Gamepad buying guide 2025: Best picks for smartphones, PCs, and consoles across budgets

A great gamepad is your direct line to better reaction time, comfort, and immersion. You can be a mobile gamer on BGMI, a casual PC player, or grinding ranked on console, the right controller can make all the difference. Here’s a no-fluff guide to the best gamepads you can get right now, sorted by platform and budget.
Platform support: Double-check if it works with Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch.
Wired or wireless: Bluetooth is convenient, but USB-C usually gives better latency.
Comfort and build: Look for controllers built for long sessions, especially important for mobile gamers.
Features: Hall effect sticks (for drift-free control), remappable buttons, app support, and passthrough charging can be game changers.
Battery life: A controller that dies mid-match is worse than no controller at all.
Backbone One: Feels like a console controller for your iPhone/Android. Has passthrough charging and works seamlessly with the Backbone app.
Razer Kishi Ultra: USB-C for zero lag, wide device compatibility, mechanical feel. Great for serious mobile gamers.
GameSir G8 Plus: Wireless, with programmable buttons, Hall effect sticks, and swappable faceplates.
ASUS ROG Tessen: Mechanical microswitches, foldable design, and passthrough charging. A travel-friendly powerhouse (Android only).
8BitDo SN30 Pro: Retro looks, modern function. Supports Android, iOS, Switch, and PC.
EasySMX X05: Reliable Bluetooth performance and solid build under ₹2,500.
Xbox Elite Series 2: Highly customizable, great battery life, and cross-platform.
Sony Dualsense Edge Wireless Controller: Top-tier build and modular design, favoured in competitive scenes.
Sony DualSense: Adaptive triggers and haptics work on PC. Plug in via USB for best results.
Xbox Core Wireless: Reliable go-to with native Windows support.
Logitech F310: Wired, basic, and still very dependable.
GameSir Nova Lite: Solid wireless option for entry-level PC setups.
Xbox: Xbox Wireless or Elite Series 2
PlayStation: DualSense or DualSense Edge
Nintendo Switch: Switch Pro Controller
Smartphone gamers: Stick with wired or low-latency USB-C controllers.
PC gamers: Prioritize build quality, comfort, and driver compatibility.
Console gamers: Go with first-party for best results.
Budget buyers: GameSir, 8BitDo, and Logitech consistently deliver solid value.