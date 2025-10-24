Give your AC a winter break: Expert tips to prevent surprises next season

Every November, there’s that moment - you reach for a blanket, feel the air turning crisp, and then you spot the AC, idle after months of keeping you cool. Don’t just leave it there to gather dust. Giving your air conditioner a thoughtful winter send-off can save you headaches and cash next summer. Let’s walk through it together, step by step.

Step 1: Really clean the filters (don’t just tap them out) Here’s the part almost everyone rushes. If you can, take the filters out and give them a proper soak - lukewarm water, gentle rubbing, patience. Resist squirting cleaning spray as it can gunk up the mesh. Let the filter air dry completely. Not only will this dodge musty smells, but you’ll be surprised at how much grime collects, especially if you’ve skipped mid-year cleaning. Trust me, you’ll notice the difference the next time you fire it up.

Step 2: Brush up the fins, slowly Inside the indoor unit, those delicate little fins are dust magnets. Sweep a soft brush across them, no brute force, please. If you’ve got a handheld vacuum, a single pass on low power helps. Why bother? That fine dust can mess with cooling efficiency, and starting summer with clean fins means quicker ice-cold air. If you’re feeling up to it, even gently wiping around the suction area where air enters the unit helps more than you’d think.

Step 3: Show some love to the outdoor unit Go outside (consider it your five-minute walk for the day) and check your AC’s outdoor compressor. Brush off dead leaves, clear the vent spaces, and make sure nothing’s wedged in there. Consider a cloth cover for the months ahead, a cotton bedsheet does fine. Skip the plastic tarpaulin as it traps moisture, which is the enemy of almost every machine. If you live in a city with curious animals or a lot of construction, check again mid-season.

Step 4: Glance for drips and dampness While you’re at it, look for any suspicious dampness around pipes and connections. It’s easy to miss a leak if you aren’t expecting it, but a little patch now can become a bigger problem later. If something seems off, note it down and mention it to your service person the next time they come by (which, let’s be honest, is usually right before a heatwave).

Step 5: Power down, but be strategic Let’s talk about that familiar urge to walk over and just pull the plug out of the socket. Most of us do it without a second thought. But your AC actually prefers a more thoughtful send-off. First up, switch off at the mains rather than at the remote as this cuts all active power and lets the unit rest without any sneaky current passing through small circuits. If you do decide to disconnect completely, take a moment to dust off the socket itself. Give it a quick wipe, then cover it with a cap or even a little bit of tape to stop dust from creeping inside. You’ll thank yourself later, especially if the socket is behind furniture or in an awkward spot. Your future-self is already nodding in approval.