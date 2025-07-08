Gamepad buying guide 2025: Best picks for smartphones, PCs, and consoles across budgets

A great gamepad is your direct line to better reaction time, comfort, and immersion. You can be a mobile gamer on BGMI, a casual PC player, or grinding ranked on console, the right controller can make all the difference. Here’s a no-fluff guide to the best gamepads you can get right now, sorted by platform and budget.

Advertisement

What to check before buying

Platform support: Double-check if it works with Android, iOS, PC, PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch.

Wired or wireless: Bluetooth is convenient, but USB-C usually gives better latency.

Comfort and build: Look for controllers built for long sessions, especially important for mobile gamers.

Features: Hall effect sticks (for drift-free control), remappable buttons, app support, and passthrough charging can be game changers.

Battery life: A controller that dies mid-match is worse than no controller at all.

Best gamepads for smartphones Premium Backbone One: Feels like a console controller for your iPhone/Android. Has passthrough charging and works seamlessly with the Backbone app.

Razer Kishi Ultra: USB-C for zero lag, wide device compatibility, mechanical feel. Great for serious mobile gamers.

Advertisement

Mid-Range GameSir G8 Plus: Wireless, with programmable buttons, Hall effect sticks, and swappable faceplates.

ASUS ROG Tessen: Mechanical microswitches, foldable design, and passthrough charging. A travel-friendly powerhouse (Android only).

Budget 8BitDo SN30 Pro: Retro looks, modern function. Supports Android, iOS, Switch, and PC.

EasySMX X05: Reliable Bluetooth performance and solid build under ₹2,500.

Top gamepads for PC

Premium Xbox Elite Series 2: Highly customizable, great battery life, and cross-platform.

Sony Dualsense Edge Wireless Controller: Top-tier build and modular design, favoured in competitive scenes.

Mid-Range Sony DualSense: Adaptive triggers and haptics work on PC. Plug in via USB for best results.

Advertisement

Xbox Core Wireless: Reliable go-to with native Windows support.

Budget Logitech F310: Wired, basic, and still very dependable.

GameSir Nova Lite: Solid wireless option for entry-level PC setups.

Console picks

Xbox: Xbox Wireless or Elite Series 2

PlayStation: DualSense or DualSense Edge

Nintendo Switch: Switch Pro Controller

Some tips Smartphone gamers: Stick with wired or low-latency USB-C controllers.

PC gamers: Prioritize build quality, comfort, and driver compatibility.

Console gamers: Go with first-party for best results.