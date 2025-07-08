Gamepad buying guide 2025: Best picks for smartphones, PCs, and consoles across budgets

A great gamepad is your direct line to better reaction time, comfort, and immersion. You can be a mobile gamer on BGMI, a casual PC player, or grinding ranked on console, the right controller can make all the difference. Here’s a no-fluff guide to the best gamepads you can get right now, sorted by platform and budget.
Platform support: Double-check if it works with Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch.
Wired or wireless: Bluetooth is convenient, but USB-C usually gives better latency.
Comfort and build: Look for controllers built for long sessions, especially important for mobile gamers.
Features: Hall effect sticks (for drift-free control), remappable buttons, app support, and passthrough charging can be game changers.
Battery life: A controller that dies mid-match is worse than no controller at all.
Backbone One: Feels like a console controller for your iPhone/Android. Has passthrough charging and works seamlessly with the Backbone app.
Razer Kishi Ultra: USB-C for zero lag, wide device compatibility, mechanical feel. Great for serious mobile gamers.
GameSir G8 Plus: Wireless, with programmable buttons, Hall effect sticks, and swappable faceplates.
ASUS ROG Tessen: Mechanical microswitches, foldable design, and passthrough charging. A travel-friendly powerhouse (Android only).
8BitDo SN30 Pro: Retro looks, modern function. Supports Android, iOS, Switch, and PC.
EasySMX X05: Reliable Bluetooth performance and solid build under ₹2,500.
Xbox Elite Series 2: Highly customizable, great battery life, and cross-platform.
Sony Dualsense Edge Wireless Controller: Top-tier build and modular design, favoured in competitive scenes.
Sony DualSense: Adaptive triggers and haptics work on PC. Plug in via USB for best results.
Xbox Core Wireless: Reliable go-to with native Windows support.
Logitech F310: Wired, basic, and still very dependable.
GameSir Nova Lite: Solid wireless option for entry-level PC setups.
Xbox: Xbox Wireless or Elite Series 2
PlayStation: DualSense or DualSense Edge
Nintendo Switch: Switch Pro Controller
Smartphone gamers: Stick with wired or low-latency USB-C controllers.
PC gamers: Prioritize build quality, comfort, and driver compatibility.
Console gamers: Go with first-party for best results.
Budget buyers: GameSir, 8BitDo, and Logitech consistently deliver solid value.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.