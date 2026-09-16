Going big on your next TV? These 5 65-inch screens offer very different ways to upgrade your living room

A 65-inch TV can make a living room feel more immersive, but choosing the right one is about more than just fitting the biggest screen. At this size, picture quality, sound, software, and everyday usability can significantly affect the viewing experience. Your priorities matter too. Movie and sports fans may look for different features from those who spend more time gaming or streaming. With several options now offering advanced display technologies and smarter features, narrowing the choices can be confusing. This list brings together five 65-inch TVs worth considering, with a closer look at what each offers and where it fits best. The goal is to help you find a TV that suits your viewing habits and makes the most of its larger screen.

Our Picks

Our Picks Product Rating Price Xiaomi (164 cm) 65 inch X Pro 4K QLED | Dolby Vision & HDR10+| 34W Boom Box Speakers| 120Hz Game Booster| Gemini AI| Google TV | L65MB-APIN View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV | 165Hz Game Mode, Dolby Atmos | ZR 2.1.2 CH, 77W Speakers with Sub Woofer | HDR10+ | REGZA Engine ZRi | VIDAA OS | 65Z770RP (Black) View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers Hisense 164 cm (65 Inches) ULED MiniLED Smart AI TV | 144Hz Game Mode | 61W Speakers (Built-in Subwoofer) | World Fastest TV OS - VIDAA | 65E8S (Black) View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers TCL 164 cm (65 Inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV | 144Hz Refresh Rate | 3GB RAM | 46W Onkyo 2.1 | Upto 512+ Zones | IMAX Enhanced | 65Q6C View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 3II Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65XR30M2 View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED targets viewers who want a large screen with vivid colours and useful features for everyday entertainment. Its QLED panel supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, while the 120Hz Game Booster can make compatible games feel smoother. Google TV, 34W speakers and Filmmaker Mode round out the package.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K QLED, 3840 × 2160 Refresh Rate 60Hz, DLG 120Hz Processor Quad-core A55 with Vivid Picture Engine 2, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage Operating System Google TV Audio 34W speakers with Dolby Audio, DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, optical output and eARC Reasons to buy 4K QLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ 120Hz Game Booster for smoother gaming 34W speakers with Dolby Audio, DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X Reason to avoid Native panel refresh rate is 60Hz, with 120Hz available through Game Booster Picture quality can vary depending on the content and picture settings Built-in speakers may not provide the same impact as a dedicated soundbar

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers generally appreciate the Xiaomi X Pro QLED for its vibrant picture quality, large 65-inch screen and familiar Google TV interface. Some also like its performance with sports and streaming content. However, feedback points to average built-in audio and occasional software sluggishness, while picture settings may need some adjustment.

Why should you consider buying this TV? The Xiaomi X Pro QLED is worth considering if you want a large-screen TV that balances picture quality, streaming and gaming features. Its QLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support suit movies and shows, while the Game Booster adds smoother gameplay. Google TV also keeps popular streaming services and apps within easy reach.

2. TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV | 165Hz Game Mode, Dolby Atmos | ZR 2.1.2 CH, 77W Speakers with Sub Woofer | HDR10+ | REGZA Engine ZRi | VIDAA OS | 65Z770RP (Black) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Toshiba Z770RP combines a large 65-inch screen, fast motion, and a more substantial audio setup. Its Mini LED QLED panel suits movies and sports, while the 165Hz refresh rate supports gaming. The 77W 2.1.2-channel speakers with a subwoofer add more weight to the overall viewing experience.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K Mini LED QLED, 3840 × 2160 Refresh Rate 165Hz native Processor REGZA Engine ZRi Operating System VIDAA U Audio 77W ZR 2.1.2-channel with subwoofer, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Connectivity 4× HDMI 2.1, 1× USB 3.0, 1× USB 2.0, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet Reasons to buy 4K Mini LED QLED display with Full Array Local Dimming Native 165Hz refresh rate with VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium 77W ZR 2.1.2-channel audio system with subwoofer and Dolby Atmos Reason to avoid VIDAA OS may offer fewer app options than Google TV Large built-in speaker system adds to the TV's overall size Gaming features require compatible hardware to take full advantage of them

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the Toshiba Z770RP for its picture quality, sound output and smooth performance. Available reviews also praise the 165Hz refresh rate and gaming features. However, some buyers mention limitations with the VIDAA platform, particularly around app availability and customisation compared with other smart-TV platforms.

Why should you consider buying this TV? The Toshiba Z770RP is worth considering if you want a 65-inch TV that balances picture, gaming, and sound. Its Mini LED QLED display, 165Hz refresh rate and gaming features suit fast-moving content, while the 77W 2.1.2-channel audio system with a subwoofer can reduce the need for an immediate soundbar upgrade.

The Hisense 65E8S is a 65-inch Mini LED TV for viewers seeking a larger, more immersive screen without compromising motion or sound. Its 144Hz panel suits sports and gaming, while the built-in subwoofer adds depth to films and shows. VIDAA handles streaming and smart-TV functions.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Mini LED, 3840 × 2160 Refresh Rate 144Hz Processor Hi-View AI Engine Operating System VIDAA U8.5 Audio 2.1-channel system with built-in subwoofer, Dolby Atmos and Devialet tuning Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, optical output and Ethernet Reasons to buy 4K Mini LED display with Quantum Dot colour technology Native 144Hz refresh rate with 144Hz Game Mode Pro Built-in subwoofer with Devialet-tuned audio Reason to avoid VIDAA may offer fewer app options than Google TV Picture settings may require some adjustment Smart-TV experience may not suit users who prefer Google TV

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers generally appreciate the Hisense 65E8S for its sharp picture, smooth performance and audio output. Feedback also highlights its 144Hz display and overall viewing experience. However, some users note limitations with the VIDAA platform, particularly compared with the wider app selection on Google TV.

Why should you consider buying this TV? The Hisense 65E8S is worth considering if you want a large-screen TV that can handle a variety of content rather than being built around a single use case. Its Mini LED display suits movies and streaming, while the 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, and AMD FreeSync Premium add gaming flexibility. The built-in subwoofer and Devialet tuning also add more depth than a basic TV speaker system.

The TCL Q6C targets viewers who want a big-screen TV that handles everything from movies and sports to gaming. Its Mini LED panel improves contrast and brightness, while the 144Hz display keeps action smooth. Google TV and Onkyo speakers complete the entertainment setup.

Specifications Display 65-inch QD-Mini LED, 4K UHD (3840 × 2160) Refresh rate 144Hz native Processor AiPQ Pro Processor Operating system Google TV Audio 46W Onkyo 2.1-channel with Dolby Atmos Connectivity Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), Bluetooth 5.4, 4× HDMI, 1× USB 3.0, 1× USB 2.0, Ethernet Reasons to buy QD-Mini LED panel with up to 512 local dimming zones Native 144Hz refresh rate for smoother gaming and fast-moving content 46W Onkyo 2.1-channel speakers with Dolby Atmos Reason to avoid Google TV interface may feel cluttered to some first-time users Some gaming features require compatible consoles or PCs After-sales service availability may vary by region

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers generally appreciate the TCL Q6C for its picture quality, contrast and vibrant colours. The 144Hz refresh rate also receives positive feedback from users who watch fast-moving content or game on the TV. However, some feedback points to the software experience and concerns around TCL's after-sales support.

Why should you consider buying this TV? The TCL Q6C is worth considering if you want a 65-inch TV that balances picture quality, gaming features and sound. Its QD-Mini LED panel and 144Hz refresh rate suit movies, sports and gaming, while Google TV provides a familiar platform for streaming and everyday entertainment.

The Sony BRAVIA 3 II takes a different approach from feature-heavy Mini LED TVs, focusing more on how content actually looks. Its XR Processor refines colours, contrast, and motion, while the 120Hz panel keeps sports and games smooth. Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Google TV round out the package.

Specifications Display 65-inch LED, 4K UHD (3840 × 2160) Refresh Rate 120Hz native Processor XR Processor Operating System Google TV Audio 20W with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, X-Balanced Speakers Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.3, 4× HDMI 2.1 (eARC, VRR, ALLM), 2× USB, Ethernet Reasons to buy XR Processor delivers excellent picture processing and motion handling. Supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic viewing experience. Google TV provides access to a wide range of streaming apps and smart features. Reason to avoid The direct LED panel cannot match Mini LED TVs for contrast. The built-in 20W speakers benefit from a soundbar in larger rooms. Premium pricing compared to similarly specified rivals.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the BRAVIA 3 II for its natural colours, smooth motion and ability to improve the quality of lower-resolution content. The Google TV interface and Sony's picture processing also receive positive feedback. However, some reviews suggest that competing Mini LED TVs can offer stronger contrast at a similar price.

Why should you consider buying this TV? The BRAVIA 3 II is worth considering if you prefer a more natural-looking picture and want a TV that works well across different content types. Its XR Processor and 120Hz panel suit movies, sports and gaming, while Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Google TV round out the viewing experience.

Q1. What should you look for when choosing a 65-inch TV for movies and streaming? Look for a TV with strong contrast, good HDR support and capable picture processing. Mini LED models can offer better control over bright and dark areas, while features like Dolby Vision can improve HDR support.

Q2. What features matter most when choosing a 65-inch TV for gaming? Prioritise a high refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 and VRR support. These features can help deliver smoother gameplay, particularly with newer consoles and gaming PCs. A 120Hz or faster panel is worth considering if gaming is a major part of your use.

How Do These TVs Stack Up?

Product Display Audio Connectivity Xiaomi X Pro QLED 65-inch 4K QLED, 3840 × 2160, 60Hz, DLG 120Hz 34W, Dolby Audio, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X 3× HDMI, 2× USB, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet Hisense 65E8S 65-inch 4K Mini LED, 3840 × 2160, 144Hz 2.1-channel, built-in subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, Devialet tuning 4× HDMI, 2× USB, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet Toshiba Z770RP 65-inch 4K Mini LED QLED, 3840 × 2160, 165Hz 77W ZR 2.1.2-channel, subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X 4× HDMI 2.1, 1× USB 3.0, 1× USB 2.0, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet TCL Q6C 65-inch 4K QD-Mini LED, 3840 × 2160, 144Hz, up to 512 local dimming zones 46W Onkyo 2.1-channel, Dolby Atmos 4× HDMI, 1× USB 3.0, 1× USB 2.0, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, Ethernet Sony BRAVIA 3 II 65-inch 4K LED, 3840 × 2160, 120Hz 20W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, X-Balanced Speakers 4× HDMI 2.1, 2× USB, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet