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Frustrated with disconnecting Smart ACs? These 5 models perfectly sync with Apple, Google, and Alexa

These smart ACs come with Wi-Fi connectivity and they let users control them remotely.  Buyers can get them at a discount of up to 40% off on Amazon right now.

Shweta Ganjoo
Updated22 May 2026, 02:26 PM IST
These smart ACs can work with smart speakers.
These smart ACs can work with smart speakers.(HT Tech)
AI Quick Read

There are few things more frustrating than your smart AC acting dumb. Picture this: You're on your way back home from a long day at work, you try to turn on your smart AC remotely to cool your bedroom before you get home and you get the dreaded loading wheel of death: Device Disconnected. Seems familiar? That's because it is for a lot of people. Smart ACs were introduced with the idea of making homes smarter and using appliances in an hassle-free manner. But in some cases, their connectivity woes have added little comfort to users' daily routines.

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Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

That’s why choosing the right smart AC with dependable connectivity matters now more than ever. The best smart AC models don’t just cool efficiently, they integrate efficiently with your existing smart home ecosystem, whether you are using Apple, Google or Amazon Alexa. So, if you are planning to upgrade your existing smart AC or add a smart AC to your home, here are our top picks for you. But before we take you to our list, let's take a quick look at the benefits of using smart ACs.

Benefits of using a smart AC

  • Smart ACs let users turn them on or off and adjust the temperature remote using voice commands and using a dedicated app.
  • Users can also automate a cooling schedule for your home.
  • Smart ACs can be controlled using smart speakers like the ones from Apple, Google and Amazon.
  • Some smart ACs also use motion, humidity and temperature sensors to detect the cooling load in a room and adjust the cooling automatically without any manual intervention.

Now that you understand how smart ACs can be a value addition to your home, here are our top picks for smart ACs for your home.

Best smart ACs for modern Indian homes

This smart AC is designed for medium rooms with a size of up to 150 sq ft. It uses a variable-speed inverter compressor for faster cooling and better energy efficiency. Its 6-in-1 convertible cooling adapts output based on room needs, while Turbo Mode delivers instant relief in peak summers. For healthier air, it combines HD + PM 2.5 dual filtration, auto-clean, and anti-mold functions. Coming to smart features, this AC gets features like Wi-Fi app control and voice commands that lets users control it remotely.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
ISEER Value
4.35
Temperature Threshold
Up to 52°C
Compressor Technology
Variable-speed inverter compressor
Cooling Features
6-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Turbo Mode, 4-way swing, Dry Mode, Monsoon Comfort
Special Features
Auto Clean, Anti-Mold, Refrigerant Leakage Detector, Stabilizer-Free Operation, PM 2.5 Filter
Smart Features
Wi-Fi enabled, App Control, Voice Control with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Reason to buy

Good quality

Good cooling performance

Reliable performance

Reason to avoid

Average installation experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this AC to be of good quality and offer fast cooling performance. They also consider its features and functionality quite reliable. However, installation experience has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and reliability.

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The Lloyd is suitable for medium-sized rooms up to 160 sq ft in size and it features a sleek white body with a hidden LED display that gives it a clean and premium look. This inverter AC uses a variable-speed compressor to balance fast cooling and energy savings and its 6-in-1 convertible mode adjusts cooling output based on users' needs. It also gets a Turbo Cool feature that delivers instant comfort. Additional features include a dust filter, auto-clean tech, anti-corrosion coating, and built-in Wi-Fi and voice control.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star (2026 BEE)
ISEER Value
4.47
Temperature Threshold
Cools at ambient temperatures up to 54°C
Compressor Technology
Variable Speed Inverter Compressor
Cooling Features
6-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Turbo Mode, 4-Way Swing, Dehumidification, Sleep Mode
Special Features
Auto Clean, Clean Filter Indication, Low Gas Detection, Stabilizer-Free Operation, 100% Copper Condenser, Anti-Corrosion Coating
Smart Features
Wi-Fi Connectivity, Havells One App Control, Voice Control with Google LLC Assistant and Amazon Alexa, Smart Diagnostics

Reason to buy

Good quality

Fast cooling performance

Reason to avoid

Average installation experience

Average noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this AC to be of good quality and offer fast cooling performance. However, installation experience and noise levels have received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance.

This AC is built for large rooms measuring up to 210 sq ft in size, which makes it ideal for master bedrooms and living rooms. It is powered by Panasonic’s 7-in-1 convertible inverter compressor that adjusts cooling for better energy efficiency. Its standout features include Dust Buster filtration system with PM 0.1 filter that traps ultra-fine particles for cleaner air. Additionally, it gets MirAie app support and voice control that deliver smart-home connectivity.

Specifications

Capacity
2 Ton
Energy Rating
4 Star
ISEER Value
5.20
Temperature Threshold
Up to 55°C
Compressor Technology
7-in-1 Convertible True AI Inverter Compressor
Cooling Features
Turbo Cooling, 4-Way Swing, Auto Mode, Dry Mode, Powerful Mode, Convertible Cooling
Special Features
Dust Buster with PM 0.1 Filter, Auto Clean, Shield Blu+ Anti-Corrosion, Stabilizer-Free Operation, 100% Copper Condenser
Smart Features
Wi-Fi Enabled, MirAie App Control, Voice Control with Google LLC Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Reason to buy

Good quality

Fast cooling performance

Silent performance

Reason to avoid

Average after sales service

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this AC to be of good quality and offer fast cooling performance. They also appreciate its silent performance. However, its after sales service has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and silent performance.

This Blue Star AC is ideal for medium sized rooms measuring up to 150 sq ft in size. It is powered by a variable-speed inverter compressor that provides efficient cooling while ensuring lower power consumption. In addition to this, it gets Blue Star’s 5-in-1 convertible cooling feature that adapts output to changing needs, while Turbo Cool ensures instant cooling comfort. On the air filtration front it gets a PM 2.5 filter with anti-corrosive blue fins that improves air quality and durability. Coming to smart features, this AC comes with Wi-Fi-enabled smart controls that ensure seamless remote connectivity.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
5 Star
ISEER Value
5.63
Temperature Threshold
Cools effectively at ambient temperatures up to 54°C
Compressor Technology
Inverter Rotary Compressor
Cooling Features
5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Turbo Cool, 4-Way Swing, Dry Mode, Sleep Mode
Special Features
PM 2.5 Filter, Anti-Corrosive Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, Auto Restart, Stabilizer-Free Operation, 100% Copper Condenser
Smart Features
Wi-Fi Enabled, Smart App Control, Voice Control with Google LLC Assistant and Amazon Alexa, Smart Scheduler

Reason to buy

Good quality

Fast cooling performance

Reliable smart features

Reason to avoid

Average after sales service

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this AC to be of good quality and offer fast cooling performance. However, its after sales service has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and smart features.

This Panasonic AC is built for medium-sized Indian rooms measuring up to 170 sq ft in size. It gets Panasonic’s 7-in-1 convertible inverter compressor, which automatically adjusts power for better cooling and better energy efficiency. It also gets Dust Buster filtration with PM 0.1 filter that helps trap ultra-fine dust particles for cleaner indoor air. Additional features include Turbo cooling, MirAie app control, and voice assistant compatibility.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Energy Rating
3 Star
ISEER Value
4.50
Temperature Threshold
Up to 55°C
Compressor Technology
7-in-1 Convertible True AI Inverter Compressor
Cooling Features
Turbo Cooling, Convertible Cooling, 4-Way Swing, Dry Mode, Powerful Mode
Special Features
Dust Buster with PM 0.1 Filter, Auto Clean, Shield Blu+ Protection, Stabilizer-Free Operation, 100% Copper Condenser
Smart Features
Wi-Fi Enabled, MirAie App Control, Voice Control with Google LLC Assistant and Amazon Alexa, Smart Diagnostics

Reason to buy

Good quality

Fast cooling performance

Value for money

Reason to avoid

Average noise levels

Average installation experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this AC to be of good quality and offer fast cooling performance. However, its installation experience and noise levels have received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and smart features.

Top 3 features of the best smart ACs for modern Indian homes

NAMECAPACITYTEMPERATURE THRESHOLDSMART FEATURES
Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New Star Rated, Wifi Inverter Split AC1.5 TonUp to 52°CWi-Fi enabled, App Control, Voice Control with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC, 2026 1.5 TonUp to 54°CWi-Fi Connectivity, Havells One App Control, Voice Control with Google LLC Assistant and Amazon Alexa, Smart Diagnostics
Panasonic 2.0 Ton 4 Star New Star rated Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC 2 TonUp to 55°CWi-Fi Enabled, MirAie App Control, Voice Control with Google LLC Assistant and Amazon Alexa
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star,New Star Rated, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC 1.5 TonUp to 54°CWi-Fi Enabled, Smart App Control, Voice Control with Google LLC Assistant and Amazon Alexa, Smart Scheduler
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New Star rated, Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC 1.5 TonUp to 55°CWi-Fi Enabled, MirAie App Control, Voice Control with Google LLC Assistant and Amazon Alexa, Smart Diagnostics

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of AC, which includes window ACs, split ACs, inverter ACs and smart ACs. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of smart ACs across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their cooling features, design technology, connectivity features and features that make them energy efficient. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesFrustrated with disconnecting Smart ACs? These 5 models perfectly sync with Apple, Google, and Alexa

FAQs

Which is better: inverter AC or smart AC?

These aren’t opposites. Most smart ACs today are also inverter ACs. For best value, choose a smart inverter AC to get both energy efficiency and connected-home convenience.

Can I control a smart AC with my phone?

Yes. Most smart ACs come with brand apps that let you turn the AC on/off, change temperature, switch modes, and schedule cooling from anywhere.

Do smart ACs work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit?

Many do, but compatibility varies by model. Always check whether the AC supports Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit before buying.

Which smart AC is best for Indian summers?

Look for models with Turbo Cooling, high ambient cooling (52°C–55°C), and convertible cooling modes for reliable performance in extreme heat.

Do smart ACs consume more electricity because of Wi-Fi?

No. Wi-Fi modules use very little power. Overall electricity usage depends more on compressor efficiency and star rating than smart features.

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