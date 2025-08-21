Gamescom 2025: First look at what’s next

Gamescom 2025 kicked off in Cologne, drawing over 300,000 attendees to Opening Night Live. Geoff Keighley’s usual two-hour spectacle packed with reveals and surprises. This year brought everything from blockbuster sequels to TV tie-ins, reminding us why Gamescom continues to set the pace for big announcements.

Co-op, Co-op, Co-op, and a touch of horror Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 stole the show with new gameplay footage, a confirmed November 14 release, and a new co-op campaign featuring David Mason, plus an overhauled zombie mode for added arcade flair. Horror fans got their fix too: Resident Evil Requiem gameplay teased creeping dread, and Silent Hill f joined a wave of chilling demos.

Sequels, expansions, and unexpected team-ups The sequel to Black Myth: Wukong, aptly titled Black Myth: Zhong Kui, dropped a cinematic trailer showing the mythological spirit-warrior riding a giant tiger. Elsewhere, we saw new chapters for established franchises: Lords of the Fallen 2 (2026) and Monster Hunter Wilds x Final Fantasy XIV grabbed attention.

Lego gets gritty, and Fallout goes to Vegas LEGO Batman got reimagined with a mature take on combat in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. It's an open-world Gotham with Arkham-style combos and local co-op, set for 2026. On the TV front, Fallout Season 2 brings New Vegas and Mr. House (played by Justin Theroux) when it lands December 17.

Indie gems, spin-offs, and more Unexpected announcements kept things lively: the tank game Heat, Ron Gilbert’s Death by Scrolling, and horror homage Halloween The Game (multiplayer asymmetric featuring Michael Myers) offered fresh and quirky bites.