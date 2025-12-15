Subscribe

Geyser accidents are rising this winter: Do not ignore these warning signs

Multiple geyser-related deaths across India reveal a frightening pattern. As winter use increases, experts warn that ignoring small signs today can lead to fatal accidents tomorrow.

Updated15 Dec 2025, 05:34 PM IST

Signs your geyser needs servicing or replacement.
Signs your geyser needs servicing or replacement.(AI)

By Aishwarya Faraswal

I am a seasoned content and copywriter with over four years of experience in a bunch of domains such as entertainment, fashion, beauty, education and home appliances. I use my experience in covering these assorted list of industries in helping readers find the latest products for their daily use.

With winter at its peak, geysers are running longer and more frequently in our homes. While hot water brings comfort, recent incidents across the country have highlighted a worrying truth: geysers can turn deadly if early warning signs are ignored. A few reported deaths linked to gas leaks and explosions are enough to show that this is not a rare risk, but a growing safety concern.

Experts say most geyser accidents do not happen suddenly. They are usually preceded by small signals that households overlook or delay fixing. Understanding these warning signs is critical, especially during winter when the appliance is under maximum stress.

Unusual sounds are the first cry for help

A geyser is not supposed to make loud or unusual noises. Popping, cracking, or rumbling sounds usually mean sediment has built up at the bottom of the tank. This layer traps heat, forcing the geyser to work harder and increasing internal pressure. Hissing or whistling sounds may indicate steam escaping or pressure being released incorrectly. Over time, this stress can damage the tank, heating element, or safety valve, creating conditions for a burst or leak.

Any water leakage signals internal damage

Water dripping from pipes, valves, or the tank is never harmless. Even slow leakage suggests corrosion, worn-out seals, or excessive pressure inside the geyser. In electric geysers, leaking water can reach wiring and switches, increasing the risk of electric shocks or fires. In many cases, visible leakage means the internal structure has already weakened. Continuing to use the geyser in this state significantly raises the risk of sudden failure.

Overheating and sudden temperature changes are serious risks

If water turns extremely hot within seconds or the temperature keeps fluctuating, the thermostat may not be functioning properly. A faulty thermostat allows the geyser to heat continuously without shutting off. This leads to extreme pressure buildup inside the tank. Overheating also increases the risk of scalding injuries, especially for children and elderly users. Repeated tripping of the safety switch is another clear signal that the geyser is overheating and needs immediate attention.

Burning smell or damaged wiring is an emergency

A burning smell, melted plastic odour, sparking, or darkened wires should never be ignored. These signs indicate overheating cables, loose connections, or damaged insulation. Winter increases electrical load, and faulty wiring can quickly result in short circuits or fires. The geyser should be switched off from the main power supply immediately and inspected by a professional.

Slow heating means the geyser is under stress

When a geyser takes much longer to heat water or delivers only lukewarm water, it is often struggling internally. This could be due to a failing heating element, heavy sediment buildup, or thermostat issues. As the geyser works harder to compensate, it consumes more electricity and operates under higher stress, increasing the chances of breakdown or overheating.

This winter, ignoring these signals is no longer an option. A few checks today can prevent a life-threatening situation tomorrow.

 
 
