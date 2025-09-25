Gemini Nano Banana creates 5 million AI images, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said…

Google recently launched a new image generation feature in the Gemini app called Nano Banana. Now, in just one month, the feature has created 5 million AI images, as announced by the company. To celebrate the milestone, Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared an AI-generated image of himself as a 3D figurine with a sarcastic caption. The Nano Gemini feature instantly gained popularity among youth, with people creating retro images, Navratri looks, and more. Now, it has become widely popular, with millions of AI images being generated in just a month.

Gemini Nano Banana feature Josh Woodward, VP of Google Labs & Google Gemini, shared a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) announcing that Gemini Nano Banana has created 5 million AI images. The post said, “@GeminiApp just passed 5 billion images in less than a month. What a ride, still going!” Woodward also highlighted one major trend, “retro selfies of you holding a baby version of you.”

In a reply post, Google CEO shared an image of himself as a 3D figurine with his pet dog Jeffree. The post also said, “Make that 5 billion and 1.” If you also want to create an AI image with the Gemini Nano Banana feature, then here’s a step-by-step guide that you need to follow: