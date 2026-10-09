Getting your kitchen festive-ready? I recommend these 5 mixer grinders to start with

A mixer grinder's real worth isn't measured by how many watts are printed on its box or how dramatically its price drops during a sale. It's in the little jobs it handles every day, from grinding a fresh batch of spices to getting the chutney right for lunch. And with dozens of models competing for attention, choosing one can get surprisingly confusing.

Our Picks Highest discount Best value for money

Our Picks Product Rating Price Highest discount Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond Mixer Grinder, 750 Watt 3 Jars + Flexi Lid, Black View Details ₹2,699 Check Offers Best value for money Preethi Boltz 1000W Mixer Grinder, 4 Jars, Superfine grinding in 90 seconds View Details ₹4,599 Check Offers Atomberg Yulia 750 Watt Mixer Grinder | 4 Multipurpose Jars including Chopper Jar | Coarse Mode for Silbatta-like Textures | Powerful Intelligent Motor | Advanced Safety Features | Gloss Black View Details ₹4,749 Check Offers Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder View Details Check Offers Bajaj Military Series Rex 750W 4 Jar Mixer Grinder | DuraCut Blades | 2-In-1 Function Blade In Dry Jar | 2 Yrs Warranty 【Red/Black】 View Details ₹3,199 Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

For the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, I narrowed my search to five mixer grinders priced below ₹5,000. What interested me was the balance between what each model costs and what it actually offers on paper. A higher motor rating, an extra jar or a useful speed setting can make a difference, but only when those features justify the asking price.

So, instead of treating the biggest discount as the biggest draw, I've put these five options side by side to examine where their features make sense for the money and which ones deserve a closer look.

How to maximise savings during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 The listed price isn't the only factor to consider when shopping during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026. Bank discounts, cashback and eligible payment offers may bring down the effective cost of a mixer grinder, provided you meet the applicable terms.

Bank offers and discounts to check during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 SBI card discounts: Check whether your eligible SBI credit or debit card qualifies for an instant discount on the mixer grinder you're buying. Credit card EMI transactions may also qualify, subject to the offer terms.

Amazon Prime benefits: Prime members may get access to exclusive deals and additional savings on eligible products during the sale.

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card cashback: Eligible cardholders may earn cashback on qualifying purchases. The applicable rate and terms should be checked before placing an order.

No Cost EMI and exchange offers: Check the product listing for available EMI plans and exchange benefits. These depend on product eligibility and the terms displayed at checkout.

A quick tip: Before buying, compare the final checkout price after applicable discounts and cashback with the product's listed sale price. Check minimum transaction values, maximum discount limits, payment eligibility and cashback conditions so you know how much you can actually save.

Top 5 mixer grinder deals on Amazon Sale 2026

The Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond mixer grinder is available for ₹2,699, down 72% from its listed MRP of ₹9,555. Its 750W motor and three stainless steel jars cover everyday tasks such as grinding spices, preparing chutneys and blending wet ingredients.

The Flexi Lid is a useful addition, letting you reduce the 1.5-litre jar's capacity to 1 litre when preparing smaller batches, helping avoid unnecessary extra space.

Specifications Motor power 750W Number of jars 3 Main jar capacity 1.5L Additional jar capacities 0.5L, 0.4L Product warranty 2 years Reasons to buy Flexi Lid accommodates smaller batches. Stainless steel jars for varied grinding tasks. Reason to avoid No dedicated large-capacity jar beyond 1.5L. Listed MRP may not reflect the product's usual selling price.

Why choose this product? Choose this Preethi mixer grinder for its 750W motor, three stainless steel jars and space-saving Flexi Lid, which offers flexibility for everyday grinding in different batch sizes.

BEST VALUE FOR MONEY 2. Preethi Boltz 1000W Mixer Grinder, 4 Jars, Superfine grinding in 90 seconds Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Preethi Boltz is listed at ₹4,599 during the Amazon sale, with a claimed 68% discount on its MRP of ₹14,399. Its 1000W Sigma W2 motor is designed for tougher grinding tasks, while four jars offer flexibility for preparing chutneys, batters, smoothies and spice mixes.

The 3D Air Cooling system helps dissipate motor heat, making this worth considering for households that use a mixer grinder frequently.

Specifications Motor power 1000W Number of jars 4 Main jar capacity 1.5L Motor technology Sigma W2 Cooling system 3D Air Cooling Reasons to buy 1000W motor for demanding grinding tasks. Four jars for different kitchen preparations. Reason to avoid Costs more than basic 750W models. Larger footprint may require more counter or storage space.

Why choose this product? Choose the Preethi Boltz for its 1000W motor, four-jar versatility and 3D Air Cooling system if your household regularly prepares batters, spice mixes, chutneys and smoothies.

The Atomberg Yulia is available for ₹4,749 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, with a 50% discount on its listed MRP of ₹9,499. Its standout feature is the Coarse Mode, designed to recreate sil-batta-style textures for chutneys and masalas.

Four multipurpose jars, including a dedicated chopper jar, add versatility, while intelligent motor control and safety alerts make it worth considering for households that want more than basic grinding.

Specifications Motor power 750W Number of jars 4 Liquidising jar capacity 1.5L Special feature Coarse Mode Warranty 3 years (including registration-based extension) Reasons to buy Coarse Mode for traditional-style textures. Dedicated chopper jar adds versatility. Reason to avoid Costs close to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000. Weighs 6kg, which may make frequent movement less convenient.

Why choose this product? Choose the Atomberg Yulia for its Coarse Mode, dedicated chopper jar and intelligent motor controls if you want varied textures and more food preparation options in one appliance.

The Philips HL7756 is priced at ₹2,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, a 37% reduction on its listed MRP of ₹4,795. Its 750W Turbo Motor is designed for up to 25 minutes of continuous grinding, including demanding tasks such as grinding black gram dal.

Three stainless steel jars, three speed settings and a pulse function make it a practical option for everyday chutneys, spice mixes, batters and shakes.

Specifications Motor power 750W Number of jars 3 Wet jar capacity 1.5L Speed settings 3 + Pulse Warranty 2 years product, 5 years motor Reasons to buy Designed for up to 25 minutes of continuous grinding. Stainless steel jars with leak-resistant features. Reason to avoid Only three jars in this variant. Motor needs cooling time between uses.

Why choose this product? Choose the Philips HL7756 for its 750W motor, continuous-grinding capability and three stainless steel jars, making it suitable for households preparing chutneys, batters, spice mixes and shakes regularly.

The Bajaj Military Series Rex is a 750W mixer grinder listed with four jars, including a 1.5-litre juicer jar, for everyday kitchen preparation. Its DuraCut blades come with a lifetime warranty, while the dry jar’s 2-in-1 function blade adds flexibility for different grinding tasks.

Adjustable speed control and lids on all jars round out the practical features. It is worth considering for households looking for a multi-jar mixer grinder with a two-year product warranty.

Specifications Motor power 750W Number of jars 4 Juicer jar capacity 1.5L Blade feature DuraCut blades with lifetime warranty Product warranty 2 years Reasons to buy Four jars for different kitchen tasks Dry jar has a 2-in-1 function blade Reason to avoid Weighs 5kg, which may make moving it less convenient A lifetime blade warranty does not mean the entire appliance has lifetime coverage

Why choose this product? Choose the Bajaj Rex for its 750W motor, four-jar setup and DuraCut blades with lifetime warranty if you need a versatile mixer grinder for everyday kitchen preparation.

Is a 500W mixer grinder sufficient for everyday Indian cooking? A 500W mixer grinder can handle many routine kitchen tasks, including making chutneys and grinding everyday spices. For frequent heavy grinding, compare higher-wattage models and check the manufacturer's recommended uses.

How many jars should a mixer grinder have? Three jars can be sufficient for many households, typically covering wet grinding, dry grinding and chutney preparation. The ideal configuration depends on jar capacity, blade design and the ingredients you prepare regularly.

Are mixer grinders cheaper during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026? Some mixer grinders may be available at reduced prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026. Actual savings depend on the product's sale price, eligible bank offers and other applicable discounts, so compare the final checkout price before buying.

Top 3 features of the best mixer grinders on Amazon Sale 2026

Mixer grinder Motor power Number of jars Amazon sale price Preethi Blue Leaf Diamond 750W 3 ₹ 2,699 Preethi Boltz 1000W 4 ₹ 4,599 Atomberg Yulia 750W 4 ₹ 4,749 Philips HL7756 750W 3 ₹ 2,999 Bajaj Military Series Rex 750W 4 ₹ 3,199

Similar stories for you Before you give up on that Apple upgrade, see what the Great Indian Festival Sale has done to MacBook and iPhone prices