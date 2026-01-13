Galaxy S26 Ultra camera leaks hint at superior camera quality and performance

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s release is only a few weeks away, and leaks are still pouring in. A recent leak hints at better camera performance and picture quality. Samsung will include a sophisticated 24MP camera mode hidden in Good Lock’s Camera Assistant module. The Benchmark scores from Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon chip also promise a smoother performance for flagship camera quality.

Samsung appears set to challenge the 12MP default norm with a 24MP option on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, potentially extending to other models in the lineup. Leaks indicate this mode requires manual activation through Good Lock's Camera Assistant app under Advanced Resolution settings. Once turned on, the 24MP option integrates directly into Photo and Portrait modes, eliminating the need to switch apps.

Advertisement

Leaker @UniverseIce notes that no shutter lag allows continuous shooting, while each image undergoes about three seconds of background processing. This setup delivers clearer images without the heavy sharpening and purple fringing seen in Samsung's Expert RAW app. The feature remains exclusive to new Galaxy S26 models and will not backport to older devices.

Leaked benchmark scores reveal substantial speed gains from the upcoming Snapdragon chip, varying by region. These figures show the Snapdragon variant outpacing Exynos counterparts consistently. The enhanced performance supports smooth handling of high-resolution photo processing demands.

The official unveiling aligns with Samsung's February 2026 flagship schedule. Ongoing leaks from sources like @UniverseIce continue to detail S26 series developments, including design adjustments and potential charging improvements. Additional reports cover early case renders and prototype sightings, building anticipation across the lineup.

Advertisement