.
Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and reliability.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Lloyd is suitable for medium-sized rooms up to 160 sq ft in size and it features a sleek white body with a hidden LED display that gives it a clean and premium look. This inverter AC uses a variable-speed compressor to balance fast cooling and energy savings and its 6-in-1 convertible mode adjusts cooling output based on users' needs. It also gets a Turbo Cool feature that delivers instant comfort. Additional features include a dust filter, auto-clean tech, anti-corrosion coating, and built-in Wi-Fi and voice control.
Good quality
Fast cooling performance
Average installation experience
Average noise level
Buyers find this AC to be of good quality and offer fast cooling performance. However, installation experience and noise levels have received mixed reviews.
Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance.
This AC is built for large rooms measuring up to 210 sq ft in size, which makes it ideal for master bedrooms and living rooms. It is powered by Panasonic’s 7-in-1 convertible inverter compressor that adjusts cooling for better energy efficiency. Its standout features include Dust Buster filtration system with PM 0.1 filter that traps ultra-fine particles for cleaner air. Additionally, it gets MirAie app support and voice control that deliver smart-home connectivity.
Good quality
Fast cooling performance
Silent performance
Average after sales service
Buyers find this AC to be of good quality and offer fast cooling performance. They also appreciate its silent performance. However, its after sales service has received mixed reviews.
Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and silent performance.
This Blue Star AC is ideal for medium sized rooms measuring up to 150 sq ft in size. It is powered by a variable-speed inverter compressor that provides efficient cooling while ensuring lower power consumption. In addition to this, it gets Blue Star’s 5-in-1 convertible cooling feature that adapts output to changing needs, while Turbo Cool ensures instant cooling comfort. On the air filtration front it gets a PM 2.5 filter with anti-corrosive blue fins that improves air quality and durability. Coming to smart features, this AC comes with Wi-Fi-enabled smart controls that ensure seamless remote connectivity.
Good quality
Fast cooling performance
Reliable smart features
Average after sales service
Buyers find this AC to be of good quality and offer fast cooling performance. However, its after sales service has received mixed reviews.
Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and smart features.
This Panasonic AC is built for medium-sized Indian rooms measuring up to 170 sq ft in size. It gets Panasonic’s 7-in-1 convertible inverter compressor, which automatically adjusts power for better cooling and better energy efficiency. It also gets Dust Buster filtration with PM 0.1 filter that helps trap ultra-fine dust particles for cleaner indoor air. Additional features include Turbo cooling, MirAie app control, and voice assistant compatibility.
Good quality
Fast cooling performance
Value for money
Average noise levels
Average installation experience
Buyers find this AC to be of good quality and offer fast cooling performance. However, its installation experience and noise levels have received mixed reviews.
Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and smart features.
|NAME
|CAPACITY
|TEMPERATURE THRESHOLD
|SMART FEATURES
|Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New Star Rated, Wifi Inverter Split AC
|1.5 Ton
|Up to 52°C
|Wi-Fi enabled, App Control, Voice Control with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC, 2026
|1.5 Ton
|Up to 54°C
|Wi-Fi Connectivity, Havells One App Control, Voice Control with Google LLC Assistant and Amazon Alexa, Smart Diagnostics
|Panasonic 2.0 Ton 4 Star New Star rated Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC
|2 Ton
|Up to 55°C
|Wi-Fi Enabled, MirAie App Control, Voice Control with Google LLC Assistant and Amazon Alexa
|Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New Star Rated, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC
|1.5 Ton
|Up to 54°C
|Wi-Fi Enabled, Smart App Control, Voice Control with Google LLC Assistant and Amazon Alexa, Smart Scheduler
|Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New Star rated, Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC
|1.5 Ton
|Up to 55°C
|Wi-Fi Enabled, MirAie App Control, Voice Control with Google LLC Assistant and Amazon Alexa, Smart Diagnostics
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I’ve used and tested hundreds of AC, which includes window ACs, split ACs, inverter ACs and smart ACs. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of smart ACs across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooling features, design technology, connectivity features and features that make them energy efficient. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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