Gemini Live for Android updated to fix blurry video, remove swipe-to-launch gesture

What has changed? Google has released a meaningful update to Gemini Live on Android, introducing two key changes and a subtle visual refresh focused on improving real world usage.

The most important fix addresses a long-standing issue with blurry video during live camera sharing. With this update, video in Live mode is now noticeably sharper. This helps users who rely on visual input like showing a document, product label, or receipt to get clearer responses from Gemini, without the assistant struggling to identify details due to poor image quality.

Another key update is the removal of the swipe-to-launch gesture. Previously, swiping from the side would open Gemini Live, but this often happened by mistake. To fix this, Google has removed the gesture and kept the corner button to launch Live mode. This makes it easier to control and helps avoid accidental openings.

There is also one more minor visual update worth noticing. You must have seen the waveform during Live interactions which has now changed from purple to a brighter blue. While this is a cosmetic tweak, it gives the interface a more professional and refined appearance. This change is being introduced in stages, beginning with those using the beta version of the app.

Why do these changes matter? These updates may seem minor on the surface, but they directly improve how people use Gemini Live in everyday situations. Clearer video means the assistant can better understand and read what’s in front of the camera. For example, if someone is trying to return a product, they can hold up the receipt and ask Gemini for help. With sharper video, the assistant can easily pick out dates, barcodes, and product names, something that wasn't possible before.

The gesture removal also helps. While some users appreciated the quick swipe action, many found it triggered Live mode unintentionally. Relying on the corner button keeps activation deliberate and avoids disruption during browsing or multitasking.

How to get the update? The update is being rolled out through the Google Play Store. App users should check for the latest version of Gemini app on their Android devices. Once it's installed, Live mode can be tested immediately by opening the camera and observing the video clarity during use.

Some people using Android had reported blurry video issues that affected how well Gemini Live worked during conversations. Google has now rolled out a fix that improves camera clarity. If you're still facing problems, you can report them in the app. Just open the profile menu, scroll down, and tap on Feedback. Adding clear details will help Google look into the issue and fix it faster.

Key improvements in the latest Gemini Live update Sharper Live video: Fixes blurry feed during camera sharing.

Gesture removed: Swipe-to-launch disabled; use corner button instead.

Visual tweak: Waveform colour changed from purple to blue. Other features remain intact, including continuous voice input, screen sharing, and real-time assistant capabilities.

This latest update shows that Google is responding to day to day usage feedback rather than just pushing features. Gemini Live now feels less like a test run and more like a solution people can actually count on. The crisper video makes a big difference, not in a flashy way but in the kind of way that just works better.