Gamescom 2025: First look at what’s next

Gamescom 2025 kicked off in Cologne, drawing over 300,000 attendees to Opening Night Live. Geoff Keighley’s usual two-hour spectacle packed with reveals and surprises. This year brought everything from blockbuster sequels to TV tie-ins, reminding us why Gamescom continues to set the pace for big announcements.

Co-op, Co-op, Co-op, and a touch of horror Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 stole the show with new gameplay footage, a confirmed November 14 release, and a new co-op campaign featuring David Mason, plus an overhauled zombie mode for added arcade flair. Horror fans got their fix too: Resident Evil Requiem gameplay teased creeping dread, and Silent Hill f joined a wave of chilling demos.

Sequels, expansions, and unexpected team-ups The sequel to Black Myth: Wukong, aptly titled Black Myth: Zhong Kui, dropped a cinematic trailer showing the mythological spirit-warrior riding a giant tiger. Elsewhere, we saw new chapters for established franchises: Lords of the Fallen 2 (2026) and Monster Hunter Wilds x Final Fantasy XIV grabbed attention.

Lego gets gritty, and Fallout goes to Vegas LEGO Batman got reimagined with a mature take on combat in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. It's an open-world Gotham with Arkham-style combos and local co-op, set for 2026. On the TV front, Fallout Season 2 brings New Vegas and Mr. House (played by Justin Theroux) when it lands December 17.

Indie gems, spin-offs, and more Unexpected announcements kept things lively: the tank game Heat, Ron Gilbert’s Death by Scrolling, and horror homage Halloween The Game (multiplayer asymmetric featuring Michael Myers) offered fresh and quirky bites.

Gamescom 2025 delivered the expected firepower; CoD updates, sequels, anime spin-offs, but also flipped the script with LEGO darkness, horror revivals, and smart pop-culture tie-ins. It balanced gravity, nostalgia, and just enough odd to leave us plotting our wishlists.