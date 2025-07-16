Subscribe

Get these ceiling fans with lights for an added aesthetic in your room: Top 6 options for you to choose from

Ceiling fans with lights look aesthetic and also make your home look more organised. Want to buy one for your room? Check out the top 6 options here.

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Updated16 Jul 2025, 06:39 PM IST
Get a new ceiling fan with lights today
Get a new ceiling fan with lights today

Ceiling fans with lights are redefining home comfort and style for the modern Indian household. These multi-functional fixtures blend cooling efficiency with smart lighting, offering a streamlined solution that saves both energy and space. Perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, and even kitchens, ceiling fans with lights eliminate the need for separate lighting fixtures while enhancing decor with designs that range from classic to ultra-contemporary. 

Our PicksFAQs

Our Picks

Whether you’re renovating your home or building anew, they provide increased convenience, greater control, often with remote or app-based features, and a touch of elegance, making them an ideal choice for today’s design-conscious homeowners.

This compact fan light screws directly into any E26 socket, combining a dimmable LED light and adjustable ceiling fan in one unit. With 3 colour temperatures and 3 wind speeds, it’s great for compact spaces like kitchens, bedrooms, or bathrooms. The included remote control makes it easy to switch settings from anywhere in the room. Its minimalist white design ensures it blends into any modern home decor.

Specifications

Power
30W LED + fan combo
Socket
E26 screw-in fitting
Wind speeds
3 levels (low/medium/high)
Lighting
3 colour modes (white, warm, neutral)
Remote
Included for full control

What buyers are saying:

This is a new product on Amazon with no user reviews yet.

Why choose this product:

You want a fuss-free 2-in-1 lighting and ventilation solution for small rooms that doesn't require hard wiring or installation. Ideal for renters or DIY setups.

This 5-star BLDC fan delivers powerful airflow (220 CMM) while consuming only 26W at full speed. The smart remote gives you 6 speed levels and reverse mode for winter use. With copper winding, sealed bearings, and modern design, it's a blend of performance and style. LED indicators add visual appeal, making it ideal for bedrooms and living rooms.

Specifications

Power usage
26W (BLDC motor)
Speed
370 RPM
Airflow
220 CMM
Features
Reverse mode, 6-speed remote
Warranty
2 + 2 years

What buyers are saying:

Quiet, durable, and stylish. Customers praise the airflow, LED indicator, and premium feel. Remote is responsive. Most rate it the best in its class.

Why choose this product:

You want a sleek, low-power ceiling fan with remote features and strong performance that works well in any climate year-round.

Designed for those who want aesthetics and functionality, this 4-blade BLDC fan features copper winding, a remote with reverse mode, and silent operation. The wood-finish Urban Oak design is a standout in any room. It offers high-speed airflow with low energy use, backed by a solid 2+2 year warranty.

Specifications

Motor
BLDC with copper winding
Blade count
4 (designer finish)
Remote
6-speed + reverse
Noise
Ultra-silent operation
Warranty
4 years total

What buyers are saying:

Highly rated for quietness and style. Some users found speed inconsistent, but most are happy with the value, airflow, and remote.

Why choose this product:

You want a designer fan that performs quietly, saves power, and enhances your room's visual appeal.

With premium looks and LED indicator lights, the Orient i-Tome Pro combines form and function. It’s energy-efficient, remote-controlled, and great for medium-sized rooms. Its 5-star rating ensures lower bills while maintaining strong airflow. LED indicators help you monitor speed levels at a glance.

Specifications

Motor
BLDC with LED speed indicators
Speed settings
Remote-controlled
Application
Medium-sized rooms
Warranty
3 years
Energy rating
5-star

What buyers are saying:

Sleek and energy-saving. Works well in medium rooms. Remote works fine for some, while others report issues with noise and build.

Why choose this product:

You prefer a trusted brand and energy-saving features with a futuristic look and a solid warranty.

A premium pick with advanced features, the Havells FAB BLDC fan offers 4 modes like Boost, Sleep, Breeze, and Mop, plus reverse rotation for year-round comfort. It’s ultra-quiet, highly efficient (just 30W), and pushes 225 CMM airflow. The stylish grey finish makes it perfect for modern interiors.

Specifications

Airflow
225 CMM
Modes
4 (Boost, Sleep, Breeze, Mop)
Power
30W BLDC
Features
Reverse mode, low noise
Warranty
3 years

What buyers are saying:

New launch. No reviews yet.

Why choose this product:

You're looking for a multi-mode ceiling fan that offers smart comfort, premium finish, and high energy efficiency in a single unit.

This decorative fan with integrated lights adds elegance to any room. With 48-inch blades and a vintage ivory finish, it’s ideal for traditional interiors. Though user feedback is mixed, the fan scores for aesthetics and smooth air circulation.

Specifications

Blade size
1200 mm (48 inch)
Lighting
Integrated lamp
Finish
Decorative ivory
Motor
Standard with medium speed
Warranty
Standard manufacturer warranty

What buyers are saying:

Looks great, but several users report slow speed and poor lamp quality. Installation reviews are mixed. Not ideal for high expectations.

Why choose this product:

You want an affordable, vintage-style ceiling fan with light to complement traditional décor, best for secondary rooms or occasional use.

1. Should I choose a BLDC fan or a regular fan?

Go for a BLDC fan. It consumes less power, runs quieter, offers remote control, and lasts longer—ideal for saving on electricity without compromising comfort.

2. Is it worth buying a ceiling fan with a light?

Yes, if you need multi-functionality. A fan with integrated lighting saves space, adds style, and works well in bedrooms, studies, or compact areas needing both airflow and illumination.

3. What should I check before buying a smart fan?

Check motor type (BLDC), remote features, power consumption, airflow (CMM), and warranty. Look for extra modes like reverse or sleep if you want more control over comfort.

4. Should I invest in a fan with reverse rotation?

Yes, especially for year-round use. Reverse rotation circulates warm air in winters, improving heater efficiency. It's ideal for regions with seasonal changes or AC-heater setups.

 

Top 3 features of the best ceiling fans with lights

Best ceiling fans with lightMotor TypeControl OptionsSpeed Settings
CLUB BOLLYWOOD E26 Socket Fan LightStandard (likely AC)Remote3-speed (Low/Medium/High)
Colorbot Stella (Arctic White)BLDCIR Remote6-speed + Reverse
Colorbot Stella Quad (Urban Oak)BLDCIR Remote6-speed + Reverse
Orient I Tome Pro (White)BLDCRemoteMulti-speed (not numerically specified)
Havells FAB ULED (Stone Grey)BLDCRemote4 preset modes (Boost, Sleep, Breeze, Mop)
Crompton Uranus (Ivory)Standard (AC)Manual3-speed (via wall regulator or pull cord)

Similar articles for you

Top 10 remote control ceiling fans for breezy comfort at fingertips

Best remote controlled fans for bedrooms, living rooms, and large spaces: Top 10 picks for every room

Best 4 blade fans in May 2025: Top 10 energy-saving, low-noise and high-speed ceiling fans for every room type

Best ceiling fan for living room: Top 10 energy-efficient, stylish, and high-performance picks

We selected the best fans for your home with top notch features, strong airflow, and a stylish look to keep you cool

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesGet these ceiling fans with lights for an added aesthetic in your room: Top 6 options for you to choose from

FAQs

Do fans with lights consume more electricity?

Only slightly more. Most use energy-efficient LED lights and BLDC motors, keeping overall power consumption low while offering dual functionality for small rooms or modern interiors.

Can I install these fans without an electrician?

Some models are plug-and-play or fit standard mounts, but for integrated lighting or remote controls, professional installation is safer and ensures proper wiring and functionality.

Are remote-controlled fans reliable long-term?

Yes, especially BLDC fans. Remotes are generally responsive and long-lasting. Keep spare batteries and ensure the fan model supports IR or RF remotes for better durability.

Is reverse rotation useful in Indian homes?

Absolutely. It helps circulate warm air during winter and supports air conditioner efficiency, especially in northern regions. A great value add for year-round climate control.

What’s the ideal size for most Indian rooms?

A 1200mm (48-inch) fan suits most bedrooms and living rooms. For larger spaces, go for 1400mm. Always check ceiling height and room dimensions for best airflow.

Read Next Story