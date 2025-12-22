Garmin Forerunner 970 review: ₹90,990 makes sense if you train for races, not step counts

I am not an athlete or a hardcore fitness enthusiast, but I was curious to experience this watch since it launched a few months ago and got my attention. Garmin positions the Forerunner 970 as a premium GPS running and triathlon smartwatch, with big claims around accuracy, training insights, maps, and overall durability. After using it for about 45 days, here is what actually held up in my day-to-day use and what felt less convincing.

How I used it I used the Garmin Forerunner 970 in my regular day-to-day life, not for marathon training. In the first two weeks, I used it more like a reviewer, checking the main features properly like GPS lock, screen visibility outdoors, maps, and battery. After that, I wore it normally through the day and treated it more like a casual smartwatch, with a few walks, a couple of short runs, and some indoor workouts when I had the time. My indoor workouts were mostly exercise sets at home, some days full body, some days legs, and on a few days I focused on stomach sets. I kept it on through most days and wore it to bed on and off to see what it made of sleep tracking. Beyond that, I focused on things you actually notice quickly, like notifications, how consistent the tracking feels on short evening walks, and whether the watch stays easy to live with. I did not really use calls, music, or payments on the watch, so I mainly stayed with the core features like GPS, tracking, maps, and battery.

View full Image Garmin Forerunner 970 review. (Livemint: Kanika Budhiraja)

Design and comfort The Forerunner 970 looks and feels like a premium Garmin. It has that "serious sports watch" vibe the moment you wear it, and it feels big on the wrist. If you are used to lighter smartwatches, the first few days can feel a bit heavy, especially if you wear it from morning to night. Over time, I got used to the weight for daytime use, but I still noticed it more on nights when I wore it to bed. This is also where the one size situation can annoy some people. If it fits your wrist well, you stop thinking about it. If it feels large on you, there is no smaller option to switch to.

The screen is the best part of the design for daily use. Outdoors, it stays readable without you having to tilt your wrist again and again. On my evening walks, I could glance at the watch for time, distance, or a quick notification without struggling. Buttons are also a big plus. During workouts at home, I relied on buttons more than touch because it feels more reliable, especially when you are moving and just want the watch to respond instantly.

And yes, the built-in torch is actually useful. I used it on late walks, while looking for keys, and during those small moments at home when you do not want to turn on all the lights. It sounds like a small thing, but it is one feature that genuinely adds value even if you are not training for anything.

Setup and daily use Setup is not hard, but Garmin’s system has layers. Pairing is simple, but it takes a few days to get comfortable because there is a lot going on inside. I spent the first week figuring out where the things I actually use sit in the menus. In daily use, notifications were consistent and I mostly used them for quick checks so I could decide if I needed to pick up the phone. Just do not expect a full smartwatch experience where you do everything from the wrist. Garmin keeps reminding you who this watch is for, and once that becomes clear, the interface starts feeling normal.

View full Image Garmin Forerunner 970 review. (Livemint: Kanika Budhiraja)

Health tracking This is the part that can actually be useful for non athletes, but only if you wear the watch regularly. I did not wear it to bed every single night, but on nights I did, sleep tracking gave me a decent sense of how my rest looked. I did not treat the numbers like a medical truth, but the trend was helpful. On nights when I slept late or woke up tired, the watch reflected that in its way. On better sleep nights, it looked more positive too. In that sense, it felt consistent enough to take seriously as a pattern tracker. One irritation I had here is simple, it feels bulky at night because the watch body is large and broad compared to normal watches, so I did not enjoy sleeping with it every day.

Heart rate during short walks and basic workouts felt stable. I did not do chest strap comparisons, so I am not going to call it "lab accurate", but it did not behave randomly either. Stress and Body Battery are the kind of features you check out of curiosity at first, and then either keep following or ignore. For me, it landed somewhere in the middle. On heavy workdays, the watch often matched the feeling of being drained, and it helped as a reminder to not push extra activity just for the sake of it. The limitation is simple though. If you do not wear it regularly, especially at night, these insights become incomplete and less meaningful.

GPS and workout tracking GPS lock is fast, and that is one of the things you notice quickly. On walks, I did not waste time waiting around for a signal. It locked quickly and got going. Tracking on outdoor walks felt stable too, without weird route jumps. Even on short runs, it stayed consistent enough that I did not feel like it was making up distance.

Indoor tracking is a different story, mainly because indoor accuracy depends on how you move and what workout you do. For basic indoor workouts, I treated it as a way to log the session rather than chase perfect numbers. It is useful for keeping a record, but I would not overthink the exact pace or distance indoors unless you are someone who trains seriously.

This is also where the watch shows what it is built for. Even if you are doing something small, the Forerunner 970 keeps nudging you towards structured training ideas. If you like that kind of guidance, it is great. If you want a watch that just quietly tracks and stays out of your way, it can feel like a lot.

View full Image Garmin Forerunner 970 review. (Livemint: Kanika Budhiraja)

Maps and navigation Maps are one feature that can make sense even if you are not a runner. I used it in normal situations, like when I was in an unfamiliar area and wanted to confirm the route without pulling out my phone again and again. On walks where I took a different turn, it helped to quickly check if I am still headed the right way. That "quick confidence check" is where maps on a watch actually feel useful. One evening, I used it for an after work walk from my house to my area market (around a 10 minute walk), then stopped at a big garden nearby where I usually walk for about half an hour.

It is not a phone replacement, and it should not be treated like one. But for navigation support on the wrist, it works well and feels reliable. If your routine never changes and you always walk the same route, maps will feel like a feature you rarely use. But if you travel, explore new areas, or simply like changing your walking route, it becomes one of the strongest reasons to consider this watch.

Battery and charging Battery life in real life depends on how you use the screen, GPS, and maps. In my regular routine, it did not feel like a daily charging watch, which I appreciated. With notifications on and some GPS use for evening walks, charging did not become a constant routine. When you start using GPS more often, the battery drops faster, and that is expected. If you keep brightness high all the time, you will also feel the impact quicker. In my use, it was closer to charging it once every four to five days rather than an every night routine.

The main point is that the battery never felt stressful in daily use, and I was not checking the percentage every few hours because it fit into normal life without feeling like a burden, which is exactly what you want from a watch at this price.

What feels worth it vs what feels overkill For me, the best parts were the ones I used without forcing myself to "test" them. The screen is genuinely helpful outdoors, GPS lock is fast, and tracking on walks stays consistent. Maps are useful when you are in an unfamiliar area or just not sure about a turn, and the torch is one of those features that sounds small but you end up using more than expected. The overkill part is the price and the depth of training features. ₹90,990 is a lot if your main use is steps, basic health tracking, and notifications, and a lot of what this watch offers is meant for people who train with structure.