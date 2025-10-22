Gemini AI hits Google TV early, Sony owners among the first to try it | Find out what’s been upgraded

Gemini AI, the highly anticipated addition to Google TV, is appearing earlier than expected for some users. Originally scheduled for release “later this year,” the AI is now live on TCL QM9K models and has surprisingly surfaced on some Sony Bravia TVs. This early rollout has caught the attention of tech enthusiasts, as Google had not highlighted Sony TVs in its initial list of supported devices.

A Reddit user, Proshis_Saha_Swopna, shared screenshots showing Gemini’s arrival on their Sony TV running Android TV 14. The update appeared after they refreshed the Google TV Home app via the Play Store, with a new Gemini icon visible on the home screen. This early appearance hints that the rollout may be more extensive than Google initially indicated and suggests some users could get access sooner than expected.

What Gemini brings to your screen Gemini introduces several features aimed at making your TV more interactive and conversational. Users can choose from ten new voice options inspired by plants, such as Oxalis, Fern, Calathea, and Amaryllis. These replace the astronomy-themed voices found on mobile devices and provide a TV-tailored experience.

The AI can respond to a wide range of questions, including TV-specific requests like “show me the highest-rated show on HBO Max.” Beyond streaming content, Gemini can summarise news headlines, generate screensavers, find relevant YouTube clips, and even create images.

Screenshots shared by early users show a dedicated setup interface, making it easy to personalise voice selection and response style. Gemini’s focus on conversational interaction is designed to make finding content, managing daily tasks, and exploring your TV’s capabilities smoother and more intuitive.

Rollout plans and future availability Currently, Gemini comes preloaded on TCL QM9K units. Other TCL models, including QM7K, QM8K, and X11K, are expected to receive the update later this year. Additionally, the 2025 Hisense U8, U7, and UX series will support Gemini, as will the Google TV Streamer and Walmart Onn 4K Pro streaming box.