Future iPhone 18 rumoured to feature powerful A20 chip with 2nm design

While the iPhone 17 series is a few weeks away from its official launch, we are already getting rumours for the iPhone 18 series. And in recent developments, we have speculations about the A20 chip, which Apple will use in iPhones next year, in 2026. Apple is going to use a 2nm manufacturing process for the A20 chip in iPhone 18 Pro models and the iPhone 18 Fold models.

Recent analyst reports highlight a significant shift in Apple’s chip technology roadmap, pointing toward a breakthrough in the rumoured A20 chip, which may feature in the iPhone 18 series phones slated for release in late 2026. The next-generation chip is expected to use TSMC’s cutting-edge 2-nanometer manufacturing process. This is a step up from the 3nm technology used for the latest and upcoming chips for iPhone 16 and 17.

A key technical innovation about the A20 chip is the adoption of TSMC’s Wafer Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) packaging. Unlike previous chips, where the RAM is packaged adjacent to the CPU, this technology is going to integrate the RAM directly on the same wafer as the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. This integration aims to reduce the size of the chip while improving performance speed, heat management, and lowering power consumption. This is going to enhance the efficiency and battery life of future iPhones.

The first devices to feature this A20 chip with its 2nm manufacturing process and advanced packaging technology are rumoured to be the iPhone 18 Pro and the anticipated iPhone 18 Fold. However, the foldable phone from Apple is still speculative since we are still waiting for the iPhone 17 launch.