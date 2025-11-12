Gemini AI is coming to Google TV streamer: Check your device’s eligibility here

Google is officially bringing its Gemini AI to the Google TV Streamer, marking a major step in replacing Google Assistant with a smarter, more conversational experience. According to Google’s official blog, “Today, Gemini for TV is starting to roll out to Google TV Streamer over the next few weeks.” The update has already begun rolling out and will reach all eligible devices soon.

This new upgrade transforms how users interact with their TVs. Instead of short voice commands, you can now hold real conversations with Gemini to search, learn, and explore. For example, if you can’t decide what to watch, you can simply say, “I like thrillers, but my friend prefers comedies, what’s a movie we’ll both enjoy?” Gemini will instantly suggest titles that suit both moods.

It’s not just about recommendations. Gemini can also help you catch up on your favourite shows or recall forgotten ones. Can’t remember how Outlander ended last season? Just ask for a quick recap. Or say, “What’s the new hospital drama everyone’s talking about?” and Gemini will find it for you.

But Gemini’s usefulness goes beyond entertainment. As Google explains, the new feature will also “bring learning to the biggest screen in your home.” Parents can ask, “Explain why volcanoes erupt to my third grader,” and Gemini will respond in simple language. It can even guide you through DIY projects or recipes, showing YouTube tutorials right on your TV screen.

To try Gemini for TV, press the microphone button on your Google TV remote.

To check if your device has received the update, go to Settings → Accounts & Profiles → Voice Assistant. If eligible, you’ll see the ‘Gemini for TV’ option.

This rollout follows Google’s earlier plan to introduce Gemini to select TCL TVs, starting with the TCL QM9K model. With this expansion, Google is clearly moving toward a more unified, AI-powered ecosystem that lets you chat, learn, and watch seamlessly from your living room.

By bringing Gemini to the Google TV Streamer, Google is giving users a smarter, more interactive experience. From mood-based movie suggestions to educational explanations, Gemini turns your TV into a conversational companion. Rather than just saying “Play Game of Thrones,” you can explore mood-based suggestions, ask follow-up questions, or switch from entertainment to education seamlessly, all via voice control. For TV users in India and beyond, this could mean a richer, more interactive living-room experience.