Get seasonal discounts on ACs from top brands on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your old air conditioner, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is your cue. From split and inverter models to energy-efficient 5-star options, leading brands like LG, Samsung, Daikin, and Voltas are offering massive discounts.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI Powered, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1T EI 12PINV3R32 WYQ 3S, White)View Details
₹25,490
Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEA)View Details
₹26,490
Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 123V CAE, White)View Details
₹27,390
Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE3R35W0,White)View Details
₹29,490
Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI Powered, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Self Clean, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52° Celcius, AC 1T EI 12IINV5R32-WWR, White)View Details
₹29,990
Whether you’re prepping for next summer or just want a cooler, quieter home, this sale makes premium cooling affordable. Plus, shoppers can enjoy additional GST savings and bank offers for even better deals. Don’t miss the chance to grab your next AC at the lowest prices of the season.
Looking for the perfect AC for your bedroom or small space? The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is offering incredible deals on 1 Ton air conditioners from brands like LG, Voltas, and Daikin. Enjoy powerful cooling, inverter technology, and energy efficiency without burning a hole in your pocket. With extra GST savings and limited-time bank offers, now’s the smartest time to upgrade your comfort. Don’t wait—these discounts on 1 Ton ACs won’t last long!
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is bringing massive discounts on 1.5 Ton ACs from leading brands like LG, Samsung, Daikin, and Voltas. Perfect for medium to large rooms, these ACs offer efficient cooling, inverter technology, and smart controls. Plus, you can save extra with bank offers and GST benefits. Whether you want silent cooling or energy savings, this sale has it all. Grab your 1.5 Ton AC deal now before stocks and offers run out!
If you’re looking for heavy-duty cooling this festive season, the Amazon Diwali Sale has incredible offers on 2 Ton ACs from brands like LG, Carrier, Daikin, and Samsung. Ideal for larger rooms or office spaces, these ACs deliver fast, uniform cooling with advanced inverter technology for energy efficiency. Add in special bank offers and additional GST savings, and you’ve got one of the best times to upgrade your cooling setup. Don’t miss these limited-time 2 Ton AC deals!
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
