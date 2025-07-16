Get these ceiling fans with lights for an added aesthetic in your room: Top 6 options for you to choose from

Ceiling fans with lights are redefining home comfort and style for the modern Indian household. These multi-functional fixtures blend cooling efficiency with smart lighting, offering a streamlined solution that saves both energy and space. Perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, and even kitchens, ceiling fans with lights eliminate the need for separate lighting fixtures while enhancing decor with designs that range from classic to ultra-contemporary.

Whether you’re renovating your home or building anew, they provide increased convenience, greater control, often with remote or app-based features, and a touch of elegance, making them an ideal choice for today’s design-conscious homeowners.

This compact fan light screws directly into any E26 socket, combining a dimmable LED light and adjustable ceiling fan in one unit. With 3 colour temperatures and 3 wind speeds, it’s great for compact spaces like kitchens, bedrooms, or bathrooms. The included remote control makes it easy to switch settings from anywhere in the room. Its minimalist white design ensures it blends into any modern home decor.

Specifications Power 30W LED + fan combo Socket E26 screw-in fitting Wind speeds 3 levels (low/medium/high) Lighting 3 colour modes (white, warm, neutral) Remote Included for full control

What buyers are saying: This is a new product on Amazon with no user reviews yet.

Why choose this product: You want a fuss-free 2-in-1 lighting and ventilation solution for small rooms that doesn't require hard wiring or installation. Ideal for renters or DIY setups.

This 5-star BLDC fan delivers powerful airflow (220 CMM) while consuming only 26W at full speed. The smart remote gives you 6 speed levels and reverse mode for winter use. With copper winding, sealed bearings, and modern design, it's a blend of performance and style. LED indicators add visual appeal, making it ideal for bedrooms and living rooms.

Specifications Power usage 26W (BLDC motor) Speed 370 RPM Airflow 220 CMM Features Reverse mode, 6-speed remote Warranty 2 + 2 years

What buyers are saying: Quiet, durable, and stylish. Customers praise the airflow, LED indicator, and premium feel. Remote is responsive. Most rate it the best in its class.

Why choose this product: You want a sleek, low-power ceiling fan with remote features and strong performance that works well in any climate year-round.

Designed for those who want aesthetics and functionality, this 4-blade BLDC fan features copper winding, a remote with reverse mode, and silent operation. The wood-finish Urban Oak design is a standout in any room. It offers high-speed airflow with low energy use, backed by a solid 2+2 year warranty.

Specifications Motor BLDC with copper winding Blade count 4 (designer finish) Remote 6-speed + reverse Noise Ultra-silent operation Warranty 4 years total

What buyers are saying: Highly rated for quietness and style. Some users found speed inconsistent, but most are happy with the value, airflow, and remote.

Why choose this product: You want a designer fan that performs quietly, saves power, and enhances your room's visual appeal.

With premium looks and LED indicator lights, the Orient i-Tome Pro combines form and function. It’s energy-efficient, remote-controlled, and great for medium-sized rooms. Its 5-star rating ensures lower bills while maintaining strong airflow. LED indicators help you monitor speed levels at a glance.

Specifications Motor BLDC with LED speed indicators Speed settings Remote-controlled Application Medium-sized rooms Warranty 3 years Energy rating 5-star

What buyers are saying: Sleek and energy-saving. Works well in medium rooms. Remote works fine for some, while others report issues with noise and build.

Why choose this product: You prefer a trusted brand and energy-saving features with a futuristic look and a solid warranty.

A premium pick with advanced features, the Havells FAB BLDC fan offers 4 modes like Boost, Sleep, Breeze, and Mop, plus reverse rotation for year-round comfort. It’s ultra-quiet, highly efficient (just 30W), and pushes 225 CMM airflow. The stylish grey finish makes it perfect for modern interiors.

Specifications Airflow 225 CMM Modes 4 (Boost, Sleep, Breeze, Mop) Power 30W BLDC Features Reverse mode, low noise Warranty 3 years

What buyers are saying: New launch. No reviews yet.

Why choose this product: You're looking for a multi-mode ceiling fan that offers smart comfort, premium finish, and high energy efficiency in a single unit.

This decorative fan with integrated lights adds elegance to any room. With 48-inch blades and a vintage ivory finish, it’s ideal for traditional interiors. Though user feedback is mixed, the fan scores for aesthetics and smooth air circulation.

Specifications Blade size 1200 mm (48 inch) Lighting Integrated lamp Finish Decorative ivory Motor Standard with medium speed Warranty Standard manufacturer warranty

What buyers are saying: Looks great, but several users report slow speed and poor lamp quality. Installation reviews are mixed. Not ideal for high expectations.

Why choose this product: You want an affordable, vintage-style ceiling fan with light to complement traditional décor, best for secondary rooms or occasional use.

1. Should I choose a BLDC fan or a regular fan? Go for a BLDC fan. It consumes less power, runs quieter, offers remote control, and lasts longer—ideal for saving on electricity without compromising comfort.

2. Is it worth buying a ceiling fan with a light? Yes, if you need multi-functionality. A fan with integrated lighting saves space, adds style, and works well in bedrooms, studies, or compact areas needing both airflow and illumination.

3. What should I check before buying a smart fan? Check motor type (BLDC), remote features, power consumption, airflow (CMM), and warranty. Look for extra modes like reverse or sleep if you want more control over comfort.

4. Should I invest in a fan with reverse rotation? Yes, especially for year-round use. Reverse rotation circulates warm air in winters, improving heater efficiency. It's ideal for regions with seasonal changes or AC-heater setups.

Top 3 features of the best ceiling fans with lights

Best ceiling fans with light Motor Type Control Options Speed Settings CLUB BOLLYWOOD E26 Socket Fan Light Standard (likely AC) Remote 3-speed (Low/Medium/High) Colorbot Stella (Arctic White) BLDC IR Remote 6-speed + Reverse Colorbot Stella Quad (Urban Oak) BLDC IR Remote 6-speed + Reverse Orient I Tome Pro (White) BLDC Remote Multi-speed (not numerically specified) Havells FAB ULED (Stone Grey) BLDC Remote 4 preset modes (Boost, Sleep, Breeze, Mop) Crompton Uranus (Ivory) Standard (AC) Manual 3-speed (via wall regulator or pull cord)

