Get seasonal discounts on ACs from top brands on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your old air conditioner, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is your cue. From split and inverter models to energy-efficient 5-star options, leading brands like LG, Samsung, Daikin, and Voltas are offering massive discounts.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI Powered, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1T EI 12PINV3R32 WYQ 3S, White) View Details ₹25,490 Check Details Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEA) View Details ₹26,490 Check Details Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 123V CAE, White) View Details ₹27,390 Check Details Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE3R35W0,White) View Details ₹29,490 Check Details Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI Powered, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Self Clean, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52° Celcius, AC 1T EI 12IINV5R32-WWR, White) View Details ₹29,990 Check Details View More

Whether you’re prepping for next summer or just want a cooler, quieter home, this sale makes premium cooling affordable. Plus, shoppers can enjoy additional GST savings and bank offers for even better deals. Don’t miss the chance to grab your next AC at the lowest prices of the season.

Get best offers on 1 Ton ACs during the Amazon sale 2025 Looking for the perfect AC for your bedroom or small space? The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is offering incredible deals on 1 Ton air conditioners from brands like LG, Voltas, and Daikin. Enjoy powerful cooling, inverter technology, and energy efficiency without burning a hole in your pocket. With extra GST savings and limited-time bank offers, now’s the smartest time to upgrade your comfort. Don’t wait—these discounts on 1 Ton ACs won’t last long!

Top deals on 1Ton split ACs during Amazon Diwali Sale

Top deals on 1Ton window ACs during Amazon Diwali Sale

Never seen before discounts on 1.5Ton ACs on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is bringing massive discounts on 1.5 Ton ACs from leading brands like LG, Samsung, Daikin, and Voltas. Perfect for medium to large rooms, these ACs offer efficient cooling, inverter technology, and smart controls. Plus, you can save extra with bank offers and GST benefits. Whether you want silent cooling or energy savings, this sale has it all. Grab your 1.5 Ton AC deal now before stocks and offers run out!

Top deals on 1.5Ton split ACs on Amazon sale

Top deals on 1.5Ton window ACs on Amazon Diwali sale

2Ton ACs are powerful and reliable; buy one on Amazon Diwali sale If you’re looking for heavy-duty cooling this festive season, the Amazon Diwali Sale has incredible offers on 2 Ton ACs from brands like LG, Carrier, Daikin, and Samsung. Ideal for larger rooms or office spaces, these ACs deliver fast, uniform cooling with advanced inverter technology for energy efficiency. Add in special bank offers and additional GST savings, and you’ve got one of the best times to upgrade your cooling setup. Don’t miss these limited-time 2 Ton AC deals!

Top deals on 2Ton split ACs on Amazon Diwali sale

Top deals on 2Ton window ACs on Amazon Diwali sale

