Frustrated with Spotify crashing on your Android device? Try these 5 expert fixes

Android users have recently reported frequent crashes, freezing, and unresponsiveness in the Spotify app, causing frustration for millions of listeners. The problem seems to primarily affect Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices, particularly when connected to specific Wi-Fi networks. Interestingly, the app generally functions without issues when using mobile data, pointing to a network-related cause rather than a device-wide software problem.

Spotify has publicly acknowledged the situation, stating:

“We've received reports from Android users (mainly Samsung and Google Pixel) experiencing issues where the Spotify app becomes unresponsive, freezes, or crashes when connected to certain Wi-Fi networks. The issue doesn’t occur while using mobile data.”

At present, the company is investigating the root cause, but no official timeline has been provided for a permanent fix. Until then, users need practical ways to continue enjoying uninterrupted music streaming.

5 tips to get Spotify working again 1. Switch networks or use mobile data: One of the easiest ways to bypass crashes is switching to a different Wi-Fi network. If that’s not possible, temporarily using mobile data often resolves the issue. Restarting your router can also help, and more advanced users may consider updating DNS settings to Google DNS (8.8.8.8) or Cloudflare (1.1.1.1) for added stability.

2. Perform a clean reinstall: A standard reinstall may not solve persistent issues. A clean reinstall, which involves removing all app data before reinstalling, can be more effective. Be aware that this will reset your app settings and require you to redownload any offline content, so make a note of your preferences first.

3. Test another account: Log in with a friend or family member’s Spotify account on your device. If the app still crashes, the problem is likely tied to the device itself rather than your account, helping narrow down the cause.

4. Disable VPNs and Optimisers: VPN services, ad blockers, battery-saving apps, and cache cleaners can interfere with Spotify’s performance. Temporarily disabling these and ensuring Spotify is allowed to run in the background often resolves conflicts.

5. Stay updated and check support channels: Spotify frequently releases patches to fix bugs. Keep your app updated and follow official support channels for real-time updates on known issues and upcoming fixes.