Subscribe

Gifting a smartwatch this festive season? Read this first

Find the perfect smartwatch gift this festive season with our 2025 buying guide. Compare features, brands, and tips to choose the right model for every budget and lifestyle.

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published11 Sep 2025, 11:15 PM IST

You may be interested in

63% OFF

NoiseFit Halo 1.43" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Vintage Brown)

  • NoiseFit Halo 1.43" AMOLED Display
  • Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch
  • Premium Metallic Build

₹2999

₹7999

Get This

45% OFF

Fastrack Limitless FS2+ Smart Watch, 2.01" UltraVU Display, Functional Crown, SingleSync BT Calling, 110+ Sports Modes, 200+ Smartwatch Faces, Upto 7 Day Battery, AI Voice Assistant (Black)

  • Fastrack Limitless FS2+ Smart Watch
  • 2.01" UltraVU Display
  • Functional Crown

₹1649

₹2995

Get This

50% OFF

Fastrack Jupiter Retro 1.83" Display Smart Watch with BT Calling, Functional Crown, Metal Strap, 100+ Sports Modes, Health Suite, IP68 – Smartwatch for Man & Women Latest (Gun Black)

  • Fastrack Jupiter Retro 1.83" Display Smart Watch with BT Calling
  • Functional Crown
  • Metal Strap

₹2000.14

₹3999

Get This

58% OFF

Titan Smart 3 Premium Smart Watch|1.96" Super AMOLED Display with 410x502 Pixel Resolution|SingleSync BT Calling|NitroFast Charging|110+ Sports Modes|200+ Watchfaces|Upto 7 Days Battery (Wine Red)

  • Titan Smart 3 Premium Smart Watch|1.96" Super AMOLED Display with 410x502 Pixel Resolution|SingleSync BT Calling|NitroFast Charging|110+ Sports Modes|200+ Watchfaces|Upto 7 Days Battery (Wine Red)

₹4999

₹11995

Get This

93% OFF

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Smart Watch 1.83” HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 100 Sports Modes, IP67 Waterproof, SpO2 Monitor, Smart Watch for Man & Woman- Black

  • Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Smart Watch 1.83” HD Display
  • Bluetooth Calling
  • AI Voice Assistant

₹1399

₹19999

Get This

Read this before you decide to gift a smartwatch this festive season.
Read this before you decide to gift a smartwatch this festive season.

Smartwatches have gone from step counters to full-fledged health monitors. Continuous blood glucose tracking, hydration reminders, stress monitoring, and reliable heart rate and SpO2 readings are now standard on most premium models.

AI plays a bigger role this year, with personalized coaching, sleep pattern insights, and smarter notifications. Display tech has also levelled up. Sleek AMOLED and microLED screens stay bright even outdoors, and battery life now stretches up to two weeks on some models. Expect 5G/LTE support, Bluetooth 5.3, and offline voice assistants, so you can leave your phone behind. Eco-conscious buyers will also appreciate recycled materials, sustainable straps, and improved dust/water resistance for all-weather wear.

Understand the recipient’s needs and preferences

The best smartwatch gift depends on who’s wearing it:

  • Fitness enthusiasts: Look for multi-sport tracking, precise GPS, VO₂ max, and recovery insights.
  • Tech lovers: Prioritize OS compatibility, third-party app support, and premium materials.
  • Style seekers: Choose slim profiles, customizable straps, and fashionable finishes.
  • Seniors/health-conscious users: Focus on large, clear displays, fall detection, emergency SOS, and medical-grade sensors.

Key features to compare before buying

Battery life is still the dealbreaker, choose models with fast charging or week-long backups. Accuracy of health metrics, seamless syncing with smartphones (Apple Watch for iPhone, Galaxy Watch for Android), and ecosystem compatibility should also guide your choice. Set a budget and pick between premium, mid-range, or budget models depending on your recipient’s needs.

Advertisement

Top smartwatch brands worth considering in India (2025)

  • Apple Watch Series 10: The best option for iPhone users and those who want a polished ecosystem.
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: Feature-rich, smooth UI, and great Android integration.
  • Garmin Fenix 7 / Forerunner Series: Built for athletes and outdoor explorers.
  • Fitbit Luxe 3 / Versa: Stylish, affordable trackers for casual fitness users.
  • Noise, Amazfit, Realme: Best for budget-conscious buyers without skipping essentials.

Take advantage of Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days deals. Check warranty terms and after-sales support in India to avoid future headaches. Personalize the gift with an extra watch band or a custom watch face for a thoughtful finish.

Advertisement
 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesGifting a smartwatch this festive season? Read this first
Read Next Story