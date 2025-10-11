Get seasonal discounts on ACs from top brands on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Top AC brands on sale during Amazon Great Indian Festival! Enjoy huge discounts, additional GST savings, and special bank offers on energy-efficient models.

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published11 Oct 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Get big discounts on ACs during Amazon Diwali sale.
Get big discounts on ACs during Amazon Diwali sale.

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your old air conditioner, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is your cue. From split and inverter models to energy-efficient 5-star options, leading brands like LG, Samsung, Daikin, and Voltas are offering massive discounts.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI Powered, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1T EI 12PINV3R32 WYQ 3S, White)View Details...

₹25,490

...
Check Details

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEA)View Details...

₹26,490

...
Check Details

Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 123V CAE, White)View Details...

₹27,390

...
Check Details

Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE3R35W0,White)View Details...

₹29,490

...
Check Details

Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI Powered, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Self Clean, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52° Celcius, AC 1T EI 12IINV5R32-WWR, White)View Details...

₹29,990

...
Check Details
View More...

Whether you’re prepping for next summer or just want a cooler, quieter home, this sale makes premium cooling affordable. Plus, shoppers can enjoy additional GST savings and bank offers for even better deals. Don’t miss the chance to grab your next AC at the lowest prices of the season.

Get best offers on 1 Ton ACs during the Amazon sale 2025

Looking for the perfect AC for your bedroom or small space? The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is offering incredible deals on 1 Ton air conditioners from brands like LG, Voltas, and Daikin. Enjoy powerful cooling, inverter technology, and energy efficiency without burning a hole in your pocket. With extra GST savings and limited-time bank offers, now’s the smartest time to upgrade your comfort. Don’t wait—these discounts on 1 Ton ACs won’t last long!

Top deals on 1Ton split ACs during Amazon Diwali Sale

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Top deals on 1Ton window ACs during Amazon Diwali Sale

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Never seen before discounts on 1.5Ton ACs on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is bringing massive discounts on 1.5 Ton ACs from leading brands like LG, Samsung, Daikin, and Voltas. Perfect for medium to large rooms, these ACs offer efficient cooling, inverter technology, and smart controls. Plus, you can save extra with bank offers and GST benefits. Whether you want silent cooling or energy savings, this sale has it all. Grab your 1.5 Ton AC deal now before stocks and offers run out!

Top deals on 1.5Ton split ACs on Amazon sale

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Top deals on 1.5Ton window ACs on Amazon Diwali sale

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

2Ton ACs are powerful and reliable; buy one on Amazon Diwali sale

If you’re looking for heavy-duty cooling this festive season, the Amazon Diwali Sale has incredible offers on 2 Ton ACs from brands like LG, Carrier, Daikin, and Samsung. Ideal for larger rooms or office spaces, these ACs deliver fast, uniform cooling with advanced inverter technology for energy efficiency. Add in special bank offers and additional GST savings, and you’ve got one of the best times to upgrade your cooling setup. Don’t miss these limited-time 2 Ton AC deals!

Top deals on 2Ton split ACs on Amazon Diwali sale

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Top deals on 2Ton window ACs on Amazon Diwali sale

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesGet seasonal discounts on ACs from top brands on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
More
FAQs
A 1.5 Ton AC is perfect for rooms between 120–180 sq. ft., balancing cooling efficiency and power consumption effectively for most Indian homes.
Yes, inverter ACs automatically adjust compressor speed based on cooling needs, consuming less electricity while maintaining consistent temperature levels and quieter performance.
Ideally, get your AC serviced twice a year—before and after summer—to ensure clean filters, efficient cooling, and better longevity.
Yes, many modern split and inverter ACs come with heat pump functions, allowing both cooling and heating, making them suitable year-round.
Absolutely. Smart ACs can be controlled via Wi-Fi or voice assistants, offering convenience, energy tracking, and remote operation for optimal comfort.

Meet your Guide

Boudhaditya Sanyal

I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.