Gifting a smartwatch this festive season? Read this first

Smartwatches have gone from step counters to full-fledged health monitors. Continuous blood glucose tracking, hydration reminders, stress monitoring, and reliable heart rate and SpO2 readings are now standard on most premium models.

AI plays a bigger role this year, with personalized coaching, sleep pattern insights, and smarter notifications. Display tech has also levelled up. Sleek AMOLED and microLED screens stay bright even outdoors, and battery life now stretches up to two weeks on some models. Expect 5G/LTE support, Bluetooth 5.3, and offline voice assistants, so you can leave your phone behind. Eco-conscious buyers will also appreciate recycled materials, sustainable straps, and improved dust/water resistance for all-weather wear.

Understand the recipient’s needs and preferences The best smartwatch gift depends on who’s wearing it:

Fitness enthusiasts : Look for multi-sport tracking, precise GPS, VO₂ max, and recovery insights.

: Look for multi-sport tracking, precise GPS, VO₂ max, and recovery insights. Tech lovers : Prioritize OS compatibility, third-party app support, and premium materials.

: Prioritize OS compatibility, third-party app support, and premium materials. Style seekers : Choose slim profiles, customizable straps, and fashionable finishes.

: Choose slim profiles, customizable straps, and fashionable finishes. Seniors/health-conscious users: Focus on large, clear displays, fall detection, emergency SOS, and medical-grade sensors. Key features to compare before buying Battery life is still the dealbreaker, choose models with fast charging or week-long backups. Accuracy of health metrics, seamless syncing with smartphones (Apple Watch for iPhone, Galaxy Watch for Android), and ecosystem compatibility should also guide your choice. Set a budget and pick between premium, mid-range, or budget models depending on your recipient’s needs.