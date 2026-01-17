Geysers price drop: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale slashes prices up to 65% on leading brands and smart models

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale has turned into an unexpectedly good moment to upgrade your water-heating setup, especially if you’ve been juggling unreliable showers or slow-heating tanks all winter. What makes this sale interesting isn’t just the flat discounts, it’s the variety across tiers. AO Smith’s durable storage models like the HSE-SHS 015 and the compact MiniBot are seeing meaningful price drops, making premium build quality more accessible. Bajaj, which remains a staple in Indian bathrooms, has slashed prices on both its Splendora instant geyser and the Calenta mechanical storage options, appealing to buyers who want quick heating without complexity. Meanwhile, Havells is pushing smart-leaning options such as the Adonia and Instanio series, while Crompton’s Solarium Qube and Orient Electric’s Aquator models offer a balance of insulation, efficiency, and reliability. Together, these deals create a rare moment where long-term performance and affordability line up neatly.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Havells Instanio 10L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster Heating|Safer to use|Saves electricity|Engineered for Hard Water|Color Changing LED Indicator|Anti Rust Tank|Mcoloy Heating Element View Details ₹6,268 CHECK DETAILS Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW Vertical Instant Water Heater for Home | Geyser for Bathroom & Kitchen | High Grade SS Tank | Copper Heating Element | 5 Years Tank Warranty by Bajaj【White】 View Details ₹2,712 CHECK DETAILS Bajaj Edrea 25 Litre Star Rated Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home | Polymer Coated Tank | Multiple Safety | Suitable For Highrise | Child Safety Mode | 2-Yr Product Warranty 【White】 View Details ₹7,936 CHECK DETAILS Bajaj Flora 3L 3kW ABS Plastic Instant Water Heater with 24-inch Stainless Steel Connection Pipes (White) wall mounting View Details ₹3,160 CHECK DETAILS Havells All New Bianca+ 25L 5 Star 3-in-1 Convertible Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Dual Element|33% Fast Heating|Shock Safe Plug|7 Year Tank & 5 Year element Warranty|Free Installation & Flexi pipe View Details ₹13,500 CHECK DETAILS View More

Savings on AO Smith geysers in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale AO Smith is seeing meaningful price drops this season, making both instant and storage geysers more accessible. The 3L instant model with Blue Diamond tank coating is discounted, ideal for bathrooms with quick-heat needs. Horizontal variants and corrosion-resistant 15L and 25L storage units are also marked down, offering stronger insulation and longer durability. Even the MiniBot and Finesse series show solid reductions, giving buyers a dependable upgrade option across different capacities and layouts.

Savings on Bajaj geysers in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings sizeable savings on Bajaj geysers across instant and storage formats. Compact models like the Splendora and Flora see attractive reductions for quick heating needs, while family-friendly units such as Calenta, Majesty and Popular Plus are discounted as well. Even the newer Contempo and Armor ranges are part of the sale, offering sturdier build quality and better insulation. With multiple capacities and prices trimmed for the event, it’s a strong time to upgrade.

Savings on Havells geysers in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale delivers strong value on Havells’ most popular geysers, whether you prefer instant or storage heating. Models like the Instanio 3L and Instanio Prime offer fast heating at lower prices, while premium units such as Adonia R and the Feroglas-based Storage series see meaningful reductions too. Even horizontal variants and convertible options like the Havells Monza and Orizzonte are discounted. With warranty-backed builds and stylish designs, Havells upgrades are especially appealing during this sale.

Savings on Crompton geysers in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Crompton’s geysers see some of their steepest markdowns during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, making it a smart time to upgrade. Popular storage models like the Solarium Qube, Solarium CLX, and Solarium Vogue drop to more accessible prices, while the DLX Glassline series offers premium durability at a discount. Instant-heating picks such as the Crompton Rapid Jet and Solarium Neo also see strong reductions. With both horizontal and vertical options on offer, Crompton delivers versatile bargains across budgets.

Savings on Orient Electric geysers in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Orient Electric brings some of its most practical, durability-focused geysers to lower price brackets during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Storage models like the Aquator and EcoSwift Pro become more appealing with discounts, while the Ultra Diamond Glassline series, built for hard-water and high-rise pressure, drops noticeably in price. Instant options such as the Whirlflow and Enamour Classic also see reductions. With a mix of shockproof designs and efficient heating tech, Orient’s lineup offers strong value across capacities this season.

