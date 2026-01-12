Galaxy S26 Ultra leak hints at long-awaited 60W charging speed boost

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra is going to break the years of charging speed stagnation with 60W fast charging support. This is a big jump from the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 45W charging speed. This leak comes from a reliable tipster and also from a firmware hint at a quicker top-up that could hit 75% battery in just under 30 minutes. Samsung recently listed compatible 60W adapters, which signals that the change is locked in.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra's shift to 60W is leaning on USB Power Delivery PPS to handle scalable voltages up to around 20V, drawing efficient currents without those bulky 5A cables in most setups. You're looking at full charges in under an hour for its standard 5,000mAh battery, cutting a ton of time from the S25 Ultra's slog. Samsung's sticking to its guns on heat control and battery life, even while rivals blast past with 100W+ and fancy silicon-carbon tech.

Fans have been pushing hard for this upgrade, especially with budget picks like the Galaxy A56 already at 45W and making flagships look sluggish. Power users, gamers, and creators who hammer out sessions or commuters juggling apps, get real: less downtime wins here, closing the gap on Chinese speed demons without skimping on a premium feel. The new T6010 charger plays nicely across phones to laptops, opening doors for bigger ecosystem benefits.

Tipster UniverseIce backed the 60W call through X posts and One UI 8.5 leaks, cooling off the old 65W buzz. Early cert mix-ups stirred talk, but fresh firmware and adapter drops nail it down. The S26 lineup could pass perks along, maybe an S26 Pro at 45W, while slimmer ones trail.