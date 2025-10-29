Subscribe

Gadgets and smart accessories under ₹10000 that bring ease and convenience to daily life

Affordable and useful, smart gadgets under 10000 make daily routines smoother. From fitness tracking to home security, these accessories blend technology and simplicity for a more connected and balanced lifestyle.

Iqbal
Published29 Oct 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Advertisement
Upgrade daily life with must-have smart accessories and gadgets under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10000.
Upgrade daily life with must-have smart accessories and gadgets under ₹10000.

Technology has become a part of almost everything we do. From waking up to falling asleep, smart devices now help us stay connected, productive, and entertained. What used to be expensive is now more affordable, and you can find impressive gadgets that cost under 10,000 in India. These budget-friendly accessories are not only stylish but also highly practical for daily use.

Advertisement

If you are building a tech setup that suits your lifestyle without spending much, there are many smart choices to explore. From health tracking wearables to compact storage devices, these products can make your everyday life easier and more efficient.

You may be interested in

46% OFF

Fastrack Limitless Glide X 1.83" Smart Watch with Ultra UV HD Display, SpO2, Heart Rate & Sleep Tracking, Bluetooth Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, 5-Day Battery, Smartwatch for Men & Women (Black)

  • Fastrack Limitless Glide X 1.83" Smart Watch with Ultra UV HD Display
  • SpO2
  • Heart Rate & Sleep Tracking

₹1499

₹2799

Get This

45% OFF

Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro 1.43" AMOLED Stainless Steel Smart Watch with SpO2, Heart Rate, BT Calling, Adaptive AOD, Functional Crown, AI Voice Assistant – Smartwatch for Stylish Professionals (Black)

  • Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro 1.43" AMOLED Stainless Steel Smart Watch with SpO2
  • Heart Rate
  • BT Calling

₹2999

₹5499

Get This

73% OFF

GOBOULT Newly Launched Crown Smart Watch 1.95'' Screen, BT Calling, Working Crown, Zinc Alloy Frame, 900 Nits Brightness, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 120+ Sports Mode (Tangerine)

  • GOBOULT Newly Launched Crown Smart Watch 1.95'' Screen
  • BT Calling
  • Working Crown

₹1199

₹4499

Get This

47% OFF

Fastrack Limitless FS2+ Smart Watch, 2.01" UltraVU Display, Functional Crown, SingleSync BT Calling, 110+ Sports Modes, 200+ Smartwatch Faces, Upto 7 Day Battery, AI Voice Assistant (Black)

  • Fastrack Limitless FS2+ Smart Watch
  • 2.01" UltraVU Display
  • Functional Crown

₹1599

₹2995

Get This

69% OFF

Fastrack Vivid Pro Smart Watch|1.43" AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution | Functional Crown| SingleSync BT Calling|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces|AI Voice Assistant|in-Built Games

  • Fastrack Vivid Pro Smart Watch|1.43" AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution | Functional Crown| SingleSync BT Calling|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces|AI Voice Assistant|in-Built Games

₹2499

₹7995

Get This

61% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black
  • 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating

₹19999

₹50999

Get This

88% OFF

GOBOULT Drift+ Smart Watch 1.85''HD Screen, Bluetooth Calling, IP68, 500 Nits Brightness,150+ Watchfaces, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 100+ Sports Mode Smartwatch (Jet Black)

  • GOBOULT Drift+ Smart Watch 1.85''HD Screen
  • Bluetooth Calling
  • IP68

₹999

₹8499

Get This

57% OFF

Titan Crest 1.43” AMOLED Smart Watch with BT Calling, AI Morning Briefs, Functional Crown, Health Tracking, Aluminium Body, 100+ Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women - Black Mesh Strap

  • Titan Crest 1.43” AMOLED Smart Watch with BT Calling
  • AI Morning Briefs
  • Functional Crown

₹5999

₹13995

Get This

92% OFF

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max Ultra Smart Watch 2.01” HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 120 Sports Modes, IP67 Waterproof, SpO2 Monitor, Smart Watch for Man & Woman- Black

  • Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max Ultra Smart Watch 2.01” HD Display
  • Bluetooth Calling
  • AI Voice Assistant

₹1399

₹16999

Get This

90% OFF

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Smart Watch 1.39” HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 120 Sports Modes, IP67 Waterproof, SpO2 Monitor, Smart Watch for Man & Woman- Gold SS

  • Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Smart Watch 1.39” HD Display
  • Bluetooth Calling
  • AI Voice Assistant

₹1299

₹12499

Get This

Smartwatches that help you stay active and organised

Smartwatches have changed how people monitor their health and manage their time. Modern options offer features such as heart rate tracking, step counting, sleep monitoring, and stress management. You can view notifications, set alarms, and even take calls directly from your wrist. This makes them especially useful for busy professionals and fitness enthusiasts.

Some models also include guided breathing sessions and reminders to move when you have been inactive for a long time. The display gives real-time updates on your progress and daily targets. These watches are designed to match different outfits, and interchangeable straps make it easy to customise your look. Whether you are at the gym or in a meeting, a smartwatch keeps you informed and in control.

Advertisement

Wireless earbuds for an uninterrupted audio experience

Wireless earbuds have quickly become one of the most convenient accessories. They deliver clear sound, smooth connectivity, and a comfortable fit, making them ideal for both work and relaxation. Many users prefer them because they remove the hassle of tangled wires and allow hands-free calls while travelling or working.

The latest models also feature noise isolation that lets you focus on what you are listening to, even in noisy environments. Battery life is another highlight, with most earbuds offering several hours of playback on a single charge. Compact charging cases make them travel-friendly and easy to carry in your pocket. Whether you are listening to your favourite playlist or attending virtual meetings, good earbuds make a noticeable difference.

Advertisement

Smart rings for discreet health tracking

Smart rings are becoming a new trend in the world of wearable technology. They are small, comfortable, and packed with sensors that monitor heart rate, sleep cycles, and activity levels. Unlike bulky smartwatches, they offer subtle health insights without drawing much attention.

These rings often connect to your smartphone through an app that stores your health data and provides personalised feedback. Some even include gesture controls to interact with your phone or other devices. They are a great choice for those who prefer minimalist accessories that still deliver smart functionality.

Power banks that keep your devices running

In a country like India, where long travel and frequent power cuts are common, a reliable power bank is a must. It ensures your phone, smartwatch, or wireless earbuds never run out of charge when you need them most. Many compact options under 10,000 offer fast charging and multiple output ports, so you can charge two or more devices at once.

Advertisement

Some models come with LED indicators to show the remaining battery level and safety features to prevent overcharging. Whether you are on a trip or commuting to work, having a power bank adds peace of mind.

Portable SSDs for quick and safe storage

If you deal with large files, photos, or videos, an external solid-state drive can be a huge help. These drives are faster and more reliable than traditional hard disks. They also take up less space and are easier to carry. For photographers, students, and professionals, a compact SSD means quick file transfers and secure storage for important data.

The plug-and-play design makes them simple to use with laptops, tablets, or phones that support external storage. They are perfect for backing up your files before travel or freeing up space on your primary device.

Advertisement

Smart locks for secure homes

Smart locks are becoming one of the most practical tech upgrades for Indian homes. They let you lock and unlock your door using your phone or fingerprint, removing the hassle of keys. Some even offer one-time access codes, making it easy to let in guests or delivery agents securely. Built with strong encryption and safety alerts, they provide peace of mind against intrusions.

Many models also send notifications when someone enters or leaves, adding another layer of convenience for families. Their sleek designs blend well with modern interiors, making them both functional and stylish. Affordable options under 10,000 make them accessible to most households.

 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesGadgets and smart accessories under ₹10000 that bring ease and convenience to daily life
Read Next Story