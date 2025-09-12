Gmail launches new purchases tab to organise your Amazon orders and track deliveries

Gmail has announced a big step toward simplifying how we track our online orders. The new Purchases tab, rolling out now across mobile and web, is designed to streamline the chaos of order confirmations, shipping estimates, and delivery updates into one organised space. If your inbox is often filled with emails from online purchases, this feature ensures everything is easily accessible in one place.

This update improves Gmail’s package tracking by centralising delivery details and showing upcoming packages with instant tracking info. The new Purchases tab brings together your order confirmations, receipts, and tracking details into one place, making it easy to stay on top of everything in your inbox. You can view a simple list of upcoming deliveries with “tracking” and “more details” buttons next to each, ensuring no order gets lost.

See the purchases tab in the image. (Google)

How does it work with Gmail’s existing features? You must be curious to know how it actually works. So, here Gmail isn’t changing its core functions. You’ll still see important package arrivals at the top of your inbox and tracking information in email cards as before. The Purchases tab simply consolidates all that information into one dedicated section, making it easier to stay on top of your deliveries. Gmail’s existing tabs like Primary and Promotions help you manage different types of emails, and the new Purchases tab further streamlines this by organising all your order related emails in one place.

A real life use case Let’s say you’ve ordered a few gifts for Diwali or Christmas, and your deliveries are coming from Amazon, Flipkart, or Myntra. With multiple packages arriving at different times, keeping track of orders from different e-commerce websites is not an easy task. It usually gets confusing when you order something or when it’s about to arrive. Now, with the Purchases tab, you can simply click and see all your order details in one place. No more digging through emails for tracking numbers. You’ll know exactly which packages are arriving soon and which ones are still on their way, making holiday shopping a lot less stressful.

When will you see it? The Purchases tab is already rolling out globally for mobile and web users with personal Gmail accounts. You’ll start seeing it today, and Google plans to roll out an update to the Promotions tab in the coming weeks to further enhance the feature. This means you’ll have plenty of time to get used to the new system ahead of the holiday season, making it the right timing for holiday shopping chaos.

For Gmail’s 1.8 billion daily users, this isn’t just a minor update. It’s a major shift in how we interact with email. By consolidating your purchases in one place, Gmail is evolving from an email platform into a digital assistant, streamlining your day to day tasks. With 33.8% of Gmail users already using tabs to organise emails, this update should feel like a natural upgrade for most.