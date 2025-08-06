Garmin introduces Forerunner 970 and Forerunner 570 smartwatches in India with up to 15 days of battery life

Garmin has launched new flagship-grade smartwatches, the Forerunner 970 and Forerunner 570, in India. The smartwatches come with advanced features such as GPS running, voice assistance, built-in speakers, personalised workouts, recovery insights, and more. In addition to a plethora of features, the smartwatches come with an intuitive 5-button design, rugged design, and titanium bezel, offering a premium look and feel. Therefore, if you are in search of a feature-rich smartwatch to keep track of health and fitness, then know what the new Gramin smartwatches have to offer.

Garmin Forerunner 970: Specs and features The Garmin Forerunner 970 smartwatch features an AMOLED touchscreen display that includes a titanium bezel and a sapphire lens. The smartwatch comes with a built-in LED flashlight and button controls for seamless usage. Its key features include a running economy that measures users’ overall energy efficiency while running. It also offers running tolerance data, enabling users to know the impact of each run on the body.

Furthermore, users can get personalised Garmin Coach training plans, full-colour built-in mapping, sleep quality data, recovery, training load and more insights. Lastly, it offers up to 15 days of battery life for lasting performance.

Garmin Forerunner 570: Specs and features The Forerunner 570 smartwatch comes in two sizes: 42 mm and 47 mm, with an AMOLED touchscreen display with button controls. Unlike the Forerunner 970, it features an aluminium bezel for a sleek look. The smartwatch comes with features like training status, wrist-based running power, running dynamics, acute load, training effect, performance condition, VO2 max, and more. The Forerunner 570 offers up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and 18 hours in GPS mode.

Garmin Forerunner 970 and Forerunner 570: Price and availability The Garmin Forerunner 970 will be available in carbon gray DLC titanium with a black or translucent whitestone band, titanium with a whitestone/translucent amp yellow band, and soft gold titanium with a French grey/translucent indigo band. The Garmin Forerunner 570 will also be available in six colour options.