Gemini Ultra subscribers can now use the more powerful Gemini 3 Deep Think model

Gemini 3 Deep Think has been released by Google to all the Ultra subscribers, expanding their most advanced reasoning models the company has developed so far. The update marks a major step in Google’s efforts to offer deeper, more capable AI tools to users who rely on generative AI for complex analysis and decision-making.

Gemini 3 Deep Think is built on the foundation of the Gemini 3 model family, but it focuses more on the long-form reasoning and structured thought process. Google claims that this version can handle multi-step logic, evaluate sources in context and produce more detailed answers for challenging queries. It is designed to perform better in planning, coding, and research-based queries that require extended, critical reasoning rather than short responses.

Subscribers of Google AI Ultra can now access Deep Think through the Gemini web app and Android interface. The feature is also being integrated with Google Workspace tools, allowing users to access it in Docs, Sheets, and Slides for brainstorming, summarising, or data-related tasks. This integration is aimed at improving productivity and enabling professionals to use AI in a more seamless way across their daily work.

The rollout comes as major technology companies continue to focus on improving reasoning models and AI accuracy. By releasing Deep Think to all Ultra subscribers, Google appears to be strengthening its position in the competitive generative AI market. The company wants Gemini 3 to be seen as a model that blends creativity, precision, and reliability.