GOG parts ways with CD Projekt Red to gain independent ownership

Our beloved digital store for DRM-free PC games, GOG has announced its separation from the parent company CD Projekt Red (CDPR). This move has been shared on the GOG blog today; the platform revealed that it has new independent ownership, allowing it to chart its own course while preserving its core mission of delivering classic and modern games without digital restrictions.

This split arrives after years of GOG serving as a subsidiary to the Polish developer famous for hits like the Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077. CDPR snapped up GOG back in 2015, yet recent hurdles, including Cyberpunk's bumpy debut, sparked this strategic shift. "This transition lets GOG focus entirely on gamers who value choice, ownership, and preservation," the announcement noted. Financial specifics stay hushed for now, but whispers from those in the know peg the deal at roughly €100 million, with CDPR holding a minority stake to remain connected without calling the daily shots.

Gamers can look forward to steady service with renewed energy. GOG vows no hitches to its vast collection of over 6000 titles, from enduring classics like Baldur's Gate to fresh indies and big-name ports. "We're doubling down on what makes GOG special: offline installers, cloud saves without strings attached, and fair pricing," GOG's leaders shared in the post. They hinted at exciting upgrades ahead, such as improved multiplayer features and bigger retro lineups, signalling bold plans to challenge Steam's top spot.