Get massive discounts on pre deals on the best TVs from renowned brands before the Amazon sale goes live tomorrow

The countdown to major discounts has already begun, and the pre deals on Amazon sale are rolling out some of the best TV offers ahead of time. This early access is ideal for shoppers looking to buy the best smart TV with a powerful mix of features and affordability. From sharp picture quality to voice-enabled remotes and endless content apps, these smart TVs are built for the modern viewer. You can now choose from trusted brands known for durability and performance. Exclusive deals for the Prime members start at midnight.

These pre-sale deals are a smart move for anyone planning to upgrade or gift a TV in the upcoming season. With competitive pricing and fresh models hitting the shelves, the best TV is just a few clicks away. No need to wait for limited-time lightning deals when early offers give you more breathing space and better stock availability. Start browsing today and lock in your savings before prices climb again.

Best 32 inch TVs: Up to 55% off If you are exploring the best smart TV for compact rooms, a 32 inch TV makes perfect sense. These are ideal for bedrooms, hostels, or work-from-home setups. Many options in this size now come with HD Ready resolution, smart connectivity, and built-in apps. During the pre deals on Amazon sale, brands like Samsung, Redmi, and OnePlus are offering big savings on their bestselling models. These compact TVs support screen mirroring, voice control, and dual-band Wi-Fi. Most models also come with sleek bezels and offer decent sound output. Perfect for casual viewing and everyday streaming, the best TV in this range is designed to keep things simple without compromising on features.

Best 43 inch TVs: Up to 45% off For anyone looking to upgrade to a feature-rich yet compact smart television, the 43 inch category brings some of the best TV options available today. These TVs usually come with 4K resolution, HDR10, and powerful built-in speakers. Ideal for moderate-sized living rooms, this is one of the most sought-after categories during pre deals on Amazon sale. Models from renowned brands offer advanced image processors, smart remote controls, and access to thousands of streaming apps. You can also expect features such as Bluetooth audio pairing, voice search, and adaptive brightness. The best smart TV in this segment is built to balance clarity, size, and performance. Many new releases support fast boot-up time and multi-user profiles, too.

Best 55 inch TV: Up to 50% off A 55 inch model is often the best TV size for enjoying movies, sports, or gaming in high definition without overwhelming your space. With 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision, and MEMC support, these TVs offer crystal-clear images and seamless motion. The best smart TV options in this category also bring immersive sound powered by Dolby Atmos or DTS. The pre deals on Amazon sale make this the perfect time to invest in a larger screen. Feature-packed models that include multi-platform support, user-friendly interfaces, and voice-enabled remote controls. Many of these televisions come with minimal bezels, wall-mount compatibility, and advanced picture enhancement modes.

Best 65 inch and above TVs: Up to 70% off A 65 inch television transforms your room into a private cinema. With high brightness panels, wide colour gamut, and 4K or even 8K resolution, these are among the best TV options for immersive viewing. The best smart TV models in this size offer intelligent upscaling, multi-user content suggestions, and advanced gaming support. You can also expect premium features such as HDMI 2.1, Dolby Atmos sound, and hands-free voice operation. With pre deals on Amazon sale, you can now bring home this premium experience at a much lower price. Most models come with AI picture tuning, ambient display options and fast operating systems that handle apps smoothly.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

