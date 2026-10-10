Full HD or 4K? The answer could save you from an expensive TV mistake during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2026

FAQs

What TV discounts are available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026?

Amazon is advertising discounts of up to 65% on select televisions during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. Buyers can find deals on 4K, QLED and Mini-LED TVs from brands such as Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi and LG, depending on availability.

Which bank offers can help you save more on TVs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026?

Eligible SBI credit and debit card users can get an instant 10% discount, including on qualifying credit card EMI transactions. Select TVs may also offer exchange benefits, coupon discounts and no-cost EMI, depending on the product and eligibility conditions.

How can you get the best TV deal during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026?

Compare the sale price with the TV’s listed price, then check eligible SBI card discounts, exchange benefits and coupon offers. Consider screen size, resolution and picture quality alongside the discount, since the lowest-priced TV may not be the best fit for your room or viewing habits.