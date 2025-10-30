Gemini arrives on Google Home devices: This is how you can get early access

Google has started rolling out its new Gemini experience on Google Home devices, marking the start of a major shift in how people interact with their connected homes. The rollout is currently limited to the United States as part of an early access program, with more regions expected to follow.

Earlier this month, the company confirmed that Gemini would replace Google Assistant across smart speakers, displays, and older hardware still in use. Now, select users in the US are seeing prompts that invite them to try the upgraded system through the Google Home app.

Powered by conversational AI, Gemini aims to handle detailed requests more accurately and respond in a more natural way. Importantly, the familiar smart home voice commands remain available, so existing routines and controls continue working as usual.

Smarter interactions across devices Anish Kattukaran, Chief Product Officer at Google Home, shared the progress on social media, stating that the “first wave” of access has begun. Reports from user forums suggest many have already noticed new AI tools appearing in their Google Home app.

X post of Anish Kattukaran, Chief Product Officer at Google Home.

The update brings most of the features people have already seen with Gemini on phones and the web. Google has even published a list of around 100 recommended voice prompts on its official blog to test the new capabilities, such as managing music, planning tasks, or controlling lighting with more complex instructions.

To reduce confusion around the transition, Google has posted a detailed FAQ explaining what will change and what will stay. It also outlines language availability and technical support for the shift to Gemini.

How to request early access Anyone in the US who wants to try it early can check the Google Home app. Tap the profile icon in the top right corner, go to Settings, then select Early Access. While the sign-up page is visible in several countries, including Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland, only US users are currently being admitted.

Once access is approved, a notification appears in the app showing that “Gemini for Home” is ready to use. From there, users can begin testing conversational features across compatible Nest devices.