Galaxy S26 Edge could be world’s thinnest 5G phone with bigger battery and upgraded camera features

Samsung’s next phone refresh is putting slim design back in the spotlight. Leaks suggest the Galaxy S26 Edge could come in at just 5.5mm thick, which makes it even thinner than previous S-series models and slimmer than most competitors. The move towards thinner bodies is notable since most flagships have looked very similar for years with only subtle changes in thickness.

Advertisement

The S26 Edge is expected to house a 4,200mAh silicon carbon battery, which signals Samsung’s focus on both battery life and efficiency. This development challenges the long-running notion that a thinner phone means less battery and more daily charging anxiety. Reports also suggest that Samsung might be moving away from its usual “Plus” model in the S26 series, making the Edge the new premium middle option for users who want a phone that feels great in hand but does not skimp on features.

New design, new tech On the design front, the S26 Edge is set for a major refresh. Sources indicate it will have a flat profile, a nearly borderless 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, and a sturdy aluminium frame that keeps the device lightweight and pleasant for one-handed use. Inside, the device should carry the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, bringing real advances in multitasking and gaming power. This move towards lighter, thinner bodies is tipped to reach every device in the S26 lineup.

Advertisement

Cameras are expected to be a big part of this update. The S26 Edge will likely feature a 200-megapixel main lens to boost clarity and detail, along with enhanced ultrawide and telephoto cameras. The new phones are said to improve night photos and zoom quality without the awkward, oversized camera bumps seen on other flagships. An anti-reflective glass finish should improve screen readability in sunlight, a feature likely to please anyone who uses their phone on the go across India. Another practical benefit is faster charging, with the S26 Edge expected to offer up to 60 watts of charging speed to keep users powered up more quickly.

Buyers in India can look for the S26 Edge to land early next year, with prices likely around ₹1 lakh. Samsung’s approach reflects a belief that users want sleek and light phones but are not willing to trade away everyday essentials like battery reliability or camera performance. If these early reports hold true, the S26 Edge could change what buyers expect from slim smartphones all over again.