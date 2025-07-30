Get massive discounts on pre deals on the best TVs from renowned brands before the Amazon sale goes live tomorrow

The countdown to major discounts has already begun, and the pre deals on Amazon sale are rolling out some of the best TV offers ahead of time. This early access is ideal for shoppers looking to buy the best smart TV with a powerful mix of features and affordability. From sharp picture quality to voice-enabled remotes and endless content apps, these smart TVs are built for the modern viewer. You can now choose from trusted brands known for durability and performance. Exclusive deals for the Prime members start at midnight.

Our Picks Product Rating Price acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Pro Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV with Android 14 (Black) | 16GB Storage | 30W Dolby Audio View Details ₹12,999 Get This VW (Visio World 80 cm (32 inches) Pro Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV VW32GQ1 (Black) View Details ₹8,999 Get This TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6C (Black) View Details ₹24,990 Get This Aiwa 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart TV LED Display | Magnifiq Series | Built-in Apps | Bezel-Less | Built-in Licensed OTT Apps | Auto Air Updates | Dolby Audio | Signature Sound | AV43FHDX1 View Details ₹19,990 Get This Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black) View Details ₹32,999 Get This View More

These pre-sale deals are a smart move for anyone planning to upgrade or gift a TV in the upcoming season. With competitive pricing and fresh models hitting the shelves, the best TV is just a few clicks away. No need to wait for limited-time lightning deals when early offers give you more breathing space and better stock availability. Start browsing today and lock in your savings before prices climb again.

Best 32 inch TVs: Up to 55% off If you are exploring the best smart TV for compact rooms, a 32 inch TV makes perfect sense. These are ideal for bedrooms, hostels, or work-from-home setups. Many options in this size now come with HD Ready resolution, smart connectivity, and built-in apps. During the pre deals on Amazon sale, brands like Samsung, Redmi, and OnePlus are offering big savings on their bestselling models. These compact TVs support screen mirroring, voice control, and dual-band Wi-Fi. Most models also come with sleek bezels and offer decent sound output. Perfect for casual viewing and everyday streaming, the best TV in this range is designed to keep things simple without compromising on features.

Best 43 inch TVs: Up to 45% off For anyone looking to upgrade to a feature-rich yet compact smart television, the 43 inch category brings some of the best TV options available today. These TVs usually come with 4K resolution, HDR10, and powerful built-in speakers. Ideal for moderate-sized living rooms, this is one of the most sought-after categories during pre deals on Amazon sale. Models from renowned brands offer advanced image processors, smart remote controls, and access to thousands of streaming apps. You can also expect features such as Bluetooth audio pairing, voice search, and adaptive brightness. The best smart TV in this segment is built to balance clarity, size, and performance. Many new releases support fast boot-up time and multi-user profiles, too.

Best 55 inch TV: Up to 50% off A 55 inch model is often the best TV size for enjoying movies, sports, or gaming in high definition without overwhelming your space. With 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision, and MEMC support, these TVs offer crystal-clear images and seamless motion. The best smart TV options in this category also bring immersive sound powered by Dolby Atmos or DTS. The pre deals on Amazon sale make this the perfect time to invest in a larger screen. Feature-packed models that include multi-platform support, user-friendly interfaces, and voice-enabled remote controls. Many of these televisions come with minimal bezels, wall-mount compatibility, and advanced picture enhancement modes.

Best 65 inch and above TVs: Up to 70% off A 65 inch television transforms your room into a private cinema. With high brightness panels, wide colour gamut, and 4K or even 8K resolution, these are among the best TV options for immersive viewing. The best smart TV models in this size offer intelligent upscaling, multi-user content suggestions, and advanced gaming support. You can also expect premium features such as HDMI 2.1, Dolby Atmos sound, and hands-free voice operation. With pre deals on Amazon sale, you can now bring home this premium experience at a much lower price. Most models come with AI picture tuning, ambient display options and fast operating systems that handle apps smoothly.

